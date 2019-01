ESPN's Dan Graziano reports the Jets are interested in Baylor coach Matt Rhule for their head coaching vacancy.

The Jets are scheduled to be in Dallas this weekend to interview Cowboys DBs coach/pass-game coordinator Kris Richard and they may be planning to sit down with Rhule as well. The 43-year-old New York native is credited with turning Temple's program around and is also coming off a bowl win with Baylor this past season. His only experience at the pro level came in 2012 when he served as the Giants' assistant OL coach. The former Penn State linebacker joins Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy, former Lions and Colts coach Jim Caldwell, former Dolphins coach Adam Gase, USC OC Kliff Kingsbury, former Packers coach Mike McCarthy, Buccaneers OC Todd Monken and Richard as candidates for the Jets' top job.