Larry Fitzgerald | Wide Receiver | #11

Team: Arizona Cardinals
Age / DOB:  (33) / 8/31/1983
Ht / Wt:  6'3' / 218
College: Pittsburgh
Drafted: 2004 / Rd. 1 (3) / ARZ
Contract: view contract details
Larry Fitzgerald says he wouldn't announce his retirement ahead of time.
Fitz doesn't want to be paraded around the league and feted like a New York Yankee or Boston Red Sox player. "That’s not how I’m wired," Fitz said. "Tim Duncan is more my speed." Fitz has been adamant he'll finish his career in Arizona. Most signs suggest he'll be returning in 2017, but not all. Dec 29 - 4:01 PM
Source: Darren Urban on Twitter
Current Season Stats
YearReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2016ARZ1510298065.39.61525.32.50010000
Career Stats
YearReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2004ARZ165878048.813.408814.91.80000000
2005ARZ16103140988.113.77108412.65.10000000
2006ARZ136894172.413.82615.45.00000000
2007ARZ15100140993.914.141000.0.00030000
2008ARZ1696143189.414.971200.0.00000000
2009ARZ1697109268.311.331300.0.00000000
2010ARZ1690113771.112.63600.0.00000000
2011ARZ1680141188.217.66800.0.00000000
2012ARZ167179849.911.22400.0.00000000
2013ARZ168295459.611.621028.54.00010000
2014ARZ146378456.012.42200.0.00010000
2015ARZ16109121575.911.13900.0.00020000
Game Log
GameReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppRecYdsAvgTDRushYdsAvgTDLostYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 11NE88110.1200.0000000
2Sep 18TB57715.41144.0000000
3Sep 25@BUF7608.6000.0000000
4Oct 2LAR56212.40111.0000000
5Oct 6@SF68113.5200.0000000
6Oct 17NYJ6498.2000.0000000
7Oct 23SEA9707.8000.0000000
8Oct 30@CAR10747.4000.0000000
10Nov 13SF1213211.0000.0000000
11Nov 20@MIN66310.5000.0000000
12Nov 27@ATL45313.3000.0000000
13Dec 4WAS10787.8000.0000000
14Dec 11@MIA3124.0000.0000000
15Dec 18NO7578.1000.0010000
16Dec 24@SEA4317.8000.0000000
17Jan 1@LARGame scheduled for 1/1 4:25 PM ET

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Carson Palmer
2Drew Stanton
RB1David Johnson
2Andre Ellington
3Stepfan Taylor
4Kerwynn Williams
GLB1David Johnson
2Andre Ellington
3RB1David Johnson
2Andre Ellington
WR11Larry Fitzgerald
2John Brown
3Brittan Golden
WR21J.J. Nelson
2Marquis Bundy
3Jeremy Ross
WR31John Brown
TE1Jermaine Gresham
2Darren Fells
3Hakeem Valles
LT1D.J. Humphries
2Earl Watford
LG1Mike Iupati
2Taylor Boggs
C1A.Q. Shipley
2Evan Boehm
RG1John Wetzel
2Cole Toner
RT1Earl Watford
2Givens Price
K1Chandler Catanzaro
 

 