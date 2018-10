Bucs promoted LBs coach Mark Duffner to defensive coordinator.

A 65-year-old journeyman, Duffner has been coaching NFL linebackers in some capacity since 1997. He was the Bengals' defensive coordinator in 2001-02. Those teams were historically bad. Anyone should be an improvement on Mike Smith, but it's hard to see how Duffner is going to alter the fate of the Bucs' wow-bad defense.