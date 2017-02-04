Player Page

Dwight Freeney | Defensive Lineman | #93

Team: Unsigned Free Agent
Age / DOB:  (37) / 2/19/1980
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 268
College: Syracuse
Drafted: 2002 / Rd. 1 (11) / IND
Contract: view contract details
Latest News

Recent News

Free agent Dwight Freeney informed the Falcons he's ready to re-sign.
"He wants to play," said coach Dan Quinn. "I’d say he’s further along in the decision than he was last year." The Falcons could use another edge rusher with Takk McKinley (shoulder) and Adrian Clayborn (biceps) rehabbing injuries. Freeney is 37 years old, but he excelled as a situational pass rusher last season and was arguably Atlanta's best defender in the Super Bowl. Jun 14 - 9:15 PM
Source: ESPN.com
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2002IND124514612.0836.9000109100000
2003IND152843211.0898.1000204100000
2004IND163233516.01207.5000003300000
2005IND163053511.0716.5000006300000
2006IND16263295.5356.4000004200000
2007IND9183213.5154.3000004010000
2008IND152442810.5787.4000004000000
2009IND141952413.5957.0000001100000
2010IND162142510.0747.4000005200000
2011IND16136198.58710.2000002000000
2012IND14102125.0244.8000001100000
2013LAC41120.5510.0000000100000
2014LAC1674113.53510.0000100100000
2015ARZ118198.0769.5000003000000
2016ATL1573103.0237.7000000000000
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 11TB0000.00.0000000000000
2Sep 18@OAK0000.00.0000000000000
3Sep 26@NO2021.099.0000000000000
4Oct 2CAR1011.088.0000000000000
5Oct 9@DEN2241.066.0000000000000
6Oct 16@SEA1010.00.0000000000000
7Oct 23LAC0110.00.0000000000000
8Oct 30GB0000.00.0000000000000
10Nov 13@PHI0000.00.0000000000000
12Nov 27ARZ0000.00.0000000000000
13Dec 4KC0000.00.0000000000000
14Dec 11@LAR1010.00.0000000000000
15Dec 18SF0000.00.0000000000000
16Dec 24@CAR0000.00.0000000000000
17Jan 1NO0000.00.0000000000000

