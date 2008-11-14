John Lynch | Defensive Back

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Draft
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Papers
Tickets
Scores
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Lowdown: Holland In Colorado
Jan 27
Offseason Fantasy Roundtable
Jan 26
Lowdown: Dodgers Add Forsythe
Jan 25
2017 Category Sleepers: Runs
Jan 24
Podcast: Twins Team Check-In
Jan 24
Lowdown: Yordano Ventura Dies
Jan 23
Lowdown: Marlins Reel in Straily
Jan 20
Lowdown: Astros Eyeing Aces
Jan 18
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Mutual interest between Twins and Morneau
Brandon Moss close to deal with Royals
Brad Miller likely moving to second base
Astros, Rays in the mix for Matt Wieters
Nats sign Vance Worley to minor league deal
Scouts think Moncada may end up in center field
Rays interested in free agent slugger Carter
Twins could make a play for Mike Napoli
Brewers emerge as suitor for Matt Wieters
Braves bring back Kris Medlen on minors deal
Cubs finalize one-year deal with LHP Anderson
SEA planning to try Jarrod Dyson at leadoff
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
The Coaching Carousel: AFC
Jan 28
The Coaching Carousel: NFC
Jan 28
Podcast: Senior Bowl
Jan 27
Dose: Cousins Contract Looms
Jan 26
Shootout Time in Houston
Jan 24
NFL Futures Deals
Jan 24
Dose: Super Bowl LI Awaits
Jan 23
Podcast: Championship Matchups
Jan 22
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
49ers give John Lynch 6-year deal as new GM
Colts officially name Chris Ballard as new GM
Carson Palmer retiring a serious possibility
Jets tab John Morton to coordinate offense
Panthers' Oher (concussion) still not cleared
Steelers could move on from Ladarius Green
Antonio Brown's antics 'wearing thin' in PIT
Broncos interested in Romo, but only as a FA
Chris Ballard gets 2nd interview with Colts
Packers may be more aggressive in free agency
Martavis Bryant applies for reinstatement
DeCosta: 'We have to try to retain' Williams
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Thaddeus Young's Yields
Jan 29
Wired: Top NBA Pickups Week 15
Jan 29
Dose: Return of the Steph Show
Jan 29
NBA DFS Podcast for Jan. 28
Jan 28
The Week Ahead: Week 15
Jan 28
Dose: Fear the Beard
Jan 28
Mailbag: Caris LeVert Arrives
Jan 27
Stew: Baze of Thunder
Jan 27
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Myles Turner posts 18 & 10 w/ 3 stls, 4 blks
Carmelo Anthony nets season-high 45 points
JaMychal Green (knee) questionable for Monday
Brandon Jennings double-doubles w/ four treys
Shaun Livingston starting for Steph (illness)
Paul Millsap posts 37-19-7 line in 4OT win
Moe Harkless (left calf) available Sunday
Davis Bertans starts, David Lee to bench
Dennis Schroder double-doubles in win over NY
Yogi Ferrell starting vs. Spurs on Sunday
Jahlil Okafor (knee) active Sunday vs. Bulls
Iman Shumpert scores 16 points w/ five treys
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Waiver Wired: Little goes big
Jan 29
Dose: Something to Smile About
Jan 29
ITC: The Post All-Star Edition
Jan 28
Dose: NHL unveils Top 100
Jan 28
Back to Work
Jan 27
Oilers Enter ASB on High Note
Jan 27
Fantasy Nuggets Week 16
Jan 26
Podcast: Mid-Season Awards
Jan 26
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Cam Atkinson shines in All-Star debut
Holtby blanks Pacific in ASG championship win
Wayne Simmonds named All-Star MVP
Trocheck picks up four points vs Metro in ASG
Kucherov nets 2 G, 2 A in All-Star vs Metro
Fowler leads Pacific past Central with 4 pts
Marner shares Leafs' scoring lead at break
Sidney Crosby pointless in All-Star history
Sergei Bobrovsky closing in on team record
Price, Atlantic win ASG Skills Competition
Gretzky to replace Tortorella as Metro coach
John Tavares 'open to discussing extension'
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
4. Kyle Busch
Jan 27
Look Ahead: Only 31 days to go
Jan 25
Segmentation, Augmentation
Jan 24
5. Chase Elliott
Jan 22
2017 Daytona 500 in 38 days
Jan 18
Contrarian Picks
Jan 17
6. Brad Keselowski
Jan 15
1.5-Mile Doglegs
Jan 13
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Michael Annett reunites with Jason Stockert
Plan ahead: Hamlin best at Indy, Daytona
L3 Yrs.: Joey Logano has most top-10s
Plan ahead: Matt Kenseth best at Indy, NHMS
L3 Yrs.: Kevin Harvick has 2nd–most top-10s
Plan ahead: Ku Busch best at WGI, Richmond
L3 Yrs.: Brad Keselowski has 3rd–most top-10s
Plan ahead: Martin Truex Jr. best at Dover
Lajoie: Partial Cup schedule with BK Racing
Sponsor extends with Front Row Motorsports
Kumpen to enter two XFINITY events in 2017
Chase Briscoe pilots BKR's No. 29 Ford truck
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
Farmers Insurance: Power Rank
Jan 24
Expert Picks: Farmers
Jan 24
Swafford wins CareerBuilder
Jan 23
Qatar Masters Preview
Jan 23
CareerBuilder Challenge: Ranks
Jan 17
Expert Picks: CareerBuilder
Jan 17
Thomas wins Sony in a romp
Jan 16
Abu Dhabi Championship Preview
Jan 16
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Rookie Pan wraps FIO with 70; career-best T2
Rahm heists Farmers by 3 with back-nine 30
Howell III closes FIO with 68 for two-way T2
K. Bradley posts -9; 72-hole clubhouse leader
Wang wins Qatar playoff; has 3rd Euro trophy
MDF jettisons six at Farmers, including Laird
Rose dips to 8-way T5 at FIO with 1-over 73
Defender Snedeker co-leads Farmers on 9-under
Rodgers co-leads FIO after bogey-free 67
Finau clubhouse leader w/ day-tying-low 67
Perez moves into contention w/ 6-birdie 67
Wang assumes 54-hole lead in Qatar Masters
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
National Signing Day Primer
Jan 29
Weekly News Rundown
Jan 27
Senior Bowl Week: Day 2
Jan 26
Senior Bowl Week: Day 1
Jan 25
2017 Senior Bowl Week
Jan 23
East West Shrine Review
Jan 21
Weekly News Rundown
Jan 20
Shrine Week Weigh In Results
Jan 17
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Tide assistant Chapman arrested on DUI charge
ASU hires Bama WR coach Napier as new OC
Narduzzi comps QB Peterman to Kirk Cousins
Texas Tech dismisses early enrolee WR Boyd
Zay Jones catches two negated TD, one actual
Cal QB Davis Webb named Senior Bowl's MOP
Former UNC WR pledge Jones commits to Sooners
Suspended Minnesota players have case heard
Four-star Robinson cited for MJ on OSU visit
Reports: Hurd takes weekend Buckeyes visit
UNLV extends HC Tony Sanchez through 2021
Lawsuit alleges widespread assault at Baylor
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
The Bargain Hunter-Week 23
Jan 29
Overreaction Monday - Week 22
Jan 24
Team News - Week 22
Jan 21
Sean's Super Subs - Week 22
Jan 20
Late Fitness Check GW22
Jan 20
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW22
Jan 20
Stag’s Take - Gameweek 22
Jan 19
AM's Perfect XI - Week 22
Jan 19
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Schlupp setback in his second Palace start
Hull embarrassed by Fulham at Craven Cottage
Southampton heading race for Napoli forward
LFC hire a private jet to fly Mane back
Schweinsteiger scores and assists on start
Saints go from heaven to hell in a few days
Romeu signs new four and half year contract
West Ham accepts Marseille bid for Payet
Bojan loaned out to Bundesliga side
Conte: Ivanovic to decide his own future
Trippier injures hip in Spurs comeback win
N'Koudou tweets about knock to his knee
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! Hockey
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Hockey
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Blake Bell
(TE)
Shaun Draughn
(RB)
Chris Harper
(WR)
Vance McDonald
(TE)
Eric Rogers
(WR)
Aaron Burbridge
(WR)
Jim Dray
(TE)
DuJuan Harris
(RB)
Raheem Mostert
(RB)
Rashad Ross
(WR)
Garrett Celek
(TE)
Bruce Ellington
(WR)
Carlos Hyde
(RB)
Kyle Nelson
(TE)
DeAndre Smelter
(WR)
Mike Davis
(RB)
Blaine Gabbert
(QB)
Colin Kaepernick
(QB)
Quinton Patton
(WR)
Torrey Smith
(WR)
Phil Dawson
(K)
Je'Ron Hamm
(TE)
Jeremy Kerley
(WR)
Christian Ponder
(QB)
Rod Streater
(WR)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
John Lynch | Defensive Back
Team:
San Francisco 49ers
Age / DOB:
(
45
) / 9/25/1971
Ht / Wt:
6'2' / 220
College:
Stanford
Drafted:
1993 / Rd. 3 (82) / TB
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
49ers hired ex-NFL safety John Lynch as GM and signed him to a six-year contract.
The move comes entirely out of left field, as beat writers were convinced the 49ers would pick from Terry McDonough (Cardinals), George Paton (Vikings), and Mark Dominik (ESPN). Lynch has no background in personnel evaluation. He retired in November of 2008 following a 15-year playing career, and has spent the last eight and a half years as a color commentator for FOX. Lynch's work in the broadcast booth was terrific and confirmation he is a bright football mind, but it is extremely rare for NFL teams to hire analysts to run organizations. The 49ers will hope Lynch works out better than Matt Millen, whom the Lions hired out of a similar broadcasting role to be their GM in 2001.
Jan 29 - 8:29 PM
Source:
Jay Glazer on Twitter
Former Bucs and Broncos safety John Lynch has retired from football.
He will retire in Tampa Bay. Lynch made nine Pro Bowls, five with the Bucs as a strong safety and four with Denver as a free safety. Also a four-time All Pro, Lynch was a ferocious hitter and playmaker in coverage in his prime. He won a Super Bowl with the Bucs and finishes with 26 career INTs. The Stanford alum could easily move onto coaching or announcing by 2009. He has a good chance to be a Hall of Famer, but probably not on the first ballot.
Fri, Nov 14, 2008 01:38:00 PM
Source:
FOXSports.com
Pro Football Talk speculates that the Patriots may re-sign free agent John Lynch to replace the injured Rodney Harrison.
New England cut Lynch loose at the end of training camp and could certainly use any secondary help they can get.
Tue, Oct 21, 2008 01:24:00 PM
Source:
Pro Football Talk
Free agent John Lynch says he hasn't retired and is available to the highest bidder.
Some considered it a foregone conclusion that Lynch would rejoin the Patriots after they cut him prior to Week 1, but it never happened. "I'm not retired," he said. "I'm staying in shape. I'm ready if a team calls. But having said that, if I've played my final game, I'm content with the career I've had."
Wed, Oct 15, 2008 07:09:00 PM
Source:
Denver Post
49ers give John Lynch 6-year deal as new GM
Jan 29 - 8:29 PM
Nine-time Pro Bowl safety Lynch hangs 'em up
Fri, Nov 14, 2008 01:38:00 PM
Report: Patriots may reconsider Lynch
Tue, Oct 21, 2008 01:24:00 PM
Lynch says he hasn't retired.
Wed, Oct 15, 2008 07:09:00 PM
More John Lynch Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
J. Jones
ATL
(2817)
2
M. Bryant
PIT
(2636)
3
B. Roethlisberger
PIT
(2608)
4
R. Gronkowski
NE
(2508)
5
K. Cousins
WAS
(2480)
6
L. Bell
PIT
(2418)
7
D. Martin
TB
(2147)
8
T. Bridgewater
MIN
(2115)
9
K. Williams
PIT
(2046)
10
A. Brown
PIT
(2043)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
San Francisco 49ers Tickets
Current Season Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
In-season stats are currently unavailable
Career Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
1999
TB
16
81
36
117
1.0
2
2.0
2
32
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2000
TB
16
56
29
85
0.5
1
2.0
3
43
0
2
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2001
TB
16
62
25
87
1.0
0
.0
3
21
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2002
TB
14
41
23
64
0.0
0
.0
3
0
0
0
0
0
9
0
0
0
0
0
2003
TB
14
50
22
72
0.5
5
10.0
2
18
0
0
0
0
8
0
0
0
0
0
2004
DEN
15
49
17
66
2.0
17
8.5
1
2
0
0
0
3
10
0
0
0
0
0
2005
DEN
16
45
17
62
4.0
41
10.3
2
2
0
0
0
4
8
0
0
0
0
0
2006
DEN
16
59
25
84
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
1
0
2
5
0
0
0
0
0
2007
DEN
13
46
13
59
1.0
11
11.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
0
0
0
0
0
Game Log
Game
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Colin Kaepernick
RB
1
Carlos Hyde
Sidelined
Carlos Hyde (torn MCL) doesn't require surgery.
He's out for Week 17, but it's ultimately good news for the 49ers' third-year back. "Ultimately" because the issue still fits the theme of Hyde struggling to stay healthy as an NFLer. Hyde will enter 2017 having missed 14 games in three years. Headed into the final season of his rookie contract, Hyde will be returning as an RB2 with durability question marks.
Dec 26
2
Mike Davis
3
Raheem Mostert
GLB
1
Carlos Hyde
2
Mike Davis
3RB
1
Carlos Hyde
2
Mike Davis
WR1
1
Torrey Smith
2
Aaron Burbridge
3
Chris Harper
4
Rashad Ross
WR2
1
Bruce Ellington
2
DeAndre Smelter
3
Eric Rogers
Sidelined
49ers WR Eric Rogers is out for the year after suffering a torn ACL at Thursday's practice.
He went down on a non-contact play during a kickoff drill. It's a tough blow for the former CFL star. Before the injury, Rogers was in the mix for the Niners' No. 3 receiver vacancy. DeAndre Smelter and Quinton Patton will see more looks in three-wide sets with Rogers on the shelf.
Aug 5
WR3
1
Aaron Burbridge
TE
1
Vance McDonald
Sidelined
49ers placed TE Vance McDonald on injured reserve with a shoulder injury, ending his season.
McDonald suffered the year-ending injury literally one day after signing a five-year, $35 million extension. An athletic mismatch with some blocking ability but inconsistent hands, McDonald's outlook in Dynasty leagues is entirely contingent on where the 49ers' leadership heads and who they choose at quarterback.
Dec 12
2
Garrett Celek
3
Je'Ron Hamm
4
Blake Bell
LT
1
Joe Staley
2
John Theus
LG
1
Zane Beadles
C
1
Daniel Kilgore
2
Marcus Martin
3
Alex Balducci
RG
1
Josh Garnett
2
Andrew Tiller
RT
1
Trent Brown
Headlines
The Coaching Carousel: AFC
Jan 28
Raymond Summerlin looks into every coaching rumor and runs down the organizational structure of every team in the AFC.
More NFL Columns
»
The Coaching Carousel: AFC
Jan 28
»
The Coaching Carousel: NFC
Jan 28
»
Podcast: Senior Bowl
Jan 27
»
Dose: Cousins Contract Looms
Jan 26
»
Shootout Time in Houston
Jan 24
»
NFL Futures Deals
Jan 24
»
Dose: Super Bowl LI Awaits
Jan 23
»
Podcast: Championship Matchups
Jan 22
NFL Headlines
»
49ers give John Lynch 6-year deal as new GM
»
Colts officially name Chris Ballard as new GM
»
Carson Palmer retiring a serious possibility
»
Jets tab John Morton to coordinate offense
»
Panthers' Oher (concussion) still not cleared
»
Steelers could move on from Ladarius Green
»
Antonio Brown's antics 'wearing thin' in PIT
»
Broncos interested in Romo, but only as a FA
»
Chris Ballard gets 2nd interview with Colts
»
Packers may be more aggressive in free agency
»
Martavis Bryant applies for reinstatement
»
DeCosta: 'We have to try to retain' Williams
NFL Links
»
Play in the FanDuel NBA Single Entry Series
»
Win a trip for 3 to golf with Jerome Bettis!
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
FanDuel MLB Premium Content
»
NFL Depth Charts
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Football Season Pass
»
Week 15: Watch Rotoworld's DFS Pick Six
»
Do your own mock draft
»
Switching from FanDuel NFL to NBA
»
Play $1 NFL Dive, get free entry to $3k contest!
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved