Dolphins hired Patriots WRs coach Chad O'Shea as offensive coordinator.

46-year-old O'Shea coached New England's wideouts the previous 10 years and has never called plays. He and new Miami coach Brian Flores have been position coaches together under Bill Belichick for a decade and will now be tasked with trying to overthrow the New England dynasty. O'Shea doesn't have a whole lot to work with on paper, with Ryan Tannehill expected to be released at quarterback, but Kenyan Drake, Kenny Stills, Albert Wilson, and Mike Gesicki are some at least interesting parts on offense. This unit will need a lot of help.