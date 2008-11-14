John Lynch | Defensive Back Team: San Francisco 49ers Age / DOB: (45) / 9/25/1971 Ht / Wt: 6'2' / 220 College: Stanford Drafted: 1993 / Rd. 3 (82) / TB Share: Tweet

49ers hired ex-NFL safety John Lynch as GM and signed him to a six-year contract. The move comes entirely out of left field, as beat writers were convinced the 49ers would pick from Terry McDonough (Cardinals), George Paton (Vikings), and Mark Dominik (ESPN). Lynch has no background in personnel evaluation. He retired in November of 2008 following a 15-year playing career, and has spent the last eight and a half years as a color commentator for FOX. Lynch's work in the broadcast booth was terrific and confirmation he is a bright football mind, but it is extremely rare for NFL teams to hire analysts to run organizations. The 49ers will hope Lynch works out better than Matt Millen, whom the Lions hired out of a similar broadcasting role to be their GM in 2001. Source: Jay Glazer on Twitter

Former Bucs and Broncos safety John Lynch has retired from football. He will retire in Tampa Bay. Lynch made nine Pro Bowls, five with the Bucs as a strong safety and four with Denver as a free safety. Also a four-time All Pro, Lynch was a ferocious hitter and playmaker in coverage in his prime. He won a Super Bowl with the Bucs and finishes with 26 career INTs. The Stanford alum could easily move onto coaching or announcing by 2009. He has a good chance to be a Hall of Famer, but probably not on the first ballot. Source: FOXSports.com

Pro Football Talk speculates that the Patriots may re-sign free agent John Lynch to replace the injured Rodney Harrison. New England cut Lynch loose at the end of training camp and could certainly use any secondary help they can get. Source: Pro Football Talk