[X]
Twins want best and final offers for Dozier
Diamondbacks inquire on Vazquez, Swihart
Posey and 10 others confirmed for Team USA
Murphy, Goldschmidt on Team USA for WBC
Blue Jays, Bautista in 'active discussions'
Red Sox not concerned about E-Rod's knee
Tigers ink Edward Mujica to minors contract
Nationals interested in catcher Matt Wieters
Rangers closing in on deal with Mike Napoli?
Rockies have checked in on Greg Holland
Pirates finalize three-year deal with Nova
Cards 'not actively' pursuing Brian Dozier
Darren McFadden misses practice with illness
Robert Mathis ready to hang up his cleats
Aldon Smith won't be reinstated this season
Michael Floyd to play increased role at Miami
Stewart, Cam, Olsen all listed questionable
Forte out, Powell questionable for Week 17
Stefon Diggs, Adrian Peterson DNP on Friday
Seahawks sign DE Bennett to 3-year extension
Theo Riddick (wrist) remains DNP on Friday
Marty B's snaps could be monitored in Week 17
Jordan Matthews back at practice, gets Q tag
Eli Rogers to be 'primary option' in Week 17
Matthew Dellavedova (hamstring) out Friday
J.J. Redick (hamstring) probable for Friday
Chris Paul (hamstring) will not play Friday
Bradley Beal (ankle) GTD for Friday night
Dirk Nowitzki (illness) questionable for Fri
Kevin Love scores 30 with 15 boards vs. BOS
Troy Daniels scores 18 w/ six triples in win
Marc Gasol scores 25 points w/ five blocks
Sergio Rodriguez suffers ankle sprain
JaMychal Green scores 17 points in 34 minutes
Enes Kanter scores 19 points w/ 5 boards
Andrew Bogut getting the start vs. Lakers
Patrick Sharp (concussion) will play Saturday
Islanders place Jaroslav Halak on waivers
James Neal suffers UBI Thursday night
Aleksander Barkov slated to miss 2-3 weeks
Eric Staal extends point streak to nine games
Dubnyk leads Wild to record 12th straight win
Patrick Kane notched 700th career point
Bobrovsky lifts CBJ win streak to 14 games
Matthews extends point streak to five games
Matt Puempel's hat-trick leads NYR to win
Al Montoya finally wins another game
Jordan Eberle talllies two assists in win
K&N East Breakthrough Driver: Spencer Davis
K&N West Top Breakthrough Driver: Landauer
K&N West (Honorable Mention): Ryan Partridge
NKNPS-West Top Driver: Todd Gilliland
Mike Basham: 10th in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
K&N East (Honorable Mention): Kyle Benjamin
NKNPS-East Top Driver: Justin Haley
A.J. Fike: 9th in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
Sargeant: 8th in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
Weatherman: 7th in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
Champion's Profile: Lapcevich defies odds
Brad Smith: 6th in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
Loupe (thumb) targets Palm Springs for return
Van Pelt (labrum) remains quiet ahead of 2017
Mickelson (hernia) recovers over the holidays
Jerod Evans totals four scores in comeback
Allen picked off thrice in Belk Bowl meltdown
Report: Cincy to hire Irish's Denbrock as OC
Deebo Samuel logs 14-190-1 line in defeat
Ricky Seals-Jones set to enter 2017 NFL Draft
Bentley throws for 390, trio of TD in defeat
Quinton Flowers accounts for five total TD
Jeremy Sprinkle suspended for Belk Bowl
Josh Reynolds fantastic in loss to Wildcats
Joe Williams rushes for 222 yards in victory
Group of 5 kicking around own Playoff
PFW: Brian Kelly wants out at Notre Dame
Muniesa won't train again until next week
Valon Behrami out with hamstring injury
Will Shaqiri return at Stamford Bridge?
Aguero (finally) returns from suspension hell
Bardsley could see immediate recall
Welbeck is fit! But will he feature Sunday?
Pickford to miss at least six weeks
Lanzini back in contention following injury
Stanislas and Surman good to go again
Rafa rumoured to want Wilson at Newcastle
Saints won't appeal Redmond's devilish red
United won't try to sign Lindelof anymore
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Dwayne Allen
(TE)
Jack Doyle
(TE)
Andrew Luck
(QB)
Devin Street
(WR)
Scott Tolzien
(QB)
Ahmad Bradshaw
(RB)
Josh Ferguson
(RB)
Donte Moncrief
(WR)
Erik Swoope
(TE)
Robert Turbin
(RB)
Quan Bray
(WR)
Frank Gore
(RB)
Andrew Opoku
(WR)
Jordan Todman
(RB)
Adam Vinatieri
(K)
Phillip Dorsett
(WR)
T.Y. Hilton
(WR)
Chester Rogers
(WR)
Robert Mathis | Linebacker | #98
Team:
Indianapolis Colts
Age / DOB:
(
35
) / 2/26/1981
Ht / Wt:
6'2' / 245
College:
Alabama A&M
Drafted:
2003 / Rd. 5 (138) / IND
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
9/30/2014: Signed a three-year, $17 million contract. Another $1 million is available via sack-based incentives. 2016: $3.5 million (+ $1.5 million roster bonus due in March), 2017: Free Agent
Latest News
Recent News
Colts OLB Robert Mathis will retire after Sunday's season finale against the Jaguars.
Mathis told teammates that Sunday will be his "last rodeo." This year has been a struggle for Mathis—he holds PFF's second-worst grade among 3-4 outside linebacker. But Mathis was one of the best pass rushers in football during his prime and is tied with Simeon Rice for 18th on the NFL's all-time sack list. Mathis should have a pretty good case for the Hall of Fame and is guaranteed a spot in the Colts' Ring of Honor. He spent his entire 14-year career in Indianapolis, going to two Super Bowls with a victory in 2006.
Dec 30 - 1:33 PM
Source:
Mike Chappell on Twitter
Colts OLB Robert Mathis (biceps) believes he has a "good shot" at returning for Week 14.
Mathis describes his injury as a "minor tear." Mathis hasn't been making a huge impact this season, but the Colts' undermanned defense will take all the help it can get.
Dec 6 - 7:01 PM
Source:
Derek Schultz on Twitter
Colts OLB Robert Mathis (bicep) is out for Week 13 against the Jets.
Mathis is having a down season, but he is still second on the team with three sacks. On the bright side, Trent Cole looks likely to return Monday night.
Dec 3 - 2:03 PM
Colts OLB Robert Mathis left Thursday's Week 12 game against the Steelers with an elbow injury and did not return.
Mathis suffered the injury during the second half. He recorded just one tackle before exiting. The once-dominant pass-rusher owns PFF's worst grade among 3-4 outside linebackers this year.
Nov 25 - 1:19 AM
Source:
Indianapolis Colts on Twitter
Robert Mathis ready to hang up his cleats
Dec 30 - 1:33 PM
Robert Mathis has 'good shot' to play Sunday
Dec 6 - 7:01 PM
Robert Mathis (bicep) out Week 13 vs Jets
Dec 3 - 2:03 PM
Robert Mathis exits with elbow injury
Nov 25 - 1:19 AM
Current Season Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2016
IND
13
12
5
17
4.0
35
8.8
0
0
0
1
1
2
0
0
0
0
0
0
Career Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2003
IND
15
18
3
21
3.5
30
8.6
0
0
0
2
0
3
2
0
0
0
0
0
2004
IND
16
33
3
36
10.5
90
8.6
0
0
0
3
0
6
0
0
0
0
0
0
2005
IND
13
45
11
56
11.5
113
9.8
0
0
0
0
0
8
2
0
0
0
0
0
2006
IND
16
50
14
64
9.0
68
7.6
0
0
0
2
0
4
4
0
0
0
0
0
2007
IND
13
26
6
32
7.0
50
7.1
0
0
0
1
0
4
0
0
0
0
0
0
2008
IND
15
36
12
48
11.0
64
5.8
0
0
0
3
1
5
3
0
0
0
0
0
2009
IND
14
24
13
37
9.5
56
5.9
0
0
0
0
0
5
2
0
0
0
0
0
2010
IND
16
44
16
60
11.0
59
5.4
0
0
0
1
0
1
1
0
0
0
0
0
2011
IND
16
29
16
45
9.5
71
7.5
0
0
0
3
0
3
1
0
0
0
0
0
2012
IND
12
22
11
33
8.0
54
6.8
1
1
0
0
0
1
2
0
0
0
0
0
2013
IND
16
43
16
59
19.5
120
6.2
0
0
0
0
0
8
1
1
0
0
0
0
2015
IND
15
15
5
20
7.0
47
6.7
0
0
0
1
1
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
Game Log
Game
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
1
Sep 11
DET
2
0
2
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
Sep 18
@DEN
1
1
2
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
Sep 25
SD
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
4
Oct 2
@JAC
1
0
1
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
5
Oct 9
CHI
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
6
Oct 16
@HOU
1
1
2
1.0
13
13.0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
7
Oct 23
@TEN
2
0
2
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
1
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
8
Oct 30
KC
3
2
5
1.0
6
6.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
9
Nov 6
@GB
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
11
Nov 20
TEN
1
0
1
1.0
8
8.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
12
Nov 24
PIT
0
1
1
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
15
Dec 18
@MIN
1
0
1
1.0
8
8.0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
16
Dec 24
@OAK
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
17
Jan 1
JAC
Game scheduled for 1/1 1:00 PM ET
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Andrew Luck
Questionable
Andrew Luck (shoulder) was limited at Thursday's practice.
Luck will be fine for Sunday's season finale against Jacksonville. The Colts aren't planning to rest their starters, even though they've already been eliminated. Luck will be an elite QB1 this week.
Dec 29
2
Scott Tolzien
RB
1
Frank Gore
2
Robert Turbin
3
Josh Ferguson
4
Jordan Todman
GLB
1
Frank Gore
2
Robert Turbin
3RB
1
Frank Gore
2
Robert Turbin
WR1
1
T.Y. Hilton
2
Phillip Dorsett
Questionable
Phillip Dorsett caught one pass for eight yards in Week 16.
It's the second straight game Dorsett has been held to one catch. Even with Donte Moncrief's (shoulder) status in doubt for next week, Dorsett doesn't project for a major role.
Dec 24
WR2
1
Donte Moncrief
Sidelined
Donte Moncrief (shoulder) missed practice again Friday.
It'll be T.Y. Hilton and the tight ends for Indianapolis on Sunday.
Dec 30
2
Chester Rogers
Questionable
Chester Rogers (hamstring) returned to practice Wednesday.
With Donte Moncrief and Phillip Dorsett healthy behind T.Y. Hilton, Rogers will head back to focusing on special teams. He's going to handle punt returns.
Nov 2
WR3
1
Phillip Dorsett
TE
1
Dwayne Allen
2
Jack Doyle
3
Erik Swoope
LT
1
Anthony Castonzo
2
Jeremy Vujnovich
LG
1
Jonotthan Harrison
Sidelined
Colts reserve OL Jonotthan Harrison is recovering from an appendectomy.
A center by trade, Harrison has played 61 snaps at guard this season. He's week to week, and will probably miss 2-3 contests.
Sep 29
C
1
Ryan Kelly
2
Austin Blythe
3
Kristjan Sokoli
RG
1
Denzelle Good
Questionable
Colts RG Denzelle Good (concussion) returned to a full practice on Wednesday.
He's on track to return this week after missing the last two games with a concussion. It's good news for a Colts' offensive line that's been running on fumes. Joe Haeg filled in for Good at right guard last week against the Vikings.
Dec 21
2
Joe Haeg
RT
1
Joe Reitz
Sidelined
The Colts will be without three starting offensive linemen in Week 15 against the Vikings.
They lost LG Jack Mewhort for the season in Week 14, while RT Joe Reitz (back) and RG Denzelle Good (ankle) have been ruled out. The entire right side of Indy's offensive line will be made up of rookies with first-rounder Ryan Kelly at center, fifth-rounder Joe Haeg at right guard, and third-rounder La'Raven Clark at right tackle. The Colts are in a scary situation entering a road trip to Minnesota to face one of the NFL's best defensive lines. Andrew Luck is going to have to get the ball out quick.
Dec 16
2
Le'Raven Clark
K
1
Adam Vinatieri
Silva's Week 17 Matchups
Dec 30
Evan Silva analyzes the Matchups for every fantasy-relevant player in every Week 17 game.
