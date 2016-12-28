Eli Manning | Quarterback | #10 Team: New York Giants Age / DOB: (36) / 1/3/1981 Ht / Wt: 6'4' / 218 College: Mississippi Drafted: 2004 / Rd. 1 (1) / SD Contract: view contract details [x] 9/11/2015: Signed a five-year, $101.5 million contract. The deal includes a no-trade clause and contains $65 million guaranteed, including a $31 million signing bonus. Manning is eligible for an annual $500,000 workout bonus throughout the contract's life. 2016: $17.5 million, 2017: $13 million, 2018: $10.5 million (+ $5 million roster bonus), 2019: $11.5 million (+ $5 million roster bonus), 2020: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Eli Manning completed 23-of-44 passes for 299 yards, one touchdown, and one interception in the Giants' Wild Card loss to Green Bay. Eli turned it over twice -- losing a fumble and throwing a game-ending pick -- but he wasn't the Giants' problem on Sunday. Odell Beckham committed four arguable drops, and New York's vaunted defense had no answer for Aaron Rodgers' playmaking ability in and out of the pocket. Still, Manning throws' noticeably lacked zip and location over the course of the season, and he became the Giants' team weakness at age 36. Manning will be back as the starter, but GM Jerry Reese needs to consider pursuing a quarterback of the future. The Giants also need to get serious about improving their running game to help buoy the team in Eli's decline phase.

Eli Manning completed 12-of-27 passes for 180 yards in the Giants' 19-10, Week 17 win over the Redskins. The Giants had "nothing to play for," but let Manning quarterback for 60 minutes. It was another quiet statistical day for Manning, who heads into the Wild Card round having passed for 201 yards or fewer in 5-of-6 starts. The Giants will be venturing to the winner of Sunday night's Packers/Lions showdown.

Coach Ben McAdoo said Eli Manning will play Week 17 against the Redskins. Reporters pressed McAdoo, asking him how long Manning and the starters would play, but McAdoo wasn't taking the bait, and would only say that they "will play in the game." Odds are against Manning and Co. playing all four quarters, making Odell Beckham and Manning risky fantasy plays. Source: ESPN.com