Sidelined

Demaryius Thomas (Achilles') said he is "not thinking about retirement."

"My main priority right now is getting back healthy," Thomas said. "I can still play, man. ... I just don't know where it will be." Considering he is 31, coming off a serious injury, and owed $14 million in 2019, it is unlikely Thomas will be back with the Texans unless he is willing to take a significant pay cut. Already on the decline before this injury, Thomas is unlikely to get much guaranteed money if he hits the open market.