Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Hockey
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Roster
Jaron Brown
(WR)
Zac Dysert
(QB)
Jermaine Gresham
(TE)
J.J. Nelson
(WR)
Drew Stanton
(QB)
John Brown
(WR)
Andre Ellington
(RB)
Travis Harvey
(WR)
Troy Niklas
(TE)
Stepfan Taylor
(RB)
Marquis Bundy
(WR)
Darren Fells
(TE)
Chris Johnson
(RB)
Carson Palmer
(QB)
Hakeem Valles
(TE)
Chandler Catanzaro
(K)
Larry Fitzgerald
(WR)
David Johnson
(RB)
Jeremy Ross
(WR)
Kerwynn Williams
(RB)
Jake Coker
(QB)
Brittan Golden
(WR)
Larry Fitzgerald | Wide Receiver | #11
Team:
Arizona Cardinals
Age / DOB:
(
33
) / 8/31/1983
Ht / Wt:
6'3' / 218
College:
Pittsburgh
Drafted:
2004 / Rd. 1 (3) / ARZ
Contract:
view contract details
2/18/2015: Signed a two-year, $22 million contract. 2016-2017: $11 million, 2018: Free Agent
Latest News
Recent News
Larry Fitzgerald says he wouldn't announce his retirement ahead of time.
Fitz doesn't want to be paraded around the league and feted like a New York Yankee or Boston Red Sox player. "That’s not how I’m wired," Fitz said. "Tim Duncan is more my speed." Fitz has been adamant he'll finish his career in Arizona. Most signs suggest he'll be returning in 2017, but not all.
Dec 29 - 4:01 PM
Source:
Darren Urban on Twitter
Larry Fitzgerald caught 4-of-4 targets for 31 yards in the Cardinals' Week 16 win over the Seahawks.
Fitzgerald made a spectacular catch into the red zone for 16 yards to help set up one of David Johnson's scores, but otherwise the future Hall of Famer's late-season slowdown continued. J.J. Nelson has surpassed Fitzgerald as the Cardinals' most dangerous receiver. Fitzgerald will turn 34 before next season.
Dec 24 - 8:41 PM
Larry Fitzgerald said he wants to finish his career in Arizona.
"I will never play anywhere else," said Fitzgerald. "This is where I want to be. This is where I want to retire." Fitzgerald is still on the fence about playing in 2017, but if he does return for another season, he'll be doing it as an Arizona Cardinal. Unlike most 33-year-old wide receivers, Fitzgerald still has plenty left in the tank. He leads the NFL with 98 catches and is nearing his eighth 1,000-yard season.
Dec 22 - 11:57 AM
Source:
Mark McClune on Twitter
Larry Fitzgerald was noncommittal when asked about his plans for 2017.
"We'll see what's going on this off-season," Fitzgerald said. "Right now my attention is solely focused on Seattle Saturday." GM Steve Keim said earlier this week he "would be surprised" if Fitz did not return, but this non-answer at least fans the flames a little bit. Ultimately, Fitzgerald will likely return for another season.
Dec 18 - 8:44 PM
Source:
Fox Sports 910 on Twitter
Fitzgerald: I'll keep retirement plans secret
Dec 29 - 4:01 PM
Fitzgerald held to 31 yards by Seahawks
Dec 24 - 8:41 PM
Fitzgerald wants to retire with Cardinals
Dec 22 - 11:57 AM
Larry Fitzgerald noncommittal about 2017
Dec 18 - 8:44 PM
More Larry Fitzgerald Player News
Arizona Cardinals Tickets
Current Season Stats
Year
Receiving
Rushing
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Rec
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2016
ARZ
15
102
980
65.3
9.6
1
5
2
5
.3
2.5
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
Career Stats
Year
Receiving
Rushing
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Rec
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2004
ARZ
16
58
780
48.8
13.4
0
8
8
14
.9
1.8
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2005
ARZ
16
103
1409
88.1
13.7
7
10
8
41
2.6
5.1
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2006
ARZ
13
68
941
72.4
13.8
2
6
1
5
.4
5.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2007
ARZ
15
100
1409
93.9
14.1
4
10
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
3
0
0
0
0
2008
ARZ
16
96
1431
89.4
14.9
7
12
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2009
ARZ
16
97
1092
68.3
11.3
3
13
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2010
ARZ
16
90
1137
71.1
12.6
3
6
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2011
ARZ
16
80
1411
88.2
17.6
6
8
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2012
ARZ
16
71
798
49.9
11.2
2
4
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2013
ARZ
16
82
954
59.6
11.6
2
10
2
8
.5
4.0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
2014
ARZ
14
63
784
56.0
12.4
2
2
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
2015
ARZ
16
109
1215
75.9
11.1
3
9
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
2
0
0
0
0
Game Log
Game
Receiving
Rushing
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Rec
Yds
Avg
TD
Rush
Yds
Avg
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
1
Sep 11
NE
8
81
10.1
2
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
Sep 18
TB
5
77
15.4
1
1
4
4.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
Sep 25
@BUF
7
60
8.6
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
4
Oct 2
LAR
5
62
12.4
0
1
1
1.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
5
Oct 6
@SF
6
81
13.5
2
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
6
Oct 17
NYJ
6
49
8.2
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
7
Oct 23
SEA
9
70
7.8
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
8
Oct 30
@CAR
10
74
7.4
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
10
Nov 13
SF
12
132
11.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
11
Nov 20
@MIN
6
63
10.5
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
12
Nov 27
@ATL
4
53
13.3
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
13
Dec 4
WAS
10
78
7.8
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
14
Dec 11
@MIA
3
12
4.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
15
Dec 18
NO
7
57
8.1
0
0
0
.0
0
1
0
0
0
0
16
Dec 24
@SEA
4
31
7.8
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
17
Jan 1
@LAR
Game scheduled for 1/1 4:25 PM ET
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Carson Palmer
2
Drew Stanton
RB
1
David Johnson
2
Andre Ellington
3
Stepfan Taylor
4
Kerwynn Williams
GLB
1
David Johnson
2
Andre Ellington
3RB
1
David Johnson
2
Andre Ellington
WR1
1
Larry Fitzgerald
2
John Brown
Questionable
John Brown (illness) returned to a limited practice on Thursday.
Brown played 48.3 percent of the Cardinals' offensive snaps in last week's victory over the Seahawks. He should see a similar workload in Sunday's season finale against the Rams.
Dec 29
3
Brittan Golden
WR2
1
J.J. Nelson
Questionable
J.J. Nelson caught 3-of-7 targets for 132 yards and a touchdown in the Cardinals' Week 16 win over the Seahawks.
His highlight-reel play was an 80-yard touchdown, but Nelson nearly had another score only to be tackled at the one-yard line at the end of a 41-yard catch before David Johnson dove in for the TD. Easily the Cardinals' most explosive receiver at this stage of the season, Nelson will remain in play as a DFS start when Arizona heads to Los Angeles to face the Rams in both teams' season finale.
Dec 24
2
Marquis Bundy
3
Jeremy Ross
WR3
1
John Brown
TE
1
Jermaine Gresham
2
Darren Fells
Sidelined
Cardinals declared TE Darren Fells, TE Gerald Christian, WR Chris Hubert, OLB Alex Okafor, G/T Cole Toner, DT Olsen Pierre, DT Xavier Williams, and DT Ed Stinson inactive for Week 8 at Carolina.
Jermaine Gresham will be a full-time tight end with Fells (shoulder) down.
Oct 30
3
Hakeem Valles
LT
1
D.J. Humphries
Sidelined
Cardinals LT D.J. Humphries (concussion) won't return for Week 17.
The No. 24 overall pick of the 2015 draft heads into the offseason having missed the final three games. Humphries, who was a healthy scratch his entire rookie year, began the season at right tackle before filling in for Jared Veldheer (triceps) for three games. Veldheer will re-gain blindside control in 2017.
Dec 27
2
Earl Watford
LG
1
Mike Iupati
Questionable
Cardinals LG Mike Iupati (ankle) returned to practice Wednesday.
It's his first practice since going down in Week 5. Coach Bruce Arians said Iupati "looked good" and is trending toward playing. Barring any setbacks, Iupati should return for Sunday night's game against Seattle.
Oct 19
2
Taylor Boggs
Sidelined
Bears waived C Taylor Boggs and DB Marcus Trice.
The Chicago Tribune's Brad Biggs says Boggs is a "strong possibility" for the practice squad. An undrafted rookie out of North Texas, Trice had five tackles this preseason.
Aug 30
C
1
A.Q. Shipley
2
Evan Boehm
RG
1
John Wetzel
2
Cole Toner
RT
1
Earl Watford
2
Givens Price
K
1
Chandler Catanzaro
