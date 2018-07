The G-Men surrender a 2019 third-round pick to take Beal. At 6'1/185, Beal was forced to leave Western Michigan for academic reasons. He was projected as a top-five player at his position heading into next year's draft, so this could be a steal for the Giants if it pans out. Beal has yet to turn 22 years old and is fresh off a 4.47 forty and 37-inch vertical at his Pro Day. Beal should compete with the likes of William Gay for snaps behind Janoris Jenkins and possibly Eli Apple. The talent is there for Beal to make an immediate impact, though corner is a tough NFL transition. Beal is obviously already behind after not taking part in spring work.

NFL Network's Gil Brandt reports Western Michigan CB Sam Beal could go as high as the third round in the supplemental draft.

Beal lived up to the mid-round hype at his Pro Day, running a 4.47 forty with a 37-inch vertical. There's league wide interest in Beal after all 32 teams attended his pre-draft workout. Beal has a chance to be the highest supplemental pick since Josh Gordon was drafted in the second round. Cleveland and Buffalo have been linked as possible Beal landing spots.