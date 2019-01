Yahoo Sports' Chris Robinson reports USC OC Kliff Kingsbury is expected to get head coaching interviews with the Cardinals and Jets.

Kingsbury signed with the Trojans as the offensive coordinator just a couple weeks ago after being fired as Texas Tech's head coach, but the offensive mind is scheduled for two head coach interviews with potentially more coming. There are two other teams who have Kingsbury on their lists for head coach interviews, but they haven't set him up for an interview. Robinson also reports that Kingsbury is "considered a prime commodity for top-level offensive coordinator positions" but questions if he'd accept an OC gig. Kingsbury turned down a "lucrative" offer to be the University of Houston's head coach last week to stay at USC.