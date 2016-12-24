Welcome,
Keenan Allen
(WR)
Asante Cleveland
(TE)
Hunter Henry
(TE)
Jamaal Jones
(WR)
Philip Rivers
(QB)
Travis Benjamin
(WR)
Geremy Davis
(WR)
Javontee Herndon
(WR)
Josh Lambo
(K)
Derek Watt
(RB)
Ronnie Brown
(RB)
Kenneth Farrow
(RB)
Ronnie Hillman
(RB)
Dexter McCluster
(RB)
Andre Williams
(RB)
Isaiah Burse
(WR)
Antonio Gates
(TE)
Dontrelle Inman
(WR)
Sean McGrath
(TE)
Tyrell Williams
(WR)
Jeremy Butler
(WR)
Melvin Gordon
(RB)
Stevie Johnson
(WR)
Branden Oliver
(RB)
Danny Woodhead
(RB)
Kellen Clemens
(QB)
Philip Rivers | Quarterback | #17
Team:
San Diego Chargers
Age / DOB:
(
35
) / 12/8/1981
Ht / Wt:
6'5' / 228
College:
North Carolina State
Drafted:
2004 / Rd. 1 (4) / NYG
Contract:
view contract details
8/15/2015: Signed a five-year, $99 million contract. The deal contains $65 million guaranteed, including a $22.5 million signing bonus. Rivers also has a no-trade clause. 2016: $16.5 million, 2017: $14 million, 2018: $10 million (+ $5 million roster bonus due in March), 2019: $11 million (+ $5 million roster bonus due in March), 2020: Free Agent
Latest News
Recent News
Philip Rivers told a San Diego radio station that he is now willing to embrace the Chargers' move to Los Angeles.
The father of countless children who go to school in San Diego, there were rumors two offseasons ago that Rivers might request a trade if the Chargers moved. The sides agreed on a five-year, $99 million contract and things have been honky dory ever since. "I'm not gonna be there for 13 years but I'm gonna give 'em all I've got in the short time I have left," said 35-year-old Rivers. Rivers will be getting back Keenan Allen (ACL) to go with promising youngsters Tyrell Williams and Hunter Henry with Ken Whisenhunt's offensive staff returning.
Jan 13 - 1:49 PM
Source:
Profootballtalk on NBC Sports
Philip Rivers completed 22-of-38 passes for 269 yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions Week 17 against the Chiefs.
It was another up-and-down performance for Rivers, who found Antonio Gates and Hunter Henry for touchdowns but also threw his 20th and 21st interceptions of the season. It is the second time in the last three years Rivers has led the league in interceptions, and he finished ninth with 13 picks in 2015. Rivers has never been particularly careful with the ball, however, and has dealt with an almost unimaginable run of injuries to his supporting cast the last two seasons. Rivers remains one of the better quarterbacks in the league, and the healthy return of Keenan Allen along with the emergence of both Tyrell Williams and Hunter Henry should give him a stellar group to target next season. The schedule will always be tough, but Rivers will remain in the back-end QB1 conversation next season.
Jan 1 - 9:07 PM
Philip Rivers completed 24-of-47 passes for 321 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception in the Chargers' Week 16 loss to the Browns.
He's now thrown multiple touchdown passes in eight straight games. Although his teammates haven't come to play, Rivers has been a steady fantasy producer even while throwing a flurry of late-season interceptions. The Chargers close out the season with a tough Week 17 matchup against Kansas City. Rivers needs to throw one more touchdown to Antonio Gates for Gates to tie Tony Gonzalez for the NFL's all-time tight end touchdown record, and two touchdowns to Gates for him to pass Gonzalez.
Sat, Dec 24, 2016 05:14:00 PM
Philip Rivers completed 17-of-29 passes for 206 yards, two touchdowns, and an interception in the Chargers' Week 15 loss to the Raiders.
He now has 14 interceptions in the last 26 quarters after throwing a game-ending pick in Sunday's loss to Oakland. The Chargers' pass protection again let Rivers down, as he absorbed three sacks and was frequently under duress against the Raiders' inconsistent pass rush. Rivers heads to Cleveland for Week 16 and will remain a solid fantasy start in that cupcake matchup. Still, Sunday's was a disappointing performance as Antonio Gates was held to one catch for 11 yards and still needs three touchdown catches to pass Tony Gonzalez for the NFL's all-time tight end record.
Sun, Dec 18, 2016 07:36:00 PM
Rivers now embracing Chargers move to LA
Jan 13 - 1:49 PM
Rivers throws 2 more INTs, finishes with 21
Jan 1 - 9:07 PM
Rivers throws 2 TDs, but Chargers fall again
Sat, Dec 24, 2016 05:14:00 PM
Philip Rivers throws game-ending pick in loss
Sun, Dec 18, 2016 07:36:00 PM
More Philip Rivers Player News
Current Season Stats
Year
Passing
Rushing
Fumb.
Year
Team
G
Comp
Att
%
Yds
Y/G
Y/A
300+
TD
Int
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
TD
100+
Lost
2016
SD
16
349
578
60.4
4386
274.1
7.6
6
33
21
14
35
2.2
2.5
0
0
5
Career Stats
Year
Passing
Rushing
Fumb.
Year
Team
G
Comp
Att
%
Yds
Y/G
Y/A
300+
TD
Int
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
TD
100+
Lost
2004
SD
2
5
8
62.5
33
16.5
4.1
0
1
0
4
-5
-2.5
-1.3
0
0
0
2005
SD
2
12
22
54.5
115
57.5
5.2
0
0
1
1
-1
-.5
-1.0
0
0
0
2006
SD
16
284
460
61.7
3388
211.8
7.4
2
22
9
48
49
3.1
1.0
0
0
2
2007
SD
16
277
460
60.2
3152
197.0
6.9
2
21
15
29
33
2.1
1.1
1
0
6
2008
SD
16
312
478
65.3
4009
250.6
8.4
5
34
11
31
84
5.3
2.7
0
0
4
2009
SD
16
317
486
65.2
4254
265.9
8.8
5
28
9
26
50
3.1
1.9
1
0
3
2010
SD
16
357
541
66.0
4710
294.4
8.7
6
30
13
29
52
3.3
1.8
0
0
4
2011
SD
16
366
582
62.9
4624
289.0
7.9
6
27
20
26
36
2.3
1.4
1
0
5
2012
SD
16
338
527
64.1
3606
225.4
6.8
2
26
15
27
40
2.5
1.5
0
0
7
2013
SD
16
378
544
69.5
4478
279.9
8.2
5
32
11
28
72
4.5
2.6
0
0
2
2014
SD
16
379
570
66.5
4286
267.9
7.5
4
31
18
38
104
6.5
2.7
0
0
2
2015
SD
16
438
662
66.2
4793
299.6
7.2
8
29
13
17
28
1.8
1.6
0
0
2
2016
SD
16
349
578
60.4
4386
274.1
7.6
6
33
21
14
35
2.2
2.5
0
0
5
Game Log
Game
Passing
Rushing
Fumb.
Week
Date
Opp
Comp
Att
%
Yds
Y/A
TD
Int
Rush
Yds
Avg
TD
Lost
1
Sep 11
@KC
25
36
69.4
243
6.8
1
0
2
9
4.5
0
0
2
Sep 18
JAC
17
24
70.8
220
9.2
4
0
1
10
10.0
0
1
3
Sep 25
@IND
26
39
66.7
326
8.4
0
0
1
2
2.0
0
1
4
Oct 2
NO
28
43
65.1
321
7.5
2
1
1
0
.0
0
0
5
Oct 9
@OAK
21
30
70.0
359
12.0
4
2
0
0
.0
0
0
6
Oct 13
DEN
18
29
62.1
178
6.1
1
0
0
0
.0
0
0
7
Oct 23
@ATL
27
44
61.4
371
8.4
1
1
1
-2
-2.0
0
1
8
Oct 30
@DEN
20
47
42.6
267
5.7
2
3
0
0
.0
0
0
9
Nov 6
TEN
24
33
72.7
275
8.3
2
0
3
-3
-1.0
0
0
10
Nov 13
MIA
23
44
52.3
326
7.4
3
4
0
0
.0
0
0
12
Nov 27
@HOU
22
30
73.3
242
8.1
3
1
0
0
.0
0
0
13
Dec 4
TB
15
26
57.7
225
8.7
2
2
3
18
6.0
0
0
14
Dec 11
@CAR
21
39
53.8
236
6.1
2
3
0
0
.0
0
2
15
Dec 18
OAK
17
30
56.7
206
6.9
2
1
0
0
.0
0
0
16
Dec 24
@CLE
23
46
50.0
322
7.0
2
1
1
0
.0
0
0
17
Jan 1
KC
22
38
57.9
269
7.1
2
2
1
1
1.0
0
0
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Philip Rivers
2
Kellen Clemens
RB
1
Melvin Gordon
2
Ronnie Hillman
3
Andre Williams
GLB
1
Melvin Gordon
2
Ronnie Hillman
3RB
1
Melvin Gordon
2
Ronnie Hillman
FB
1
Derek Watt
WR1
1
Travis Benjamin
2
Jeremy Butler
WR2
1
Dontrelle Inman
2
Tyrell Williams
3
Geremy Davis
WR3
1
Tyrell Williams
TE
1
Antonio Gates
2
Hunter Henry
3
Sean McGrath
4
Asante Cleveland
LT
1
King Dunlap
2
Chris Hairston
Sidelined
Chargers OT Chris Hairston exited Week 4 against the Saints with a groin injury.
He left in the second quarter and never returned. Hairston was filling in for King Dunlap at left tackle. RT Joe Barksdale swapped sides after Hairston exited.
Oct 2
LG
1
Orlando Franklin
Sidelined
Chargers LG Orlando Franklin suffered a concussion in Week 9.
His status for Week 10 is uncertain. Franklin also suffered a concussion last December. As the Chargers have a bye in Week 11, it might make the most sense for the Chargers to hold their left guard out through the off week.
Nov 6
2
Kenny Wiggins
C
1
Matt Slauson
2
Max Tuerk
RG
1
D.J. Fluker
Questionable
Chargers RG D.J. Fluker (foot) was a full participant at Wednesday's practice.
Fluker had a scare when he suffered a foot injury last month but obviously he's in no danger of missing Week 1. The 25-year-old is hoping for a bounce-back year after grading 68th out of 82 qualified guards on PFF last season.
Sep 7
2
Spencer Pulley
RT
1
Joe Barksdale
K
1
Josh Lambo
