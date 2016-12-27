Player Page

Jason Witten | Tight End | #82

Team: Dallas Cowboys
Age / DOB:  (34) / 5/6/1982
Ht / Wt:  6'6' / 263
College: Tennessee
Drafted: 2003 / Rd. 3 (69) / DAL
Contract: view contract details
Jason Witten doesn't expect to sign a contract extension this offseason.
Witten is entering the final year of his contract. When asked if he planned to continue his career after next season, Witten was noncommittal. "I think at this point you just go into it and look at it one year at a time," said Witten. "It sounds like you may know in April, but you don't know what it's going to feel like at this point in early February coming off the season." The 10-time Pro Bowler turns 35 in May. Feb 3 - 4:15 PM
Source: Brandon George on Twitter
Current Season Stats
YearReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2016DAL166967342.19.81300.0.00010000
Career Stats
YearReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2003DAL153534723.19.90100.0.00000000
2004DAL168798061.311.32600.0.00010000
2005DAL166675747.311.50600.0.00000000
2006DAL166475447.111.80100.0.00000000
2007DAL1696114571.611.94700.0.00010000
2008DAL168195259.511.82400.0.00000000
2009DAL1694103064.411.03200.0.00000000
2010DAL1694100262.610.71900.0.00010000
2011DAL167994258.911.92500.0.00000000
2012DAL16110103964.99.43300.0.00000000
2013DAL167385153.211.73800.0.00000000
2014DAL166470343.911.00500.0.00000000
2015DAL167771344.69.30300.0.00010000
2016DAL166967342.19.81300.0.00010000
Game Log
GameReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppRecYdsAvgTDRushYdsAvgTDLostYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 11NYG9667.3000.0000000
2Sep 18@WAS35117.0000.0000000
3Sep 25CHI22512.5000.0000000
4Oct 2@SF7476.7000.0000000
5Oct 9CIN34314.3000.0000000
6Oct 16@GB44210.5000.0000000
8Oct 30PHI2168.0100.0000000
9Nov 6@CLE813416.8100.0000000
10Nov 13@PIT6599.8000.0000000
11Nov 20BAL5377.4000.0000000
12Nov 24WAS33311.0000.0000000
13Dec 1@MIN00.0000.0000000
14Dec 11@NYG4266.5000.0000000
15Dec 18TB10515.1000.0010000
16Dec 26DET23316.5100.0000000
17Jan 1@PHI11010.0000.0000000

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Dak Prescott
2Tony Romo
3Mark Sanchez
4Jameill Showers
RB1Ezekiel Elliott
2Alfred Morris
3Lance Dunbar
4Darren McFadden
GLB1Ezekiel Elliott
2Alfred Morris
3RB1Ezekiel Elliott
2Lance Dunbar
FB1Keith Smith
2Rod Smith
WR11Dez Bryant
2Cole Beasley
3Lucky Whitehead
4Andy Jones
WR21Terrance Williams
2Brice Butler
3Andy Jones
WR31Cole Beasley
TE1Jason Witten
2Gavin Escobar
3Connor Hamlett
4Geoff Swaim
5Rico Gathers
LT1Tyron Smith
2Chaz Green
LG1La'El Collins
2Clay DeBord
3Jonathan Cooper
C1Travis Frederick
2Joe Looney
RG1Zack Martin
2Kadeem Edwards
RT1Doug Free
2Emmett Cleary
K1Dan Bailey
 

 