Sidelined

Josh Rosen injured his toe late in Thursday night's loss to the Broncos and is in a walking boot.

Rosen is also headed for an MRI. The injury occurred on the Cardinals' final offensive play as Rosen was getting sacked. His toe appeared to get stuck in the turf a bit. Afterwards, Rosen said he was "fine" and admitted he was being "soft." Once the doctor takes a look, we should know more.