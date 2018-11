According to Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports, Iowa State coach Matt Campbell could be a candidate for the Browns' head-coaching vacancy.

The Ohio native is an up-and-comer in the coaching world and is expected to draw interest from multiple NFL teams this offseason including the Browns, who fired Hue Jackson last month. Campbell put himself on the map by developing Kareem Hunt during his tenure at Toledo. Hunt was later drafted by John Dorsey, who now serves as the Browns' GM. Ex-Cardinals coach Bruce Arians, Vikings OC John DeFilippo, Packers coach Mike McCarthy, Patriots OC Josh McDaniels and Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley have also been mentioned as candidates to replace Jackson in Cleveland.