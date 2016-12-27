Jason Witten | Tight End | #82

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Draft
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Papers
Tickets
Scores
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Podcast: Phillies Check-In
Feb 2
2017 All Bullpen Review
Feb 2
Podcast: Diamondbacks Check-In
Feb 1
Lowdown: This is 40
Feb 1
Podcast: Oakland A's Check-In
Jan 31
Rays Keep Shuffling The Deck
Jan 30
Podcast: Red Sox Team Check-In
Jan 30
Lowdown: Holland In Colorado
Jan 27
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Mets agree to bring back Fernando Salas
Rays ink Rickie Weeks to minor league deal
Rays to bring back Morrison on one-year deal
Twins surprisingly DFA Byung Ho Park
Herrera and Royals settle at $5.325 million
Miller loses arbitration hearing with D-backs
Familia decision to come before Opening Day
Romo deciding between Dodgers, mystery team
Twins to sign Matt Belisle to one-year deal
Report: Reds near deal with Desmond Jennings
Bronson Arroyo passes physical with Reds
Report: Juan Lagares drawing trade interest
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Super Bowl Picks
Feb 3
Podcast: Super Bowl Preview
Feb 3
Fantasy MVPs
Feb 2
Dose: Julio Ready to Rock
Feb 2
The NFL Super Bowl Worksheet
Feb 1
Lynch Lands with Niners
Jan 31
NFL Futures Deals
Jan 30
Dose: AFC Grabs Pro Bowl Win
Jan 30
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Hogan among seven Pats listed as questionable
Martellus Bennett (knee) questionable for SB51
Witten won't commit to playing past 2017
Oklahoma RB Joe Mixon not invited to Combine
Johnny Manziel willing to take drug tests
Julio Jones (toe) not listed on final injury report
Arians expects Palmer to announce return soon
Vikes to do 'tough analysis' of Adrian Peterson
Falcons 'concerned' about Alex Mack's injury
Cardinals may keep Humphries at left tackle
Eric Berry: I'll sit the season out if tagged
Report: Arizona 'very high' on Deshaun Watson
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
NBA DFS Podcast for Feb. 3
Feb 3
Stew: Viva Nogueira
Feb 3
Dose: Hardaway Jr. Goes Off
Feb 3
Roundtable: Elite Handcuffs
Feb 2
Dose: Studs & Duds
Feb 2
Are Revenge Games Real?
Feb 1
NBA DFS Podcast for Feb. 1
Feb 1
Dose: Free Willy Time? Maybe
Feb 1
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Arron Afflalo (illness) questionable vs. PHX
Devin Harris (illness) misses shootaround
The Warriors will waive Anderson Varejao
Warriors to sign Briante Weber to 10-day deal
Frank Kaminsky to start at center vs. Gobert
Ramon Sessions dealing with a sore knee
Cody Zeller (quad) out again on Saturday
Thon Maker will still get minutes off bench
John Henson will start vs. the Nuggets
Kemba Walker (illness) questionable vs. Jazz
Wilson Chandler to start on Friday
Kevin Love (back) expects to play Saturday
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Sharpen Your Sabres
Feb 3
Marleau Nets 500th Goal
Feb 3
Fantasy Nuggets Week 17
Feb 2
Podcast: Pacioretty is Red-hot
Feb 2
Dose: Hitch gets Unhitched
Feb 2
Behind The Net Shot Assists
Feb 1
Live Fantasy Hockey Chat
Feb 1
Luongo Earns 450th Career Win
Feb 1
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Jason Spezza (UBI) may miss a couple of weeks
Predators place Mike Ribeiro on waivers
Cam Ward will be a game-time call Friday
Patrice Bergeron day-to-day with LBI
Aleksander Barkov will return Friday night
Jonathan Huberdeau gets clearance to return
Jason Spezza injured, will 'miss some time'
Patrick Marleau scores 500th career goal
Patrick Kane picks up two points in win
Paul Stastny's 200th goal powers Blues to win
Jamie Benn nets 1G, 2A in loss to Jets
Mark Scheifele scores twice in win over DAL
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
Green flag for 500 in 24 days
Feb 1
3. Jimmie Johnson
Jan 30
4. Kyle Busch
Jan 27
Look Ahead: Only 31 days to go
Jan 25
Segmentation, Augmentation
Jan 24
5. Chase Elliott
Jan 22
2017 Daytona 500 in 38 days
Jan 18
Contrarian Picks
Jan 17
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Armour featured on JRM’s No. 1 and 88 entries
Cole Whitt in Monster Energy NASCAR Cup entry
Gray Gaulding to join rookie battle
Twisted Tea sponsors Ty Dillon and #13 Chevy
Hessert running abbreviated schedule with VMS
Enfinger signs with ThorSport Racing in 2017
Harrison Burton dominates Speedfest 2017
Ben Rhodes back with ThorSport Racing in 2017
Jeffrey Earnhardt has ride for Daytona 500
Cody Coughlin joins ThorSport for 2017 season
Crew chief named for Ryan Truex truck team
Self teams with Sinclair at ARCA Daytona race
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
WM Phoenix Open: Power Ranking
Jan 31
Expert Picks: WM Phoenix Open
Jan 31
Rahm breaks through at Farmers
Jan 30
Dubai Desert Classic Preview
Jan 30
Farmers Insurance: Power Rank
Jan 24
Expert Picks: Farmers
Jan 24
Swafford wins CareerBuilder
Jan 23
Qatar Masters Preview
Jan 23
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Steele joins clubhouse mark w/ bogey-free 67
Laird scrambles a bogey-free 66 in R2 of WMPO
Blixt ties low lap of week with 8-birdie 64
Byeong Hun An sets the 36-hole target @ WMPO
High winds suspend Dubai R2; return Saturday
Cabrera-Bello hangs tough; ties lead in Dubai
Tiger withdraws from Dubai DC with bad back
Darkness leaves nine stranded in R1 of WMPO
Kuchar cruises to the top at WM Phoenix Open
Matsuyama continues to shine @ TPC Scottsdale
John Peterson paces early starters at WMPO
Pat Perez (shoulder) WDs during R1 of WMPO
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
Podcast: Fournette & Company
Feb 3
Winners and Losers of NSD
Feb 2
National Signing Day Primer
Jan 29
Weekly News Rundown
Jan 27
Senior Bowl Week: Day 2
Jan 26
Senior Bowl Week: Day 1
Jan 25
2017 Senior Bowl Week
Jan 23
East West Shrine Review
Jan 21
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Guidry won't sign with LSU; returning to JUCO
Cal starting LT Cochran to transfer as a grad
Art Briles allegedly intervened in discipline
NFL isn't excited about QBs Trubisky or Kizer
RB Mixon and WR Zamora not invited to Combine
La Canfora: Cardinals very high on QB Watson
Deshaun Watson will throw at NFL Combine
Pitt fills OC vacancy with Indiana's Watson
Report: Watson still receiving Day 2 grades
Wisconsin promotes DB coach Leonhard to DC
Badgers RB Deal (ankle) ruled out for spring
LSU fires WR coach Dameyune Craig
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
Sean's Super Subs - Week 24
Feb 3
Late Fitness Check GW24
Feb 3
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW24
Feb 3
Stag’s Take - Gameweek 24
Feb 2
AM's Perfect XI - Week 24
Feb 2
The Bargain Hunter-Week 24
Feb 2
Team News - Week 23
Jan 31
DFS Soccer: Week 23
Jan 30
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Will Snodgrass make his full debut at SOU?
Slimani ruled out for two more matches
No Friend for Saturday's Tottenham encounter
Ramirez closing on return from knee injury
Chambers back in training for Boro
Leonardo Ulloa still out for Leicester City
Gueye returns to crowded Everton midfield
Palace to make do without wingers
Mandanda still a ways off for Crystal Palace
Kouyate back in training after AFCON return
Wilson injury huge blow to Bournemouth
Van Dijk to miss 2 to 3 months with injury
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! Hockey
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Hockey
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Dan Bailey
(K)
Gavin Escobar
(TE)
Andy Jones
(WR)
Uzoma Nwachukwu
(WR)
Rod Smith
(RB)
Cole Beasley
(WR)
Shaq Evans
(WR)
Quincy McDuffie
(WR)
Dak Prescott
(QB)
Geoff Swaim
(TE)
Dez Bryant
(WR)
Rico Gathers
(TE)
Darren McFadden
(RB)
Tony Romo
(QB)
Lucky Whitehead
(WR)
Brice Butler
(WR)
Connor Hamlett
(TE)
Kellen Moore
(QB)
Mark Sanchez
(QB)
Terrance Williams
(WR)
Lance Dunbar
(RB)
James Hanna
(TE)
Alfred Morris
(RB)
Keith Smith
(RB)
Jason Witten
(TE)
Ezekiel Elliott
(RB)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Jason Witten | Tight End | #82
Team:
Dallas Cowboys
Age / DOB:
(
34
) / 5/6/1982
Ht / Wt:
6'6' / 263
College:
Tennessee
Drafted:
2003 / Rd. 3 (69) / DAL
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
9/11/2011: Signed a five-year, $37 million contract. The deal contains $19 million guaranteed, including a $12.5 million signing bonus. 2017: $7.4 million, 2018: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Jason Witten doesn't expect to sign a contract extension this offseason.
Witten is entering the final year of his contract. When asked if he planned to continue his career after next season, Witten was noncommittal. "I think at this point you just go into it and look at it one year at a time," said Witten. "It sounds like you may know in April, but you don't know what it's going to feel like at this point in early February coming off the season." The 10-time Pro Bowler turns 35 in May.
Feb 3 - 4:15 PM
Source:
Brandon George on Twitter
Jason Witten absorbed six-of-nine targets for 59 yards and a touchdown Sunday in the Cowboys' Divisional Round loss to the Packers.
Witten was the victim of an egregious missed call in the first half. Packers LB Joe Thomas clearly interfered with him on a throw to the end zone but the referees dismissed it as incidental contact. Witten made up for the missed opportunity by reeling in a six-yard touchdown strike from Dak Prescott early in the fourth quarter. It was Witten’s first touchdown in eight career postseason games. Witten, as many of you have no doubt discovered, isn’t the fleetest of foot. But he still has a great set of hands and should maintain his role as Prescott’s safety valve in 2017.
Jan 15 - 10:01 PM
Jason Witten caught his only target for 10 yards Week 17 against the Eagles.
Like the rest of the starters, Witten was not on the field much in the meaningless season finale. A low-upside fantasy option, Witten will just be a punt play in DFS during the playoffs.
Jan 1 - 4:10 PM
Jason Witten caught 2-of-4 targets for 33 yards and one touchdown in the Cowboys' Week 16 win over the Lions.
The Lions' tight-end defense has solidified since an awful start to the year. But Witten was able to make his catches count, the first being a 23-yarder and the second a 10-yard touchdown from Dez Bryant on a trick play. Witten may only play a series or two in next week's meaningless date with the Eagles. Either way, Philadelphia is one of the best defenses against tight ends.
Tue, Dec 27, 2016 12:26:00 AM
Witten won't commit to playing past 2017
Feb 3 - 4:15 PM
Witten scores first postseason touchdown
Jan 15 - 10:01 PM
Jason Witten held to one catch Week 17
Jan 1 - 4:10 PM
Witten catches TD from Dez Bryant in MNF win
Tue, Dec 27, 2016 12:26:00 AM
More Jason Witten Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
C. Palmer
ARZ
(2752)
2
J. Jones
ATL
(2377)
3
T. Romo
DAL
(2255)
4
R. Gronkowski
NE
(2185)
5
M. Bryant
PIT
(2158)
6
J. Garoppolo
NE
(2025)
7
J. Cutler
CHI
(1856)
8
T. Bridgewater
MIN
(1849)
9
T. Taylor
BUF
(1738)
10
A. Brown
PIT
(1721)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Dallas Cowboys Tickets
Current Season Stats
Year
Receiving
Rushing
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Rec
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2016
DAL
16
69
673
42.1
9.8
1
3
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
Career Stats
Year
Receiving
Rushing
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Rec
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2003
DAL
15
35
347
23.1
9.9
0
1
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2004
DAL
16
87
980
61.3
11.3
2
6
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
2005
DAL
16
66
757
47.3
11.5
0
6
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2006
DAL
16
64
754
47.1
11.8
0
1
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2007
DAL
16
96
1145
71.6
11.9
4
7
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
2008
DAL
16
81
952
59.5
11.8
2
4
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2009
DAL
16
94
1030
64.4
11.0
3
2
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2010
DAL
16
94
1002
62.6
10.7
1
9
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
2011
DAL
16
79
942
58.9
11.9
2
5
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2012
DAL
16
110
1039
64.9
9.4
3
3
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2013
DAL
16
73
851
53.2
11.7
3
8
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2014
DAL
16
64
703
43.9
11.0
0
5
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2015
DAL
16
77
713
44.6
9.3
0
3
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
2016
DAL
16
69
673
42.1
9.8
1
3
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
Game Log
Game
Receiving
Rushing
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Rec
Yds
Avg
TD
Rush
Yds
Avg
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
1
Sep 11
NYG
9
66
7.3
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
Sep 18
@WAS
3
51
17.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
Sep 25
CHI
2
25
12.5
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
4
Oct 2
@SF
7
47
6.7
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
5
Oct 9
CIN
3
43
14.3
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
6
Oct 16
@GB
4
42
10.5
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
8
Oct 30
PHI
2
16
8.0
1
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
9
Nov 6
@CLE
8
134
16.8
1
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
10
Nov 13
@PIT
6
59
9.8
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
11
Nov 20
BAL
5
37
7.4
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
12
Nov 24
WAS
3
33
11.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
13
Dec 1
@MIN
0
0
.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
14
Dec 11
@NYG
4
26
6.5
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
15
Dec 18
TB
10
51
5.1
0
0
0
.0
0
1
0
0
0
0
16
Dec 26
DET
2
33
16.5
1
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
17
Jan 1
@PHI
1
10
10.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Dak Prescott
2
Tony Romo
3
Mark Sanchez
4
Jameill Showers
RB
1
Ezekiel Elliott
2
Alfred Morris
3
Lance Dunbar
4
Darren McFadden
GLB
1
Ezekiel Elliott
2
Alfred Morris
3RB
1
Ezekiel Elliott
2
Lance Dunbar
FB
1
Keith Smith
2
Rod Smith
WR1
1
Dez Bryant
2
Cole Beasley
3
Lucky Whitehead
4
Andy Jones
WR2
1
Terrance Williams
2
Brice Butler
3
Andy Jones
WR3
1
Cole Beasley
TE
1
Jason Witten
2
Gavin Escobar
3
Connor Hamlett
4
Geoff Swaim
5
Rico Gathers
LT
1
Tyron Smith
2
Chaz Green
Sidelined
Cowboys OT Chaz Green will undergo back surgery and miss the rest of the season.
Green made a pair of starts at left tackle earlier this season but hasn't played since Week 4. A third-round pick last year, Green was hurt his entire rookie year.
Dec 16
LG
1
La'El Collins
2
Clay DeBord
3
Jonathan Cooper
C
1
Travis Frederick
2
Joe Looney
RG
1
Zack Martin
2
Kadeem Edwards
RT
1
Doug Free
2
Emmett Cleary
K
1
Dan Bailey
Headlines
Super Bowl Picks
Feb 3
Jeff Baldwin and Jeremy Wardwell are going head-to-head during the NFL playoffs picking against the spread.
More NFL Columns
»
Super Bowl Picks
Feb 3
»
Podcast: Super Bowl Preview
Feb 3
»
Fantasy MVPs
Feb 2
»
Dose: Julio Ready to Rock
Feb 2
»
The NFL Super Bowl Worksheet
Feb 1
»
Lynch Lands with Niners
Jan 31
»
NFL Futures Deals
Jan 30
»
Dose: AFC Grabs Pro Bowl Win
Jan 30
NFL Headlines
»
Hogan among seven Pats listed as questionable
»
Martellus Bennett (knee) questionable for SB51
»
Witten won't commit to playing past 2017
»
Oklahoma RB Joe Mixon not invited to Combine
»
Johnny Manziel willing to take drug tests
»
Julio Jones (toe) not listed on final injury report
»
Arians expects Palmer to announce return soon
»
Vikes to do 'tough analysis' of Adrian Peterson
»
Falcons 'concerned' about Alex Mack's injury
»
Cardinals may keep Humphries at left tackle
»
Eric Berry: I'll sit the season out if tagged
»
Report: Arizona 'very high' on Deshaun Watson
NFL Links
»
Play in the FanDuel NBA Single Entry Series
»
Win a trip for 3 to golf with Jerome Bettis!
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
FanDuel MLB Premium Content
»
NFL Depth Charts
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Football Season Pass
»
Week 15: Watch Rotoworld's DFS Pick Six
»
Do your own mock draft
»
Switching from FanDuel NFL to NBA
»
Play $1 NFL Dive, get free entry to $3k contest!
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved