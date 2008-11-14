Player Page

John Lynch | Defensive Back

Team: San Francisco 49ers
Age / DOB:  (45) / 9/25/1971
Ht / Wt:  6'2' / 220
College: Stanford
Drafted: 1993 / Rd. 3 (82) / TB
49ers hired ex-NFL safety John Lynch as GM and signed him to a six-year contract.
The move comes entirely out of left field, as beat writers were convinced the 49ers would pick from Terry McDonough (Cardinals), George Paton (Vikings), and Mark Dominik (ESPN). Lynch has no background in personnel evaluation. He retired in November of 2008 following a 15-year playing career, and has spent the last eight and a half years as a color commentator for FOX. Lynch's work in the broadcast booth was terrific and confirmation he is a bright football mind, but it is extremely rare for NFL teams to hire analysts to run organizations. The 49ers will hope Lynch works out better than Matt Millen, whom the Lions hired out of a similar broadcasting role to be their GM in 2001. Jan 29 - 8:29 PM
Source: Jay Glazer on Twitter
Current Season Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
1999TB 1681361171.022.02320000000000
2000TB 165629850.512.03430200000000
2001TB 166225871.00.03210100000000
2002TB 144123640.00.0300000900000
2003TB 145022720.5510.02180000800000
2004DEN154917662.0178.51200031000000
2005DEN164517624.04110.3220004800000
2006DEN165925840.00.0000102500000
2007DEN134613591.01111.0000000300000
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD

