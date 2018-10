Ohio State DE Nick Bosa withdrew from school to focus on rehab and getting ready for the NFL Draft.

Bosa has been sidelined the last several weeks with a core-muscle injury which required surgery. He was expected to return this season, especially with Ohio State in the playoff mix, but he has decided to focus on draft prep instead. There is obviously a long way to go, but Bosa is squarely in the No. 1 overall pick conversation. Joey Bosa, Nick's older brother, went third overall in the 2016 draft.