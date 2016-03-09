Welcome,
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
Robby Fabbri leaves Pens game with injury
Laird scrambles a bogey-free 66 in R2 of WMPO
Matt Bryant
(K)
Devin Fuller
(WR)
Mike Meyer
(K)
Matt Schaub
(QB)
Brian Vogler
(TE)
Tevin Coleman
(RB)
Taylor Gabriel
(WR)
Josh Perkins
(TE)
Jacob Tamme
(TE)
Terron Ward
(RB)
Anthony Dable
(WR)
Justin Hardy
(WR)
Aldrick Robinson
(WR)
D.J. Tialavea
(TE)
Eric Weems
(WR)
Patrick DiMarco
(RB)
Austin Hooper
(TE)
Matt Ryan
(QB)
Levine Toilolo
(TE)
Nick Williams
(WR)
Devonta Freeman
(RB)
Julio Jones
(WR)
Mohamed Sanu
(WR)
Matt Schaub | Quarterback | #8
Team:
Atlanta Falcons
Age / DOB:
(
35
) / 6/25/1981
Ht / Wt:
6'6' / 245
College:
Virginia
Drafted:
2004 / Rd. 3 (90) / ATL
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2017: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, impending free agent Matt Schaub could follow OC Kyle Shanahan to the 49ers this offseason.
Schaub has started just two games over his last three seasons. Both of those came with the Ravens in 2015. If Schaub joins Shanahan in San Francisco, he would be employed as either a backup or a bridge to a future franchise quarterback. Shanahan, who is expected to be named the Niners' next head coach shortly after the Super Bowl, is also high on Patriots backup Jimmy Garoppolo. Colin Kaepernick finished the year as San Francisco's starter but is fully expected to opt out of his contract.
Feb 5 - 10:52 AM
Source:
Adam Schefter on Twitter
Falcons agreed to terms with QB Matt Schaub, formerly of the Ravens.
Going on 35, Schaub will back up Matt Ryan. He's reuniting with OC Kyle Shanahan, under whom he had two of the best years of his career in Houston. The Falcons will be in major trouble if Schaub sees any game action, but Ryan is among the most durable players in the league.
Wed, Mar 9, 2016 04:40:00 PM
Source:
Field Yates on Twitter
Free agent Matt Schaub plans to continue his playing career in 2016.
Schaub attempted 80 passes for the Ravens in 2015, tossing more interceptions than touchdowns before injuries sent him to the bench. Going on 35, Schaub would be among the league's worst backups if he earned someone's No. 2 job for 2016.
Tue, Jan 12, 2016 02:42:00 PM
Source:
Jamison Hensley on Twitter
The Baltimore Sun's Jeff Zrebiec said Ravens coach John Harbaugh "has been noncommittal" on his starting quarterback.
Matt Schaub (chest, shoulder) is probable, but the pick-six machine was predictably mistake-prone in his two starts before the injuries. Jimmy Clausen was competent in a tough spot last week against the Seahawks and had a sliver of success with OC Marc Trestman in Chicago last season. Schaub is still the likely starter, but he may have a short leash.
Fri, Dec 18, 2015 09:12:00 PM
Source:
Baltimore Sun
Matt Schaub could follow Shanahan to SF
Feb 5 - 10:52 AM
Falcons sign Schaub to back up Matt Ryan
Wed, Mar 9, 2016 04:40:00 PM
Matt Schaub hopes to keep playing in 2016
Tue, Jan 12, 2016 02:42:00 PM
John Harbaugh 'noncommittal' on starting QB
Fri, Dec 18, 2015 09:12:00 PM
More Matt Schaub Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Atlanta Falcons Tickets
Current Season Stats
Year
Passing
Rushing
Fumb.
Year
Team
G
Comp
Att
%
Yds
Y/G
Y/A
300+
TD
Int
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
TD
100+
Lost
2016
ATL
5
1
3
33.3
16
3.2
5.3
0
0
0
2
-2
-.4
-1.0
0
0
0
Career Stats
Year
Passing
Rushing
Fumb.
Year
Team
G
Comp
Att
%
Yds
Y/G
Y/A
300+
TD
Int
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
TD
100+
Lost
2004
ATL
6
33
70
47.1
330
55.0
4.7
0
1
4
8
26
4.3
3.3
0
0
0
2005
ATL
16
33
64
51.6
495
30.9
7.7
0
4
0
9
76
4.8
8.4
0
0
1
2006
ATL
16
18
27
66.7
208
13.0
7.7
0
1
2
7
21
1.3
3.0
0
0
0
2007
HOU
11
192
289
66.4
2241
203.7
7.8
1
9
9
17
52
4.7
3.1
0
0
3
2008
HOU
11
251
380
66.1
3043
276.6
8.0
4
15
10
31
68
6.2
2.2
2
0
4
2009
HOU
16
396
583
67.9
4770
298.1
8.2
9
29
15
48
57
3.6
1.2
0
0
2
2010
HOU
16
365
574
63.6
4370
273.1
7.6
7
24
12
22
28
1.8
1.3
0
0
3
2011
HOU
10
178
292
61.0
2479
247.9
8.5
2
15
6
15
9
.9
.6
2
0
1
2012
HOU
16
350
544
64.3
4008
250.5
7.4
2
22
12
21
-9
-.6
-.4
0
0
0
2013
HOU
10
219
358
61.2
2310
231.0
6.5
2
10
14
5
24
2.4
4.8
0
0
1
2014
OAK
11
5
10
50.0
57
5.2
5.7
0
0
2
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
1
2015
BAL
2
52
80
65.0
540
270.0
6.8
1
3
4
4
10
5.0
2.5
0
0
0
2016
ATL
5
1
3
33.3
16
3.2
5.3
0
0
0
2
-2
-.4
-1.0
0
0
0
Game Log
Game
Passing
Rushing
Fumb.
Week
Date
Opp
Comp
Att
%
Yds
Y/A
TD
Int
Rush
Yds
Avg
TD
Lost
2
Sep 18
@OAK
0
0
.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
9
Nov 3
@TB
0
0
.0
0
.0
0
0
2
-2
-1.0
0
0
12
Nov 27
ARZ
0
0
.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
14
Dec 11
@LAR
0
2
.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
15
Dec 18
SF
1
1
100.0
16
16.0
0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Matt Ryan
RB
1
Devonta Freeman
2
Tevin Coleman
3
Terron Ward
GLB
1
Devonta Freeman
2
Tevin Coleman
3RB
1
Devonta Freeman
2
Tevin Coleman
WR1
1
Julio Jones
2
Taylor Gabriel
3
Devin Fuller
4
Anthony Dable
WR2
1
Mohamed Sanu
2
Justin Hardy
3
Nick Williams
WR3
1
Taylor Gabriel
TE
1
Austin Hooper
2
Josh Perkins
3
D.J. Tialavea
4
Brian Vogler
LT
1
Jake Matthews
LG
1
Andy Levitre
2
Wes Schweitzer
C
1
Alex Mack
2
Trevor Robinson
RG
1
Ben Garland
RT
1
Ryan Schraeder
K
1
Matt Bryant
2
Mike Meyer
