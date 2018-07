Adonis Alexander | Defensive Back Team: Washington Redskins Age / DOB: (21) / 11/7/1996 Ht / Wt: 6'2' / 195 Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Redskins selected Virginia Tech CB Adonis Alexander with a sixth-round pick in the 2018 supplemental draft. The Redskins will surrender a 2019 sixth-rounder. Western Michigan CB Sam Beal was taken in the third round by the Giants, and Beal had clearly separated himself from Alexander as the draft's top prospect. Alexander stands 6'2/195 but ran a 4.60 forty at his Pro Day with a 35.5-inch vertical and just nine bench-press reps. He had a number of off-field issues in college and was ruled academically ineligible before declaring for the supplemental draft. He's merely a late-round flier who should get at least one year to stick at the end of the roster. Alexander is unlikely to make a rookie-year impact barring injuries.

NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reports Virginia Tech CB Adonis Alexander passed his drug test ahead of Wednesday's Supplemental Draft. Per Garafolo, Alexander has passed each drug test he's taken over the past eight months. The 21-year-old is trying to show teams that he's on the straight and narrow after being arrested for marijuana possession in 2016. He's looking to become the first player selected in the Supplemental Draft since Isaiah Battle in 2015. Source: Mike Garafolo on Twitter

The Dolphins held a private interview with Virginia Tech CB Adonis Alexander. The Dolphins were one of 26 teams to attend Alexander's Pro Day last month. In addition to Miami, Alexander has also met with the Chiefs, Colts, Jets and Saints. The 21-year-old is one of five players eligible for the Supplemental Draft on July 11 along with Western Michigan CB Sam Beal, Mississippi State S Brandon Bryant, Grand Valley State RB Martayveus Carter and Oregon State LB Bright Ugwoegbu. Source: Miami Herald