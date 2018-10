According to Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports, there are "strong signals" Oregon QB Justin Herbert will return for his senior season.

The 20-year-old is shaping up as a top quarterback prospect and could potentially be the first overall pick if he decides to go pro this year, though most scouts and top agencies are bracing for him to stay in school. Herbert, a Eugene native, reportedly "loves" playing at Oregon and "badly" wants to win there. He's also awaiting the arrival of his younger brother Patrick, a four-star tight end recruit who has already committed to Oregon for next fall. Herbert choosing to stay for his senior year would be a significant blow to quarterback-needy teams like the Broncos and Giants.