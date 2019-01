Ohio State QB Dwayne Haskins has announced he will forego his final two years of eligibility and enter the NFL draft.

Haskins' decision was fully expected. He slots in as arguably the top quarterback available in this year's draft. Haskins had an absolutely monster 2018 for the Buckeyes, completing 70 percent of his passes while averaging 9.1 yards per attempt. He posted a stunning 50:8 TD:INT ratio.