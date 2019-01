Sidelined

Coach Sean McVay said he would be "very, very surprised" if Todd Gurley (knee) isn't able to return for the playoffs.

The Rams earned a first-round bye, giving Gurley even more time to get ready for the Week 19 Divisional Round matchup. C.J. Anderson filled in more than admirably during Gurley's two-game absence, but this is mostly a one-back offense, and Gurley should return to his normal workload.