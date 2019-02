Champ Bailey | Defensive Back | #24 Team: Denver Broncos Age / DOB: (40) / 6/22/1978 Ht / Wt: 6'0" / 192 College: Georgia Drafted: 1999 / Rd. 1 (7) / WAS Share: Tweet

Broncos CB Champ Bailey was one of five players elected into the 2019 Hall of Fame. Tony Gonzalez, Ed Reed, Ty Law, and Kevin Mawae were also voted in. The Senior and Contributor committees also elected former Chiefs DB Johnny Robinson, Broncos owner Pat Bowlen, and scout/executive Gil Brandt. Notable snubs from this year were Rams WR Isaac Bruce, Jaguars OT Tony Boselli, Seahawks OG Steve Hutchinson and Colts RB Edgerrin James. Bailey, Reed, and Gonzalez were all first balloters. Steelers DB Troy Polamalu, Colts WR Reggie Wayne and 49ers LB Patrick Willis are eligible for the 2020 class.

Champ Bailey has announced his retirement from the NFL. The three-time All-Pro couldn't find work after getting released by the Saints at final cuts. It's an inglorious end to Bailey's 15-year career, but few players have had longer and more productive tenures in the NFL. Astonishingly, Bailey missed just 14 games between 1999-2012. He was a 12-time Pro Bowler, and No. 26 on the all-time interceptions list. The ex-Bronco and Redskin should be Canton bound. Source: Adam Schefter on Twitter

Free agent CB Champ Bailey worked out for the Ravens. It appears unlikely that Bailey will net a deal, as the Ravens re-signed Dominique Franks earlier Tuesday. Baltimore is looking for bodies at cornerback as they assess Asa Jackson's toe injury. Source: Field Yates on Twitter