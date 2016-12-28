Player Page

Eli Manning | Quarterback | #10

Team: New York Giants
Age / DOB:  (36) / 1/3/1981
Ht / Wt:  6'4' / 218
College: Mississippi
Drafted: 2004 / Rd. 1 (1) / SD
Contract: view contract details
Eli Manning completed 23-of-44 passes for 299 yards, one touchdown, and one interception in the Giants' Wild Card loss to Green Bay.
Eli turned it over twice -- losing a fumble and throwing a game-ending pick -- but he wasn't the Giants' problem on Sunday. Odell Beckham committed four arguable drops, and New York's vaunted defense had no answer for Aaron Rodgers' playmaking ability in and out of the pocket. Still, Manning throws' noticeably lacked zip and location over the course of the season, and he became the Giants' team weakness at age 36. Manning will be back as the starter, but GM Jerry Reese needs to consider pursuing a quarterback of the future. The Giants also need to get serious about improving their running game to help buoy the team in Eli's decline phase. Jan 8 - 8:16 PM
Current Season Stats
YearPassingRushingFumb.
YearTeamGCompAtt % YdsY/GY/A300+TDIntRushYdsY/GAvgTD100+Lost
2016NYG1637759863.04027251.76.74261621-9-.6-.4004
Career Stats
YearPassingRushingFumb.
YearTeamGCompAtt % YdsY/GY/A300+TDIntRushYdsY/GAvgTD100+Lost
2004NYG99519748.21043115.95.30696353.95.8001
2005NYG1629455852.73762235.16.73241730805.02.7102
2006NYG1630152257.73244202.86.21241825211.3.8002
2007NYG1629752956.13336208.56.32232029694.32.4107
2008NYG1628947960.33238202.46.8121102010.6.5102
2009NYG1631750962.34021251.37.93271417654.13.8008
2010NYG1633953962.94002250.17.44312532704.42.2005
2011NYG1635958961.04933308.38.4829163515.9.4104
2012NYG1632153659.93948246.87.43261520301.91.5001
2013NYG1631755157.53818238.66.93182718362.32.0002
2014NYG1637960163.14410275.67.35301412311.92.6104
2015NYG1638761862.64436277.37.26351420613.83.1004
2016NYG1637759863.04027251.76.74261621-9-.6-.4004
Game Log
GamePassingRushingFumb.
WeekDateOppCompAtt % YdsY/ATDIntRushYdsAvgTDLost
1Sep 11@DAL192867.92077.43100.000
2Sep 18NO324178.03689.0004-4-1.001
3Sep 25WAS253865.83509.21200.000
4Oct 3@MIN254555.62615.80100.000
5Oct 9@GB183551.41995.710111.001
6Oct 16BAL324669.64038.83200.000
7Oct 23@LAR243764.91965.3002-2-1.000
9Nov 6PHI223661.12577.1422-4-2.000
10Nov 14CIN284463.62405.532341.300
11Nov 20CHI213658.32276.32041.300
12Nov 27@CLE152755.61947.2302-2-1.000
13Dec 4@PIT243961.51955.0221-1-1.000
14Dec 11DAL172860.71936.9112-2-1.002
15Dec 18DET202871.42017.22000.000
16Dec 22@PHI386360.33565.71300.000
17Jan 1@WAS172763.01806.70000.000

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Eli Manning
2Josh Johnson
RB1Rashad Jennings
2Paul Perkins
3Bobby Rainey
GLB1Rashad Jennings
2Paul Perkins
3RB1Rashad Jennings
2Paul Perkins
WR11Odell Beckham
2Dwayne Harris
3Tavarres King
WR21Sterling Shepard
2Victor Cruz
3Roger Lewis
WR31Victor Cruz
TE1Larry Donnell
2Will Tye
3Jerell Adams
LT1Ereck Flowers
2Will Beatty
LG1Justin Pugh
2Bobby Hart
C1Weston Richburg
2Brett Jones
RG1John Jerry
RT1Marshall Newhouse
K1Robbie Gould
 

 