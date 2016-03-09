Matt Schaub | Quarterback | #8 Team: Atlanta Falcons Age / DOB: (35) / 6/25/1981 Ht / Wt: 6'6' / 245 College: Virginia Drafted: 2004 / Rd. 3 (90) / ATL Contract: view contract details [x] 2017: Free Agent Share: Tweet

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, impending free agent Matt Schaub could follow OC Kyle Shanahan to the 49ers this offseason. Schaub has started just two games over his last three seasons. Both of those came with the Ravens in 2015. If Schaub joins Shanahan in San Francisco, he would be employed as either a backup or a bridge to a future franchise quarterback. Shanahan, who is expected to be named the Niners' next head coach shortly after the Super Bowl, is also high on Patriots backup Jimmy Garoppolo. Colin Kaepernick finished the year as San Francisco's starter but is fully expected to opt out of his contract. Source: Adam Schefter on Twitter

Falcons agreed to terms with QB Matt Schaub, formerly of the Ravens. Going on 35, Schaub will back up Matt Ryan. He's reuniting with OC Kyle Shanahan, under whom he had two of the best years of his career in Houston. The Falcons will be in major trouble if Schaub sees any game action, but Ryan is among the most durable players in the league. Source: Field Yates on Twitter

Free agent Matt Schaub plans to continue his playing career in 2016. Schaub attempted 80 passes for the Ravens in 2015, tossing more interceptions than touchdowns before injuries sent him to the bench. Going on 35, Schaub would be among the league's worst backups if he earned someone's No. 2 job for 2016. Source: Jamison Hensley on Twitter