670 The Score's David Haugh reports the Bucs are interested in Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly for their head-coaching vacancy.

Kelly has been at Notre Dame since 2010 and has popped up in NFL rumors in years past. The 57-year-old just wrapped up his best season on the Fighting Irish's campus, going 12-0 before losing in the Cotton Bowl to Clemson in a beatdown this past Saturday. Kelly is 60-34 at Notre Dame, and his draw is his offensive mind while calling his own plays. Kelly has never coached in the NFL.