Fitz doesn't want to be paraded around the league and feted like a New York Yankee or Boston Red Sox player. "That’s not how I’m wired," Fitz said. "Tim Duncan is more my speed." Fitz has been adamant he'll finish his career in Arizona. Most signs suggest he'll be returning in 2017, but not all.

Fitzgerald made a spectacular catch into the red zone for 16 yards to help set up one of David Johnson's scores, but otherwise the future Hall of Famer's late-season slowdown continued. J.J. Nelson has surpassed Fitzgerald as the Cardinals' most dangerous receiver. Fitzgerald will turn 34 before next season.

Larry Fitzgerald said he wants to finish his career in Arizona.

"I will never play anywhere else," said Fitzgerald. "This is where I want to be. This is where I want to retire." Fitzgerald is still on the fence about playing in 2017, but if he does return for another season, he'll be doing it as an Arizona Cardinal. Unlike most 33-year-old wide receivers, Fitzgerald still has plenty left in the tank. He leads the NFL with 98 catches and is nearing his eighth 1,000-yard season.