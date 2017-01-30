Player Page

Michael Vick | Quarterback | #2

Team: Unsigned Free Agent
Age / DOB:  (37) / 6/26/1980
Ht / Wt:  6'0' / 215
College: Virginia Tech
Drafted: 2001 / Rd. 1 (1) / ATL
Contract: view contract details
Latest News

Recent News

Michael Vick is working as a coaching intern for the Chiefs this summer.
Vick said in June that he wanted to get into coaching, and his former coach Andy Reid is giving him his first opportunity. Vick is a bright football mind who loves to compete, but his controversial past could make him a tough sell as a coach. Jul 25 - 2:49 PM
Source: Adam Schefter on Twitter
Career Stats
YearPassingRushingFumb.
YearTeamGCompAtt % YdsY/GY/A300+TDIntRushYdsY/GAvgTD100+Lost
2001ATL85011344.278598.16.90232830538.110.9105
2002ATL1523142154.92936195.77.0116811278252.17.0816
2003ATL55010050.0585117.05.90434025551.06.4111
2004ATL1518132156.42313154.27.20141212090260.17.5337
2005ATL1521438755.32412160.86.21151310259739.85.9605
2006ATL1620438852.62474154.66.402013123103964.98.4233
2009PHI1261346.2867.26.601024957.94.0200
2010PHI1223337262.63018251.58.1321610067656.36.8923
2011PHI1325342359.83303254.17.8318147658945.37.8104
2012PHI1020435158.12362236.26.7312106233233.25.4105
2013PHI77714154.61215173.68.61533630643.78.5202
2014NYJ106412152.960460.45.00322615315.35.9002
2015PIT5406660.637174.25.6021209919.85.0000
Game Log
GamePassingRushingFumb.
WeekDateOppCompAtt % YdsY/ATDIntRushYdsAvgTDLost

