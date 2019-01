Sidelined

49ers LG Laken Tomlinson suffered a torn MCL in the Week 17 loss to the Rams and will be sidelined three months.

Tomlinson's ACL is in tact, so that's the good news. The former Lions first-rounder should be good by the time OTAs and minicamp roll around and 100% well in advance of training camp. Tomlinson took over the starting job in Week 2 and signed a three-year extension through 2021 back in June.