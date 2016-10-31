Welcome,
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Weather
Weather |
Roster
Rashaun Allen
(TE)
Ka'imi Fairbairn
(K)
Kenny Hilliard
(RB)
Lamar Miller
(RB)
Tom Savage
(QB)
Stephen Anderson
(TE)
C.J. Fiedorowicz
(TE)
DeAndre Hopkins
(WR)
Keith Mumphery
(WR)
Jaelen Strong
(WR)
Alfred Blue
(RB)
Will Fuller
(WR)
Akeem Hunt
(RB)
Nick Novak
(K)
Brandon Weeden
(QB)
Cory Carter
(K)
Ryan Griffin
(TE)
Tevin Jones
(WR)
Jay Prosch
(RB)
Wendall Williams
(WR)
Tyler Ervin
(RB)
Jonathan Grimes
(RB)
Braxton Miller
(WR)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Andre Johnson | Wide Receiver | #81
Team:
Houston Texans
Age / DOB:
(
35
) / 7/11/1981
Ht / Wt:
6'3' / 229
College:
Miami (FL)
Drafted:
2003 / Rd. 1 (3) / HOU
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Andre Johnson will sign a one-day contract to retire as a Houston Texan.
Johnson formally retired last October. Now 35 years old, Johnson spent his first 12 NFL seasons in Houston before one-year stints with Indy and Tennessee exposed him as over the hill. Johnson made seven Pro Bowls and topped 1,000 yards receiving seven times, twice leading the NFL in receiving yards (2008, 2009). In an increasingly pass-heavy league, the high-volume influx of great wide receivers into Hall of Fame candidacy will likely prevent Johnson from coming anywhere near first-ballot consideration, but he has a solid longer-term Canton case. He was a top-five NFL receiver for most of his career and had a legitimate argument as the best receiver in the game in the late 2000s.
Apr 17 - 4:10 PM
Titans WR Andre Johnson has retired after 14 seasons in the NFL.
Former Texans great Arian Foster decided to hang 'em up last Monday, and Johnson followed suit this week. Although he spent the final two seasons of his career with division foes, Johnson will always be remembered as a Texan. Houston drafted Johnson with the third overall pick in 2003, and he repaid the favor with 1,012 catches for 13,597 yards and 64 touchdowns in 12 seasons. He finishes his career ninth in receptions, 10th in receiving yards, and 40th in touchdowns. Clearly one of the best receivers of his generation, Johnson is likely headed to the Hall of Fame.
Mon, Oct 31, 2016 10:12:00 AM
Source:
Adam Schefter on Twitter
Andre Johnson was held catch-less in the Titans' Week 7 loss to the Colts.
He has now been held catch-less in each of the Titans' last two games.
Sun, Oct 23, 2016 05:35:00 PM
Andre Johnson tallied two catches for 13 yards and a touchdown on four targets Sunday in the Texans' Week 5 win over the Dolphins.
Johnson beat Byron Maxwell for a five-yard touchdown in the first half but was otherwise held in check. The touchdown was his second of the season. The veteran has totaled 85 receiving yards across five games this year. That’s not fantasy-worthy.
Sun, Oct 9, 2016 05:07:00 PM
Andre Johnson to retire as a Houston Texan
Apr 17 - 4:10 PM
Andre Johnson retires after 14 NFL seasons
Mon, Oct 31, 2016 10:12:00 AM
Andre Johnson goes catch-less again
Sun, Oct 23, 2016 05:35:00 PM
Johnson notches second touchdown of 2016
Sun, Oct 9, 2016 05:07:00 PM
More Andre Johnson Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Houston Texans Tickets
Current Season Stats
Year
Receiving
Rushing
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Rec
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2016
TEN
8
9
85
10.6
9.4
0
2
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Career Stats
Year
Receiving
Rushing
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Rec
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2003
HOU
16
66
976
61.0
14.8
3
4
5
-10
-.6
-2.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2004
HOU
16
79
1142
71.4
14.5
4
6
4
12
.8
3.0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
2005
HOU
13
63
688
52.9
10.9
2
2
6
10
.8
1.7
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
2006
HOU
16
103
1147
71.7
11.1
4
5
3
14
.9
4.7
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2007
HOU
9
60
851
94.6
14.2
4
8
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
2008
HOU
16
115
1575
98.4
13.7
8
8
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
2009
HOU
16
101
1569
98.1
15.5
6
9
2
10
.6
5.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2010
HOU
13
86
1216
93.5
14.1
6
8
2
10
.8
5.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2011
HOU
7
33
492
70.3
14.9
1
2
1
8
1.1
8.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2012
HOU
16
112
1598
99.9
14.3
6
4
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2013
HOU
16
109
1407
87.9
12.9
6
5
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2014
HOU
15
85
936
62.4
11.0
1
3
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
3
0
0
0
0
2015
IND
16
41
503
31.4
12.3
0
4
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2016
TEN
8
9
85
10.6
9.4
0
2
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Game Log
Game
Receiving
Rushing
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Rec
Yds
Avg
TD
Rush
Yds
Avg
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
1
Sep 11
MIN
3
30
10.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
Sep 18
@DET
1
9
9.0
1
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
Sep 25
OAK
0
0
.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
4
Oct 2
@HOU
3
33
11.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
5
Oct 9
@MIA
2
13
6.5
1
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
6
Oct 16
CLE
0
0
.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
7
Oct 23
IND
0
0
.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
8
Oct 27
JAC
0
0
.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Tom Savage
2
Brandon Weeden
RB
1
Lamar Miller
2
Alfred Blue
3
Akeem Hunt
4
Tyler Ervin
5
Kenny Hilliard
GLB
1
Lamar Miller
2
Alfred Blue
3RB
1
Lamar Miller
2
Akeem Hunt
FB
1
Jay Prosch
WR1
1
DeAndre Hopkins
2
Keith Mumphery
3
Jaelen Strong
Sidelined
Texans WR Jaelen Strong (ankle, I.R.) is recovering from ankle surgery.
Beat writer Aaron Wilson calls it a "minor, clean-up procedure," so it sounds like a scope. Strong was sent to I.R. last month. He's expected back for the offseason program. Strong should compete for a role on offense in 2017.
Jan 11
4
Tevin Jones
WR2
1
Will Fuller
2
Braxton Miller
3
Wendall Williams
WR3
1
Braxton Miller
TE
1
C.J. Fiedorowicz
2
Ryan Griffin
3
Stephen Anderson
4
Rashaun Allen
LT
1
Duane Brown
2
Kendall Lamm
3
David Quessenberry
LG
1
Xavier Su'a-Filo
2
Chad Slade
C
1
Greg Mancz
2
Nick Martin
RG
1
Jeff Allen
Sidelined
Texans RG Jeff Allen is recovering from offseason ankle surgery.
He's expected to be ready for the start of OTAs. Signed to a four-year, $28 million deal last offseason, Allen graded out as Pro Football Focus' No. 72 guard out of 77 qualifiers, getting blasted in run blocking.
Mar 10
2
Josh Walker
RT
1
Chris Clark
Sidelined
Texans RT Chris Clark underwent offseason shoulder surgery.
It is viewed as a clean-up procedure, suggesting it won't hamper Clark too much this offseason. Clark started four games at left tackle and then 12 games at right tackle after Derek Newton went down with double patellar tendon tears. Clark graded out as Pro Football Focus' No. 72 tackle out of 76 qualifiers. Owed a $2.75 million salary, Clark is a candidate for offseason release.
Jan 25
2
Derek Newton
Sidelined
ESPN's Sarah Barshop wrote Texans RT Derek Newton (knees) "will probably not play" in 2017.
It is a safe assumption after Newton tore the patellar tendon in both knees last October. Although he is reportedly making "solid progress" in his rehab, it is a gruesome injury which will at the very least alter Newton's career arc. The Texans would be wise to find a replacement, and Barshop believes it "would make sense" for them to "use a high draft pick" on a tackle.
Feb 23
3
Laurence Gibson
K
1
Nick Novak
2
Ka'imi Fairbairn
3
Cory Carter
