Anquan Boldin | Wide Receiver | #80 Team: Detroit Lions Age / DOB: (36) / 10/3/1980 Ht / Wt: 6'1' / 220 College: Florida State Drafted: 2003 / Rd. 2 (54) / ARZ Contract: view contract details 7/26/2016: Signed a one-year, $2.75 million contract. The deal included a $750,000 signing bonus. 2016: $2 million, 2017: Free Agent

The Detroit Free Press reports Anquan Boldin is battling a finger injury. Boldin isn't listed on this week's injury report, but per reporter Dave Birkett, he's been catching few, if any, balls in practice. He has a splint on his left ring finger. The Lions are probably simply trying to have Boldin avoid further injury, but he should undoubtedly be on the injury report. It's something for DFS players to keep in mind. Perhaps Eric Ebron will finally get some looks in the red zone. Source: Detroit Free Press

Anquan Boldin caught 5-of-7 targets for 33 yards in the Lions' Week 16 loss to the Cowboys. Boldin continues to be Matthew Stafford's safety blanket on third downs and in the red zone. But Stafford didn't throw a touchdown in this one, and the Lions instead scored all three times on the ground. Boldin will be a touchdown-dependent WR4 next week in a primetime clash with the Packers.

Anquan Boldin caught 3-of-4 targets for 13 yards in the Lions' Week 15 loss to the Giants. Somewhere around 3-4 catches for minimal yards is Boldin's weekly expectation. He made a big catch on 3rd-and-2 in this one, but that was about it. His value comes when the Lions are making trips to the red zone. Detroit failed to score a touchdown Sunday, leaving Boldin useless in fantasy.