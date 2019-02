Bucs signed K Phillip Andersen.

Danish, Andersen arrives via the German Football League's Berlin Eagles. Andersen impressed the Bucs with a workout during Senior Bowl week. He is currently the only kicker on the Bucs' 90-man roster. It's an interesting story, though one that is unlikely to end with Andersen securing 2019 kicking duties. That being said, coach Bruce Arians has always been open to outside-the-box developments. Andersen's whole story can be found at the link.