Robert Mathis | Linebacker | #98 Team: Indianapolis Colts Age / DOB: (35) / 2/26/1981 Ht / Wt: 6'2' / 245 College: Alabama A&M Drafted: 2003 / Rd. 5 (138) / IND Contract: view contract details [x] 9/30/2014: Signed a three-year, $17 million contract. Another $1 million is available via sack-based incentives. 2016: $3.5 million (+ $1.5 million roster bonus due in March), 2017: Free Agent

Latest News Recent News

Colts OLB Robert Mathis will retire after Sunday's season finale against the Jaguars. Mathis told teammates that Sunday will be his "last rodeo." This year has been a struggle for Mathis—he holds PFF's second-worst grade among 3-4 outside linebacker. But Mathis was one of the best pass rushers in football during his prime and is tied with Simeon Rice for 18th on the NFL's all-time sack list. Mathis should have a pretty good case for the Hall of Fame and is guaranteed a spot in the Colts' Ring of Honor. He spent his entire 14-year career in Indianapolis, going to two Super Bowls with a victory in 2006. Source: Mike Chappell on Twitter

Colts OLB Robert Mathis (biceps) believes he has a "good shot" at returning for Week 14. Mathis describes his injury as a "minor tear." Mathis hasn't been making a huge impact this season, but the Colts' undermanned defense will take all the help it can get. Source: Derek Schultz on Twitter

Colts OLB Robert Mathis (bicep) is out for Week 13 against the Jets. Mathis is having a down season, but he is still second on the team with three sacks. On the bright side, Trent Cole looks likely to return Monday night.