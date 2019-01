NBC Sports' Peter King writes Missouri QB Drew Lock "helped himself the most among quarterbacks" at the Senior Bowl.

According to King, Lock showed well enough in practice and meetings "to likely earn a first-round look." A big-armed quarterback with good size and an aggressive style, Lock certainly has the look of a first-round signal caller even if his accuracy and decision making leaves something to be desired. In a weak class, Lock is a good bet to come off the board on Day 1.