Andre Johnson | Wide Receiver | #81 Team: Houston Texans Age / DOB: (35) / 7/11/1981 Ht / Wt: 6'3' / 229 College: Miami (FL) Drafted: 2003 / Rd. 1 (3) / HOU

Andre Johnson will sign a one-day contract to retire as a Houston Texan. Johnson formally retired last October. Now 35 years old, Johnson spent his first 12 NFL seasons in Houston before one-year stints with Indy and Tennessee exposed him as over the hill. Johnson made seven Pro Bowls and topped 1,000 yards receiving seven times, twice leading the NFL in receiving yards (2008, 2009). In an increasingly pass-heavy league, the high-volume influx of great wide receivers into Hall of Fame candidacy will likely prevent Johnson from coming anywhere near first-ballot consideration, but he has a solid longer-term Canton case. He was a top-five NFL receiver for most of his career and had a legitimate argument as the best receiver in the game in the late 2000s.

Andre Johnson was held catch-less in the Titans' Week 7 loss to the Colts. He has now been held catch-less in each of the Titans' last two games.