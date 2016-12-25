Terrell Suggs | Linebacker | #55

Questionable

Steve Smith Sr. caught all seven of his targets for 79 yards and one touchdown in the Ravens' Week 16 loss to the Steelers.

Smith was the most effective member of the offense early, putting up 59 yards in the first half including a 44-yard catch-and-run on the second drive. He stayed hot after halftime, easily beating Ryan Shazier for an 18-yard touchdown before easily converting the two-point try on the next play. That sequence was the end of his meaningful contributions, however, and the Ravens ended up giving up the game and their playoff chances in the fourth quarter. With Baltimore not heading to the postseason, Smith will look to end his season and likely his illustrious career on a high note in Cincinnati next week.