Player Page

Weather | Roster

Andre Johnson | Wide Receiver | #81

Team: Houston Texans
Age / DOB:  (35) / 7/11/1981
Ht / Wt:  6'3' / 229
College: Miami (FL)
Drafted: 2003 / Rd. 1 (3) / HOU
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Andre Johnson will sign a one-day contract to retire as a Houston Texan.
Johnson formally retired last October. Now 35 years old, Johnson spent his first 12 NFL seasons in Houston before one-year stints with Indy and Tennessee exposed him as over the hill. Johnson made seven Pro Bowls and topped 1,000 yards receiving seven times, twice leading the NFL in receiving yards (2008, 2009). In an increasingly pass-heavy league, the high-volume influx of great wide receivers into Hall of Fame candidacy will likely prevent Johnson from coming anywhere near first-ballot consideration, but he has a solid longer-term Canton case. He was a top-five NFL receiver for most of his career and had a legitimate argument as the best receiver in the game in the late 2000s. Apr 17 - 4:10 PM
More Andre Johnson Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Current Season Stats
YearReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2016TEN898510.69.40200.0.00000000
Career Stats
YearReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2003HOU166697661.014.8345-10-.6-2.00000000
2004HOU1679114271.414.546412.83.00010000
2005HOU136368852.910.922610.81.70010000
2006HOU16103114771.711.145314.94.70000000
2007HOU96085194.614.24800.0.00010000
2008HOU16115157598.413.78800.0.00010000
2009HOU16101156998.115.569210.65.00000000
2010HOU1386121693.514.168210.85.00000000
2011HOU73349270.314.912181.18.00000000
2012HOU16112159899.914.36400.0.00000000
2013HOU16109140787.912.96500.0.00000000
2014HOU158593662.411.01300.0.00030000
2015IND164150331.412.30400.0.00000000
2016TEN898510.69.40200.0.00000000
Game Log
GameReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppRecYdsAvgTDRushYdsAvgTDLostYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 11MIN33010.0000.0000000
2Sep 18@DET199.0100.0000000
3Sep 25OAK00.0000.0000000
4Oct 2@HOU33311.0000.0000000
5Oct 9@MIA2136.5100.0000000
6Oct 16CLE00.0000.0000000
7Oct 23IND00.0000.0000000
8Oct 27JAC00.0000.0000000

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Tom Savage
2Brandon Weeden
RB1Lamar Miller
2Alfred Blue
3Akeem Hunt
4Tyler Ervin
5Kenny Hilliard
GLB1Lamar Miller
2Alfred Blue
3RB1Lamar Miller
2Akeem Hunt
FB1Jay Prosch
WR11DeAndre Hopkins
2Keith Mumphery
3Jaelen Strong
4Tevin Jones
WR21Will Fuller
2Braxton Miller
3Wendall Williams
WR31Braxton Miller
TE1C.J. Fiedorowicz
2Ryan Griffin
3Stephen Anderson
4Rashaun Allen
LT1Duane Brown
2Kendall Lamm
3David Quessenberry
LG1Xavier Su'a-Filo
2Chad Slade
C1Greg Mancz
2Nick Martin
RG1Jeff Allen
2Josh Walker
RT1Chris Clark
2Derek Newton
3Laurence Gibson
K1Nick Novak
2Ka'imi Fairbairn
3Cory Carter
 

 