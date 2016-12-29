Player Page

Anquan Boldin | Wide Receiver | #80

Team: Detroit Lions
Age / DOB:  (36) / 10/3/1980
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 220
College: Florida State
Drafted: 2003 / Rd. 2 (54) / ARZ
Contract: view contract details
The Detroit Free Press reports Anquan Boldin is battling a finger injury.
Boldin isn't listed on this week's injury report, but per reporter Dave Birkett, he's been catching few, if any, balls in practice. He has a splint on his left ring finger. The Lions are probably simply trying to have Boldin avoid further injury, but he should undoubtedly be on the injury report. It's something for DFS players to keep in mind. Perhaps Eric Ebron will finally get some looks in the red zone. Dec 29 - 7:12 PM
Source: Detroit Free Press
Current Season Stats
YearReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2016DET156352735.18.40700.0.00000000
Career Stats
YearReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2003ARZ16101137786.113.6585402.58.0003001300
2004ARZ105662362.311.12113.33.00010000
2005ARZ14102139899.913.78712453.23.80010000
2006ARZ1683120375.214.5445281.85.60000000
2007ARZ127185371.112.0291141.214.00010000
2008ARZ1289103886.511.73119675.67.40030000
2009ARZ1584102468.312.234312.84.00120000
2010BAL166483752.313.13722.11.00010000
2011BAL145788763.415.62300.0.00000000
2012BAL156592161.414.21413.23.00000000
2013SF1685117973.713.927211.75.50000000
2014SF1683106266.412.81514.34.00000000
2015SF146978956.411.42400.0.00010000
Game Log
GameReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppRecYdsAvgTDRushYdsAvgTDLostYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 11@IND33511.7000.0000000
2Sep 18TEN44812.0100.0000000
3Sep 25@GB4225.5100.0000000
4Oct 2@CHI6315.2000.0000000
5Oct 9PHI44812.0000.0000000
6Oct 16LAR8607.5100.0000000
7Oct 23WAS3289.3100.0000000
8Oct 30@HOU144.0000.0000000
9Nov 6@MIN2105.0100.0000000
11Nov 20JAC6376.2000.0000000
12Nov 24MIN7699.9100.0000000
13Dec 4@NO44010.0000.0000000
14Dec 11CHI34916.3100.0000000
15Dec 18@NYG3134.3000.0000000
16Dec 26@DAL5336.6000.0000000
17Jan 1GBGame scheduled for 1/1 1:00 PM ET

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Matthew Stafford
2Dan Orlovsky
RB1Theo Riddick
2Dwayne Washington
3Zach Zenner
4Joique Bell
5Ameer Abdullah
GLB1Dwayne Washington
2Ameer Abdullah
3RB1Theo Riddick
2Dwayne Washington
FB1Mike Burton
WR11Marvin Jones
2Anquan Boldin
3T.J. Jones
WR21Golden Tate
2Andre Roberts
WR31Anquan Boldin
TE1Eric Ebron
2Clay Harbor
3Matthew Mulligan
LT1Taylor Decker
2Cornelius Lucas
LG1Laken Tomlinson
2Joe Dahl
C1Travis Swanson
2Graham Glasgow
RG1Larry Warford
RT1Riley Reiff
K1Matt Prater
 

 