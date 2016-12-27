Jason Witten | Tight End | #82 Team: Dallas Cowboys Age / DOB: (34) / 5/6/1982 Ht / Wt: 6'6' / 263 College: Tennessee Drafted: 2003 / Rd. 3 (69) / DAL Contract: view contract details [x] 9/11/2011: Signed a five-year, $37 million contract. The deal contains $19 million guaranteed, including a $12.5 million signing bonus. 2017: $7.4 million, 2018: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Jason Witten doesn't expect to sign a contract extension this offseason. Witten is entering the final year of his contract. When asked if he planned to continue his career after next season, Witten was noncommittal. "I think at this point you just go into it and look at it one year at a time," said Witten. "It sounds like you may know in April, but you don't know what it's going to feel like at this point in early February coming off the season." The 10-time Pro Bowler turns 35 in May. Source: Brandon George on Twitter

Jason Witten absorbed six-of-nine targets for 59 yards and a touchdown Sunday in the Cowboys' Divisional Round loss to the Packers. Witten was the victim of an egregious missed call in the first half. Packers LB Joe Thomas clearly interfered with him on a throw to the end zone but the referees dismissed it as incidental contact. Witten made up for the missed opportunity by reeling in a six-yard touchdown strike from Dak Prescott early in the fourth quarter. It was Witten’s first touchdown in eight career postseason games. Witten, as many of you have no doubt discovered, isn’t the fleetest of foot. But he still has a great set of hands and should maintain his role as Prescott’s safety valve in 2017.

Jason Witten caught his only target for 10 yards Week 17 against the Eagles. Like the rest of the starters, Witten was not on the field much in the meaningless season finale. A low-upside fantasy option, Witten will just be a punt play in DFS during the playoffs.