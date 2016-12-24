Player Page

Philip Rivers | Quarterback | #17

Team: San Diego Chargers
Age / DOB:  (35) / 12/8/1981
Ht / Wt:  6'5' / 228
College: North Carolina State
Drafted: 2004 / Rd. 1 (4) / NYG
Contract: view contract details
Philip Rivers told a San Diego radio station that he is now willing to embrace the Chargers' move to Los Angeles.
The father of countless children who go to school in San Diego, there were rumors two offseasons ago that Rivers might request a trade if the Chargers moved. The sides agreed on a five-year, $99 million contract and things have been honky dory ever since. "I'm not gonna be there for 13 years but I'm gonna give 'em all I've got in the short time I have left," said 35-year-old Rivers. Rivers will be getting back Keenan Allen (ACL) to go with promising youngsters Tyrell Williams and Hunter Henry with Ken Whisenhunt's offensive staff returning. Jan 13 - 1:49 PM
Source: Profootballtalk on NBC Sports
Current Season Stats
YearPassingRushingFumb.
YearTeamGCompAtt % YdsY/GY/A300+TDIntRushYdsY/GAvgTD100+Lost
2016SD1634957860.44386274.17.66332114352.22.5005
Career Stats
YearPassingRushingFumb.
YearTeamGCompAtt % YdsY/GY/A300+TDIntRushYdsY/GAvgTD100+Lost
2004SD25862.53316.54.10104-5-2.5-1.3000
2005SD2122254.511557.55.20011-1-.5-1.0000
2006SD1628446061.73388211.87.4222948493.11.0002
2007SD1627746060.23152197.06.92211529332.11.1106
2008SD1631247865.34009250.68.45341131845.32.7004
2009SD1631748665.24254265.98.8528926503.11.9103
2010SD1635754166.04710294.48.76301329523.31.8004
2011SD1636658262.94624289.07.96272026362.31.4105
2012SD1633852764.13606225.46.82261527402.51.5007
2013SD1637854469.54478279.98.25321128724.52.6002
2014SD1637957066.54286267.97.543118381046.52.7002
2015SD1643866266.24793299.67.28291317281.81.6002
2016SD1634957860.44386274.17.66332114352.22.5005
Game Log
GamePassingRushingFumb.
WeekDateOppCompAtt % YdsY/ATDIntRushYdsAvgTDLost
1Sep 11@KC253669.42436.810294.500
2Sep 18JAC172470.82209.24011010.001
3Sep 25@IND263966.73268.400122.001
4Oct 2NO284365.13217.52110.000
5Oct 9@OAK213070.035912.04200.000
6Oct 13DEN182962.11786.11000.000
7Oct 23@ATL274461.43718.4111-2-2.001
8Oct 30@DEN204742.62675.72300.000
9Nov 6TEN243372.72758.3203-3-1.000
10Nov 13MIA234452.33267.43400.000
12Nov 27@HOU223073.32428.13100.000
13Dec 4TB152657.72258.7223186.000
14Dec 11@CAR213953.82366.12300.002
15Dec 18OAK173056.72066.92100.000
16Dec 24@CLE234650.03227.02110.000
17Jan 1KC223857.92697.122111.000

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Philip Rivers
2Kellen Clemens
RB1Melvin Gordon
2Ronnie Hillman
3Andre Williams
GLB1Melvin Gordon
2Ronnie Hillman
3RB1Melvin Gordon
2Ronnie Hillman
FB1Derek Watt
WR11Travis Benjamin
2Jeremy Butler
WR21Dontrelle Inman
2Tyrell Williams
3Geremy Davis
WR31Tyrell Williams
TE1Antonio Gates
2Hunter Henry
3Sean McGrath
4Asante Cleveland
LT1King Dunlap
2Chris Hairston
LG1Orlando Franklin
2Kenny Wiggins
C1Matt Slauson
2Max Tuerk
RG1D.J. Fluker
2Spencer Pulley
RT1Joe Barksdale
K1Josh Lambo
 

 