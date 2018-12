Agent Scott Boras has confirmed to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport that Oklahoma QB Kyler Murray will not pursue a career in professional football.

Murray was awarded the Heisman Trophy last night, an honor he earned by passing for over 4,000 yards while also contributing 51 touchdowns (40 passing, 11 rushing) for the 12-1 Sooners. However it appears his future is in baseball as Murray is set to join the Athletics, who selected him ninth overall in this year's draft, after the season. Murray recently acknowledged a desire to continue playing both sports if "possible," though his agent claims that decision has already been made. "From a contractual perspective, it is set," said Boras. As good as he was at Oklahoma, it's debatable how Murray would have fared in the NFL, especially at his height (5'9"). The 21-year-old outfielder received a $4.66 million signing bonus from Oakland earlier this year.