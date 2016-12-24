Philip Rivers | Quarterback | #17 Team: San Diego Chargers Age / DOB: (35) / 12/8/1981 Ht / Wt: 6'5' / 228 College: North Carolina State Drafted: 2004 / Rd. 1 (4) / NYG Contract: view contract details [x] 8/15/2015: Signed a five-year, $99 million contract. The deal contains $65 million guaranteed, including a $22.5 million signing bonus. Rivers also has a no-trade clause. 2016: $16.5 million, 2017: $14 million, 2018: $10 million (+ $5 million roster bonus due in March), 2019: $11 million (+ $5 million roster bonus due in March), 2020: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Philip Rivers told a San Diego radio station that he is now willing to embrace the Chargers' move to Los Angeles. The father of countless children who go to school in San Diego, there were rumors two offseasons ago that Rivers might request a trade if the Chargers moved. The sides agreed on a five-year, $99 million contract and things have been honky dory ever since. "I'm not gonna be there for 13 years but I'm gonna give 'em all I've got in the short time I have left," said 35-year-old Rivers. Rivers will be getting back Keenan Allen (ACL) to go with promising youngsters Tyrell Williams and Hunter Henry with Ken Whisenhunt's offensive staff returning. Source: Profootballtalk on NBC Sports

Philip Rivers completed 22-of-38 passes for 269 yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions Week 17 against the Chiefs. It was another up-and-down performance for Rivers, who found Antonio Gates and Hunter Henry for touchdowns but also threw his 20th and 21st interceptions of the season. It is the second time in the last three years Rivers has led the league in interceptions, and he finished ninth with 13 picks in 2015. Rivers has never been particularly careful with the ball, however, and has dealt with an almost unimaginable run of injuries to his supporting cast the last two seasons. Rivers remains one of the better quarterbacks in the league, and the healthy return of Keenan Allen along with the emergence of both Tyrell Williams and Hunter Henry should give him a stellar group to target next season. The schedule will always be tough, but Rivers will remain in the back-end QB1 conversation next season.

Philip Rivers completed 24-of-47 passes for 321 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception in the Chargers' Week 16 loss to the Browns. He's now thrown multiple touchdown passes in eight straight games. Although his teammates haven't come to play, Rivers has been a steady fantasy producer even while throwing a flurry of late-season interceptions. The Chargers close out the season with a tough Week 17 matchup against Kansas City. Rivers needs to throw one more touchdown to Antonio Gates for Gates to tie Tony Gonzalez for the NFL's all-time tight end touchdown record, and two touchdowns to Gates for him to pass Gonzalez.