Robert Mathis | Linebacker | #98

Team: Indianapolis Colts
Age / DOB:  (35) / 2/26/1981
Ht / Wt:  6'2' / 245
College: Alabama A&M
Drafted: 2003 / Rd. 5 (138) / IND
Contract: view contract details
Colts OLB Robert Mathis will retire after Sunday's season finale against the Jaguars.
Mathis told teammates that Sunday will be his "last rodeo." This year has been a struggle for Mathis—he holds PFF's second-worst grade among 3-4 outside linebacker. But Mathis was one of the best pass rushers in football during his prime and is tied with Simeon Rice for 18th on the NFL's all-time sack list. Mathis should have a pretty good case for the Hall of Fame and is guaranteed a spot in the Colts' Ring of Honor. He spent his entire 14-year career in Indianapolis, going to two Super Bowls with a victory in 2006. Dec 30 - 1:33 PM
Source: Mike Chappell on Twitter
Current Season Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2016IND13125174.0358.8000112000000
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2003IND15183213.5308.6000203200000
2004IND163333610.5908.6000306000000
2005IND1345115611.51139.8000008200000
2006IND165014649.0687.6000204400000
2007IND13266327.0507.1000104000000
2008IND1536124811.0645.8000315300000
2009IND142413379.5565.9000005200000
2010IND1644166011.0595.4000101100000
2011IND162916459.5717.5000303100000
2012IND122211338.0546.8110001200000
2013IND1643165919.51206.2000008110000
2015IND15155207.0476.7000111000000
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 11DET2020.00.0000000000000
2Sep 18@DEN1120.00.0000000000000
3Sep 25SD0000.00.0000000000000
4Oct 2@JAC1010.00.0000000000000
5Oct 9CHI0000.00.0000000000000
6Oct 16@HOU1121.01313.0000001000000
7Oct 23@TEN2020.00.0000110000000
8Oct 30KC3251.066.0000000000000
9Nov 6@GB0000.00.0000000000000
11Nov 20TEN1011.088.0000000000000
12Nov 24PIT0110.00.0000000000000
15Dec 18@MIN1011.088.0000001000000
16Dec 24@OAK0000.00.0000000000000
17Jan 1JACGame scheduled for 1/1 1:00 PM ET

