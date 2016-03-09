Player Page

Matt Schaub | Quarterback | #8

Team: Atlanta Falcons
Age / DOB:  (35) / 6/25/1981
Ht / Wt:  6'6' / 245
College: Virginia
Drafted: 2004 / Rd. 3 (90) / ATL
According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, impending free agent Matt Schaub could follow OC Kyle Shanahan to the 49ers this offseason.
Schaub has started just two games over his last three seasons. Both of those came with the Ravens in 2015. If Schaub joins Shanahan in San Francisco, he would be employed as either a backup or a bridge to a future franchise quarterback. Shanahan, who is expected to be named the Niners' next head coach shortly after the Super Bowl, is also high on Patriots backup Jimmy Garoppolo. Colin Kaepernick finished the year as San Francisco's starter but is fully expected to opt out of his contract. Feb 5 - 10:52 AM
Career Stats
YearPassingRushingFumb.
YearTeamGCompAtt % YdsY/GY/A300+TDIntRushYdsY/GAvgTD100+Lost
2004ATL6337047.133055.04.70148264.33.3000
2005ATL16336451.649530.97.70409764.88.4001
2006ATL16182766.720813.07.70127211.33.0000
2007HOU1119228966.42241203.77.819917524.73.1003
2008HOU1125138066.13043276.68.04151031686.22.2204
2009HOU1639658367.94770298.18.29291548573.61.2002
2010HOU1636557463.64370273.17.67241222281.81.3003
2011HOU1017829261.02479247.98.52156159.9.6201
2012HOU1635054464.34008250.57.42221221-9-.6-.4000
2013HOU1021935861.22310231.06.5210145242.44.8001
2014OAK1151050.0575.25.700200.0.0001
2015BAL2528065.0540270.06.81344105.02.5000
2016ATL51333.3163.25.30002-2-.4-1.0000
Game Log
GamePassingRushingFumb.
WeekDateOppCompAtt % YdsY/ATDIntRushYdsAvgTDLost
2Sep 18@OAK00.00.00000.000
9Nov 3@TB00.00.0002-2-1.000
12Nov 27ARZ00.00.00000.000
14Dec 11@LAR02.00.00000.000
15Dec 18SF11100.01616.00000.000
 

 