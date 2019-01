ESPN's Adam Schefter reports the Dolphins plan to hire Packers run-game coordinator Patrick Graham as their defensive coordinator.

After the Josh McDaniels debacle in Indianapolis last year, the hire will not be made official until the Dolphins formally hire Patriots de-facto DC Brian Flores as head coach. Graham worked with Flores in New England from 2009-2015, spent two years coaching the defensive line for the Giants, and was the Packers run-game coordinator and linebackers coach last season.