Player Page

Weather | Roster

Terrell Suggs | Linebacker | #55

Team: Baltimore Ravens
Age / DOB:  (34) / 10/11/1982
Ht / Wt:  6'3' / 265
College: Arizona State
Drafted: 2003 / Rd. 1 (10) / BAL
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Ravens OLB Terrell Suggs says he will play in 2017.
"I was always planning to come back and doing this another year," Suggs said. Even coming off an Achilles' tear at 34-years-old, Suggs has recorded eight sacks in 14 games and consistently applied pressure to the quarterback. The Ravens certainly need to add some youth at outside linebacker, but they will be happy to see Suggs return next year. Dec 26 - 9:10 AM
Source: Baltimore Sun
More Terrell Suggs Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Current Season Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2016BAL14267338.0627.8000003400000
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2003BAL161882611.0857.71110405300000
2004BAL1646146010.5837.9000201100000
2005BAL164722698.5688.02380104500000
2006BAL164718659.5646.7000203700000
2007BAL165226785.0346.8000001600000
2008BAL165315688.0698.62862002900000
2009BAL134415594.5337.3000101500000
2010BAL1653156811.0736.6000002200000
2011BAL1650207014.0916.5290007600000
2012BAL8176232.0157.5000000400000
2013BAL1647338010.0484.8000100000000
2014BAL1636256112.0877.3000100110000
2015BAL10000.00.0000000000000
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 11BUF2021.01212.0000000000000
2Sep 18@CLE1230.00.0000000000000
3Sep 25@JAC3032.094.5000000000000
4Oct 2OAK3030.00.0000000000000
5Oct 9WAS2131.01010.0000000000000
6Oct 16@NYG5051.066.0000000000000
9Nov 6PIT0000.00.0000000100000
10Nov 10CLE1011.088.0000001100000
11Nov 20@DAL2130.00.0000000000000
12Nov 27CIN3032.0178.5000002100000
13Dec 4MIA0000.00.0000000000000
14Dec 12@NE0110.00.0000000100000
15Dec 18PHI4260.00.0000000000000
16Dec 25@PIT0000.00.0000000000000
17Jan 1@CINGame scheduled for 1/1 1:00 PM ET

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Joe Flacco
2Ryan Mallett
RB1Terrance West
2Buck Allen
3Kenneth Dixon
GLB1Terrance West
2Buck Allen
3RB1Buck Allen
2Terrance West
FB1Kyle Juszczyk
WR11Steve Smith Sr.
2Kamar Aiken
3Breshad Perriman
WR21Mike Wallace
2Chris Moore
WR31Kamar Aiken
TE1Dennis Pitta
2Crockett Gillmore
3Darren Waller
LT1Ronnie Stanley
2James Hurst
LG1Alex Lewis
2John Urschel
C1Jeremy Zuttah
2Ryan Jensen
RG1Marshal Yanda
2Vlad Ducasse
RT1Rick Wagner
K1Justin Tucker
 

 