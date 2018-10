Browns promoted RBs coach Freddie Kitchens to offensive coordinator.

An Alabama quarterback in the '90s, Kitchens has been an NFL assistant since 2006. He got his first job from Bill Parcells in Dallas. Kitchens spent 2007-17 in Arizona, rising from TEs coach to QBs coach under Bruce Arians. He switched to RBs coach in 2017 so Byron Leftwich could coach QBs. Unlike senior offensive assistant Al Saunders or QBs coach Ken Zampese, Kitchens at least gets the job with unknown upside. If Kitchens runs an Arians-like system, it would be good news for Baker Mayfield in fantasy.