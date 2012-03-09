Player Page

Vince Manuwai | Guard | #65

Team: Unsigned Free Agent
Age / DOB:  (38) / 7/12/1980
Ht / Wt:  6'2" / 333
College: Hawaii
Drafted: 2003 / Rd. 3 (72) / JAC
Contract: view contract details
Latest News

Recent News

Former Jaguars OG Vince Manuwai died at the age of 38 years old on Sunday.
Manuwai was a third-round pick at No. 72 overall by the Jaguars in the 2003 draft and played all eight of his pro seasons in Jacksonville, starting 105 games. A power-blocking left guard, Manuwai is arguably the best player to ever come out of the University of Hawaii. He collapsed while moving his family into an apartment. Manuwai is survived by six children. Thoughts to his family. Nov 4 - 11:31 PM
Source: Star Advertiser
More Vince Manuwai Player News

Current Season Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
In-season stats are currently unavailable
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2003JAC121010.00.0000000000000
2004JAC160000.00.0000000000000
2005JAC161010.00.0000000000000
2006JAC160000.00.0000000000000
2007JAC150110.00.0000000000000
2008JAC10000.00.0000000000000
2009JAC161010.00.0000000000000
2010JAC150000.00.0000000000000
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD

