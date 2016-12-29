Anquan Boldin | Wide Receiver | #80

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Draft
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Papers
Tickets
Scores
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
2017 Category Sleepers: SB
Dec 28
Chicago Firesale Rekindling?
Dec 28
Most Intriguing Remaining FAs
Dec 26
Encarnacion Under The Tree
Dec 23
2017 Category Sleepers: ERA
Dec 21
Phillies Bet On Buchholz
Dec 21
Familia Facing Suspension?
Dec 19
Dodgers A Dozier Fit?
Dec 16
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Posey and 10 others confirmed for Team USA
Murphy, Goldschmidt on Team USA for WBC
Blue Jays, Bautista in 'active discussions'
Red Sox not concerned about E-Rod's knee
Tigers ink Edward Mujica to minors contract
Nationals interested in catcher Matt Wieters
Rangers closing in on deal with Mike Napoli?
Rockies have checked in on Greg Holland
Pirates finalize three-year deal with Nova
Cards 'not actively' pursuing Brian Dozier
NYY discussing Robertson in Quintana talks
Red Sox interested in INF Trevor Plouffe
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Week 17 Rankings
Dec 29
Podcast: Start/Sit & Worksheet
Dec 29
Week 17: Rotoworld DFS Pick 6
Dec 29
Week 17 Start 'Em or Sit 'Em
Dec 29
Dose: Doug Martin Suspended
Dec 29
Week 16 AFC Targets/Touches
Dec 28
Week 17 Power Rankings
Dec 28
The NFL Week 17 Worksheet
Dec 28
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Report: Anquan Boldin battling finger injury
Kenny Britt (shoulder) still not practicing
Fitzgerald: I'll keep retirement plans secret
Sanchez expected to get 'majority' of snaps
Sammy Watkins: Bills need a culture change
Report: Tyrod Taylor could need hernia surgery
Jay Ajayi (shoulder) still 'limited' Thursday
Report: McFadden to get 'most' reps Sunday
Report: Prescott to get 'some' work Sunday
Jeremy Hill (knee) expected to miss Week 17
Report: Ware's operation not career-ending
Report: A.J. Green not attending meetings
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
NBA: Biggest Disappointments
Dec 29
Stats and Where to Find Them
Dec 29
Dose: The Jimmy Situation
Dec 29
NBA DFS Podcast for Dec. 28
Dec 28
Dose: Westbrook gets 15th TD
Dec 28
NBA 12/27 Season Long Podcast
Dec 27
Stats: A Change in The Process
Dec 27
NBA Dose: KAT Perfection
Dec 27
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Mike Conley (toe) will not play vs. OKC
Dragic, Richardson & Babbitt starting vs. CHA
Damian Lillard (ankle) doubtful vs. Spurs
Report: George Hill plans to play Thursday
Dirk Nowitzki (illness) questionable vs. LAL
Tyreke Evans to be cleared for 18-20 minutes
Patrick Beverley (thigh) good to go Friday
Bradley Beal's (ankle) MRI comes back clean
J.J. Redick (hamstring) questionable Friday
Chris Paul not on injury report for Friday
Mike Conley and Parsons expected to play
Goran Dragic (back) likely to play Thursday
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Fantasy Nuggets Week 12
Dec 29
Dose: Fabbri Fabulous
Dec 29
Live Fantasy Hockey Chat
Dec 28
No Staal-ing These Wild
Dec 28
Wild, CBJ Keep Streaks Alive
Dec 28
CotG: Zach's (probably) back
Dec 27
The Christmas Awards
Dec 27
Blue Jackets Red Hot
Dec 26
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Brian Campbell will likely be healthy scratch
Pavel Zacha will be scratched Thursday night
Andrej Sekera (illness) unavailable Thursday
Keith Kinkaid will get the nod Thursday night
Matt Murray (lower body) is week-to-week
Robert Bortuzzo agrees to a 2-year extension
Jared Coreau is expected to start Thursday
Michael Hutchinson is Jets' starter Thursday
Rookie Brayden Point (UBI) out for 4-6 weeks
Aleksander Barkov suffers LBI Wednesday
Ryan Miller blocks 36 in win over Kings
Wayne Simmonds picks up 1G, 1A in loss to STL
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
Look Ahead: Only 60 days to go
Dec 28
10. Kyle Larson
Dec 26
11. Martin Truex Jr.
Dec 22
Countdown to the 500: 67 days
Dec 20
Short Flat Tracks
Dec 18
12. Carl Edwards
Dec 15
Look Ahead: Daytona in 74 days
Dec 13
13. Kasey Kahne
Dec 12
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
K&N East Breakthrough Driver: Spencer Davis
K&N West Top Breakthrough Driver: Landauer
K&N West (Honorable Mention): Ryan Partridge
NKNPS-West Top Driver: Todd Gilliland
Mike Basham: 10th in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
K&N East (Honorable Mention): Kyle Benjamin
NKNPS-East Top Driver: Justin Haley
A.J. Fike: 9th in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
Sargeant: 8th in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
Weatherman: 7th in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
Champion's Profile: Lapcevich defies odds
Brad Smith: 6th in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
Top 125: 2016-17 Volume II
Dec 23
Meet the Graduates
Dec 23
Year in Review: ShotLink Style
Dec 15
UBS Hong Kong Open Preview
Dec 5
Hughes overtime winner at RSM
Nov 28
Alfred Dunhill Preview
Nov 28
Australian PGA Preview
Nov 28
Expert Picks: The RSM Classic
Nov 15
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Loupe (thumb) targets Palm Springs for return
Van Pelt (labrum) remains quiet ahead of 2017
Mickelson (hernia) recovers over the holidays
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
ATS Bowl Picks Dec. 28-29
Dec 28
ATS Bowl Picks Dec. 26-27
Dec 25
ATS Bowl Picks Dec. 19-24
Dec 18
Saturday ATS bowl predictions
Dec 14
Bowl Confidence Pool Picks
Dec 11
Army-Navy Preview
Dec 8
Week 14: Booms and Busts
Dec 4
Week 14 CFB ATS Predictions
Dec 1
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Deebo Samuel logs 14-190-1 line in defeat
Ricky Seals-Jones set to enter 2017 NFL Draft
Bentley throws for 390, trio of TD in defeat
Quinton Flowers accounts for five total TD
Jeremy Sprinkle suspended for Belk Bowl
Josh Reynolds fantastic in loss to Wildcats
Joe Williams rushes for 222 yards in victory
Group of 5 kicking around own Playoff
PFW: Brian Kelly wants out at Notre Dame
'Off-field stuff' will drop EDGE Tim Williams
AFC Exec: Mike Williams is draft's top WR
Pauline: McNichols could have shoulder issue
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
The Bargain Hunter-Week 19
Dec 29
AM's Perfect XI - Week 19
Dec 29
Overreaction Tuesday - Week 18
Dec 27
Team News - Week 18
Dec 26
Sean's Super Subs - Week 18
Dec 25
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW18
Dec 24
Mid-season Expert Draft Recap
Dec 23
Late Fitness Check GW18
Dec 23
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Pickford to miss at least six weeks
Lanzini back in contention following injury
Stanislas and Surman good to go again
Rafa rumoured to want Wilson at Newcastle
Saints won't appeal Redmond's devilish red
United won't try to sign Lindelof anymore
Martial rumours quashed by instagram post
Shkodran Mustafi back in the Arsenal squad
Theo Walcott will miss out on Palace match
Mohamed Elneny will join Egypt for AfCoN
Kieran Gibbs out for New Years Day
Gradel in Ivory Coast's provisional squad
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! Hockey
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Hockey
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Ameer Abdullah
(RB)
Clay Harbor
(TE)
Matthew Mulligan
(TE)
Jake Rudock
(QB)
Dwayne Washington
(RB)
Joique Bell
(RB)
Marvin Jones
(WR)
Dan Orlovsky
(QB)
Ryan Spadola
(WR)
Cole Wick
(TE)
Anquan Boldin
(WR)
T.J. Jones
(WR)
Matt Prater
(K)
Matthew Stafford
(QB)
Tim Wright
(TE)
Mike Burton
(RB)
Desmond Martin
(RB)
Theo Riddick
(RB)
Golden Tate
(WR)
Zach Zenner
(RB)
Eric Ebron
(TE)
Ben McCord
(TE)
Andre Roberts
(WR)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Anquan Boldin | Wide Receiver | #80
Team:
Detroit Lions
Age / DOB:
(
36
) / 10/3/1980
Ht / Wt:
6'1' / 220
College:
Florida State
Drafted:
2003 / Rd. 2 (54) / ARZ
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
7/26/2016: Signed a one-year, $2.75 million contract. The deal included a $750,000 signing bonus. 2016: $2 million, 2017: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
The Detroit Free Press reports Anquan Boldin is battling a finger injury.
Boldin isn't listed on this week's injury report, but per reporter Dave Birkett, he's been catching few, if any, balls in practice. He has a splint on his left ring finger. The Lions are probably simply trying to have Boldin avoid further injury, but he should undoubtedly be on the injury report. It's something for DFS players to keep in mind. Perhaps Eric Ebron will finally get some looks in the red zone.
Dec 29 - 7:12 PM
Source:
Detroit Free Press
Anquan Boldin caught 5-of-7 targets for 33 yards in the Lions' Week 16 loss to the Cowboys.
Boldin continues to be Matthew Stafford's safety blanket on third downs and in the red zone. But Stafford didn't throw a touchdown in this one, and the Lions instead scored all three times on the ground. Boldin will be a touchdown-dependent WR4 next week in a primetime clash with the Packers.
Dec 27 - 12:28 AM
Anquan Boldin caught 3-of-4 targets for 13 yards in the Lions' Week 15 loss to the Giants.
Somewhere around 3-4 catches for minimal yards is Boldin's weekly expectation. He made a big catch on 3rd-and-2 in this one, but that was about it. His value comes when the Lions are making trips to the red zone. Detroit failed to score a touchdown Sunday, leaving Boldin useless in fantasy.
Dec 18 - 4:56 PM
Anquan Boldin caught 3-of-6 targets for 49 yards and a touchdown in the Lions' Week 14 win over the Bears.
Boldin continued to deliver in clutch situations, peeling off a critical 23-yard run-after-catch gain and securing a short TD from Matthew Stafford in the first half. Although Boldin never puts up big yardage totals, he has earned a significant piece of the passing-game pie in Detroit, particularly in the red zone. He'll be a touchdown-or-bust WR4/flex in Week 15 at the Giants.
Dec 11 - 4:18 PM
Report: Anquan Boldin battling finger injury
Dec 29 - 7:12 PM
Boldin catches five passes in loss to Cowboys
Dec 27 - 12:28 AM
Anquan Boldin catches three balls in Week 15
Dec 18 - 4:56 PM
Boldin gets in the end zone again
Dec 11 - 4:18 PM
More Anquan Boldin Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
L. Miller
HOU
(6206)
2
E. Elliott
DAL
(5202)
3
D. Martin
TB
(4636)
4
A. Green
CIN
(4389)
5
M. Gordon
SD
(4254)
6
T. Rawls
SEA
(4243)
7
L. Bell
PIT
(4161)
8
D. Bryant
DAL
(4058)
9
J. Hill
CIN
(4058)
10
J. Reed
WAS
(4056)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Detroit Lions Tickets
Current Season Stats
Year
Receiving
Rushing
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Rec
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2016
DET
15
63
527
35.1
8.4
0
7
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Career Stats
Year
Receiving
Rushing
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Rec
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2003
ARZ
16
101
1377
86.1
13.6
5
8
5
40
2.5
8.0
0
0
3
0
0
130
0
2004
ARZ
10
56
623
62.3
11.1
2
1
1
3
.3
3.0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
2005
ARZ
14
102
1398
99.9
13.7
8
7
12
45
3.2
3.8
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
2006
ARZ
16
83
1203
75.2
14.5
4
4
5
28
1.8
5.6
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2007
ARZ
12
71
853
71.1
12.0
2
9
1
14
1.2
14.0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
2008
ARZ
12
89
1038
86.5
11.7
3
11
9
67
5.6
7.4
0
0
3
0
0
0
0
2009
ARZ
15
84
1024
68.3
12.2
3
4
3
12
.8
4.0
0
1
2
0
0
0
0
2010
BAL
16
64
837
52.3
13.1
3
7
2
2
.1
1.0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
2011
BAL
14
57
887
63.4
15.6
2
3
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2012
BAL
15
65
921
61.4
14.2
1
4
1
3
.2
3.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2013
SF
16
85
1179
73.7
13.9
2
7
2
11
.7
5.5
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2014
SF
16
83
1062
66.4
12.8
1
5
1
4
.3
4.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2015
SF
14
69
789
56.4
11.4
2
4
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
Game Log
Game
Receiving
Rushing
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Rec
Yds
Avg
TD
Rush
Yds
Avg
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
1
Sep 11
@IND
3
35
11.7
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
Sep 18
TEN
4
48
12.0
1
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
Sep 25
@GB
4
22
5.5
1
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
4
Oct 2
@CHI
6
31
5.2
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
5
Oct 9
PHI
4
48
12.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
6
Oct 16
LAR
8
60
7.5
1
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
7
Oct 23
WAS
3
28
9.3
1
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
8
Oct 30
@HOU
1
4
4.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
9
Nov 6
@MIN
2
10
5.0
1
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
11
Nov 20
JAC
6
37
6.2
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
12
Nov 24
MIN
7
69
9.9
1
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
13
Dec 4
@NO
4
40
10.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
14
Dec 11
CHI
3
49
16.3
1
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
15
Dec 18
@NYG
3
13
4.3
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
16
Dec 26
@DAL
5
33
6.6
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
17
Jan 1
GB
Game scheduled for 1/1 1:00 PM ET
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Matthew Stafford
2
Dan Orlovsky
RB
1
Theo Riddick
Questionable
Theo Riddick (wrist) remained sidelined on Thursday.
It looks like Riddick is going to end the regular season having missed four straight games. Zach Zenner and Dwayne Washington will handle running back duties for Sunday's must-win game against the Packers.
Dec 29
2
Dwayne Washington
Questionable
Dwayne Washington rushed seven times for 22 yards in the Lions' Week 16 loss to the Cowboys.
Washington had been getting the majority of the backfield work the past few weeks with Theo Riddick (wrist) sidelined, but on Monday, Zach Zenner got the start and out-touched Washington 14-8 and scored two touchdowns. Washington has talent, but Zenner is the better all-around back. Zenner would be the favorite for work next against the Packers if Riddick sits again.
Dec 27
3
Zach Zenner
4
Joique Bell
5
Ameer Abdullah
I.L.
Ameer Abdullah (foot, injured reserve) was still sporting a walking boot before his visit with Dr. Robert Anderson last week.
The visit reportedly showed Abdullah's foot is "structurally sound," but the boot puts a bit of a damper on his expected return. The Lions still have not officially tabbed Abdullah as their return player, although it seems very likely with LB Jon Bostic dealing with complications in his own recovery from a foot issue. Abdullah is still a better injury bet than Adrian Peterson, but it is far from a sure thing he will return value this fantasy season.
Nov 28
GLB
1
Dwayne Washington
2
Ameer Abdullah
3RB
1
Theo Riddick
2
Dwayne Washington
FB
1
Mike Burton
WR1
1
Marvin Jones
Questionable
Marvin Jones caught 1-of-7 targets for 16 yards in the Lions' Week 16 loss to the Cowboys.
The seven targets were second-most on the team, but Jones continues to struggle to post numbers. He can't seem to handle press coverage. Jones' lone catch was an impressive one on the right sideline, setting Detroit up at the one-yard line. Matthew Stafford scored on a sneak four plays later. Jones can't be trusted as a WR3 next week against Green Bay, even after he shredded the Packers for a 6-205-2 line back in Week 3. Jones hasn't had a 100-yard game since.
Dec 27
2
Anquan Boldin
3
T.J. Jones
WR2
1
Golden Tate
2
Andre Roberts
WR3
1
Anquan Boldin
TE
1
Eric Ebron
Questionable
Eric Ebron caught 8-of-12 targets for 93 yards in the Lions' Week 16 loss to the Cowboys.
The dozen targets are a new season-high for Ebron and led the team Monday night. The Cowboys have struggled with tight ends, and Ebron did a bunch of work in the middle of the field. Unfortunately, he still isn't seeing looks in the scoring area, which caps Ebron's upside. The Lions scored all three of their touchdowns on the ground. Ebron will be a TE2 next week against Green Bay. He caught five passes for 69 yards when these teams met in Week 3.
Dec 27
2
Clay Harbor
3
Matthew Mulligan
LT
1
Taylor Decker
2
Cornelius Lucas
LG
1
Laken Tomlinson
2
Joe Dahl
C
1
Travis Swanson
Questionable
Lions C Travis Swanson (concussion) returned to practice Wednesday.
It was a limited session, but it tentatively puts Swanson on track to play in the NFC North championship game on Sunday night. With Swanson likely back, Graham Glasgow should swing back out to left guard.
Dec 29
2
Graham Glasgow
RG
1
Larry Warford
Sidelined
Lions RG Larry Warford (hip) is inactive for Week 6 against the Rams.
Warford picked up a hip injury in Wednesday's practice and did not see the field the rest of the week. He could miss a couple games. Graham Glasgow, who had to replace LG Laken Tomlinson last week, will get the start at right guard. It is a downgrade for the entire offense.
Oct 16
RT
1
Riley Reiff
Questionable
Lions RT Riley Reiff (illness) is expected to return after the bye week.
Reiff sat out last week because of an illness, but he should be good to go after the bye week. Reiff has struggled a bit on the right side this season, but his return will still be a boost.
Nov 8
K
1
Matt Prater
Headlines
Week 17 Rankings
Dec 29
Patrick Daugherty ranks Week 17's top plays.
More NFL Columns
»
Week 17 Rankings
Dec 29
»
Podcast: Start/Sit & Worksheet
Dec 29
»
Week 17: Rotoworld DFS Pick 6
Dec 29
»
Week 17 Start 'Em or Sit 'Em
Dec 29
»
Dose: Doug Martin Suspended
Dec 29
»
Week 16 AFC Targets/Touches
Dec 28
»
Week 17 Power Rankings
Dec 28
»
The NFL Week 17 Worksheet
Dec 28
NFL Headlines
»
Report: Anquan Boldin battling finger injury
»
Kenny Britt (shoulder) still not practicing
»
Fitzgerald: I'll keep retirement plans secret
»
Sanchez expected to get 'majority' of snaps
»
Sammy Watkins: Bills need a culture change
»
Report: Tyrod Taylor could need hernia surgery
»
Jay Ajayi (shoulder) still 'limited' Thursday
»
Report: McFadden to get 'most' reps Sunday
»
Report: Prescott to get 'some' work Sunday
»
Jeremy Hill (knee) expected to miss Week 17
»
Report: Ware's operation not career-ending
»
Report: A.J. Green not attending meetings
NFL Links
»
Daily Fantasy New Year's Resolutions
»
FREE FanDuel contest w/ $200 in prizes!
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
FanDuel MLB Premium Content
»
NFL Depth Charts
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Football Season Pass
»
Week 15: Watch Rotoworld's DFS Pick Six
»
Do your own mock draft
»
FanDuel $5 Million WFFC Event Recap
»
Rotoworld’s $5 NFL contest: Top-half wins $10!
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2016 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved