QB 1 Marcus Mariota

2 Blaine Gabbert

RB 1 Dion Lewis

2 Derrick Henry

3 David Fluellen

4 Dalyn Dawkins

GLB 1 Derrick Henry

2 Dion Lewis

3RB 1 Dion Lewis

2 Derrick Henry

WR1 1 Corey Davis

2 Tajae Sharpe Sidelined

Tajae Sharpe left Week 17 against the Colts with an ankle injury. Sharpe has been playing through ankle issues for weeks. He had to be helped off the field, so it'd be surprising if he came back. Sharpe made 14 starts this year, but it didn’t lead to much production — posting just a 26/316/2 line behind Corey Davis. The Titans should bring in competition for Sharpe this offseason.

3 Cameron Batson

4 Devin Ross

5 Kalif Raymond

WR2 1 Tajae Sharpe

2 Roger Lewis

3 Taywan Taylor

4 Darius Jennings

WR3 1 Taywan Taylor

TE 1 Jonnu Smith

2 Luke Stocker

3 Anthony Firkser

4 Cole Wick

5 MyCole Pruitt

6 Delanie Walker Sidelined

Delanie Walker (broken ankle) has yet to resume running. Walker was lost for the season in Week 1. "My goal is to be ready for OTAs, but I am not sure what they are going to have me do," 34-year-old Walker said. "I don’t think they want to rush this, knowing what time of injury I had. I want to be able to run and catch balls and run routes (in OTAs), but we’ll see what happens." Walker is one of the league's true warriors, but he is at an age where it is more difficult to bounce back from injury. Turning 35 in August, Walker is signed through 2020.

LT 1 Taylor Lewan

2 Tyler Marz

LG 1 Quinton Spain

2 Aaron Stinnie

C 1 Ben Jones

2 Jamil Douglas

3 Corey Levin

RG 1 Josh Kline

2 Kevin Pamphile

RT 1 Jack Conklin Sidelined

Titans placed RT Jack Conklin on injured reserve with a knee injury, ending his season. Coach Mike Vrabel had been holding out hope that Conklin could return after getting injured last Thursday, but his knee obviously was not responding the way the team had hoped. It's especially poor news after Conklin missed the first three games of the year recovering from last season's torn ACL. 2018 was a lost campaign for a player who had been shaping up as one of the league's better tackles. Still only 24, Conklin will have an excellent shot at a bounce-back effort in the second-to-last year of his rookie contract in 2019. Dennis Kelly is the next man up for Tennessee.

2 Dennis Kelly

3 Austin Pasztor