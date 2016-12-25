Welcome,
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
Yahoo! Games
Player Page
Roster
Kamar Aiken
(WR)
Kenneth Dixon
(RB)
Chris Matthews
(WR)
Steve Smith Sr.
(WR)
Darren Waller
(TE)
Buck Allen
(RB)
Joe Flacco
(QB)
Chris Moore
(WR)
Lorenzo Taliaferro
(RB)
Ben Watson
(TE)
Nick Boyle
(TE)
Crockett Gillmore
(TE)
Breshad Perriman
(WR)
Justin Tucker
(K)
Terrance West
(RB)
Michael Campanaro
(WR)
Kyle Juszczyk
(RB)
Dennis Pitta
(TE)
Mike Wallace
(WR)
Maxx Williams
(TE)
Kaelin Clay
(WR)
Ryan Mallett
(QB)
Tauren Poole
(RB)
Terrell Suggs | Linebacker | #55
Team:
Baltimore Ravens
Age / DOB:
(
34
) / 10/11/1982
Ht / Wt:
6'3' / 265
College:
Arizona State
Drafted:
2003 / Rd. 1 (10) / BAL
Contract:
view contract details
2/17/2014: Signed a five-year, $28.5 million contract. The deal contains $16 million guaranteed, including an $11 million signing bonus. Another $1.5 million is available through incentives. 2016: $4.5 million, 2017-2018: $6.5 million, 2019: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Ravens OLB Terrell Suggs says he will play in 2017.
"I was always planning to come back and doing this another year," Suggs said. Even coming off an Achilles' tear at 34-years-old, Suggs has recorded eight sacks in 14 games and consistently applied pressure to the quarterback. The Ravens certainly need to add some youth at outside linebacker, but they will be happy to see Suggs return next year.
Dec 26 - 9:10 AM
Source:
Baltimore Sun
Terrell Suggs (biceps) returned to practice on Tuesday.
The Ravens are on bye this week but Suggs' return to practice suggests he'll be ready for Week 9 against Pittsburgh. A torn biceps sidelined him last week against the Jets. Za'Darius Smith filled in for Suggs at right outside linebacker.
Oct 25 - 11:26 AM
Source:
Jamison Hensley on Twitter
Ravens coach John Harbaugh said Terrell Suggs (biceps) is unlikely to play against the Jets in Week 7.
He suffered a torn bicep late in Sunday's loss to the Giants. Suggs has played through bicep tears before but it looks like the Ravens aren't going to take any chances, especially with the bye coming up in Week 8. Za'Darius Smith will be a candidate to fill in at outside linebacker.
Oct 17 - 4:15 PM
Source:
Jeff Zrebiec on Twitter
FOX Sports' Jay Glazer reports Terrell Suggs suffered a torn biceps tendon Week 6 against the Giants.
Suggs suffered the injury in the fourth quarter. He said after the game that he's "fine," but if the report is true, Suggs' status would be in doubt. Most of the time, a torn biceps is a season-ender, but Suggs suffered the injury in 2012 and played through it. The Ravens have been hit hard by injuries.
Oct 16 - 9:45 PM
Source:
Kimberly Jones on Twitter
Ravens OLB Terrell Suggs will play in 2017
Dec 26 - 9:10 AM
Terrell Suggs (biceps) back at practice
Oct 25 - 11:26 AM
Suggs (biceps) expected to miss Week 7
Oct 17 - 4:15 PM
Report: Terrell Suggs tore his biceps Week 6
Oct 16 - 9:45 PM
More Terrell Suggs Player News
Current Season Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2016
BAL
14
26
7
33
8.0
62
7.8
0
0
0
0
0
3
4
0
0
0
0
0
Career Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2003
BAL
16
18
8
26
11.0
85
7.7
1
11
0
4
0
5
3
0
0
0
0
0
2004
BAL
16
46
14
60
10.5
83
7.9
0
0
0
2
0
1
1
0
0
0
0
0
2005
BAL
16
47
22
69
8.5
68
8.0
2
38
0
1
0
4
5
0
0
0
0
0
2006
BAL
16
47
18
65
9.5
64
6.7
0
0
0
2
0
3
7
0
0
0
0
0
2007
BAL
16
52
26
78
5.0
34
6.8
0
0
0
0
0
1
6
0
0
0
0
0
2008
BAL
16
53
15
68
8.0
69
8.6
2
86
2
0
0
2
9
0
0
0
0
0
2009
BAL
13
44
15
59
4.5
33
7.3
0
0
0
1
0
1
5
0
0
0
0
0
2010
BAL
16
53
15
68
11.0
73
6.6
0
0
0
0
0
2
2
0
0
0
0
0
2011
BAL
16
50
20
70
14.0
91
6.5
2
9
0
0
0
7
6
0
0
0
0
0
2012
BAL
8
17
6
23
2.0
15
7.5
0
0
0
0
0
0
4
0
0
0
0
0
2013
BAL
16
47
33
80
10.0
48
4.8
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2014
BAL
16
36
25
61
12.0
87
7.3
0
0
0
1
0
0
1
1
0
0
0
0
2015
BAL
1
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Game Log
Game
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
1
Sep 11
BUF
2
0
2
1.0
12
12.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
Sep 18
@CLE
1
2
3
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
Sep 25
@JAC
3
0
3
2.0
9
4.5
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
4
Oct 2
OAK
3
0
3
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
5
Oct 9
WAS
2
1
3
1.0
10
10.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
6
Oct 16
@NYG
5
0
5
1.0
6
6.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
9
Nov 6
PIT
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
10
Nov 10
CLE
1
0
1
1.0
8
8.0
0
0
0
0
0
1
1
0
0
0
0
0
11
Nov 20
@DAL
2
1
3
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
12
Nov 27
CIN
3
0
3
2.0
17
8.5
0
0
0
0
0
2
1
0
0
0
0
0
13
Dec 4
MIA
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
14
Dec 12
@NE
0
1
1
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
15
Dec 18
PHI
4
2
6
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
16
Dec 25
@PIT
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
17
Jan 1
@CIN
Game scheduled for 1/1 1:00 PM ET
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Joe Flacco
2
Ryan Mallett
RB
1
Terrance West
2
Buck Allen
3
Kenneth Dixon
GLB
1
Terrance West
2
Buck Allen
3RB
1
Buck Allen
2
Terrance West
FB
1
Kyle Juszczyk
WR1
1
Steve Smith Sr.
Questionable
Steve Smith Sr. caught all seven of his targets for 79 yards and one touchdown in the Ravens' Week 16 loss to the Steelers.
Smith was the most effective member of the offense early, putting up 59 yards in the first half including a 44-yard catch-and-run on the second drive. He stayed hot after halftime, easily beating Ryan Shazier for an 18-yard touchdown before easily converting the two-point try on the next play. That sequence was the end of his meaningful contributions, however, and the Ravens ended up giving up the game and their playoff chances in the fourth quarter. With Baltimore not heading to the postseason, Smith will look to end his season and likely his illustrious career on a high note in Cincinnati next week.
Dec 25
2
Kamar Aiken
3
Breshad Perriman
WR2
1
Mike Wallace
2
Chris Moore
WR3
1
Kamar Aiken
TE
1
Dennis Pitta
2
Crockett Gillmore
Doubtful
Ravens TE Crockett Gillmore (thigh) is doubtful for Week 12 against the Bengals.
He's going to miss his fourth straight game. Darren Waller will continue to play opposite Dennis Pitta in two tight ends sets.
Nov 25
3
Darren Waller
LT
1
Ronnie Stanley
Questionable
Ravens LT Ronnie Stanley (foot) is listed as questionable for Week 7.
Stanley practiced fully and will start after missing the last three games. His return comes at a good time with Joe Flacco (questionable, shoulder) at less than 100 percent. The Ravens will be without RG Marshal Yanda (doubtful, shoulder) against the Jets.
Oct 21
2
James Hurst
LG
1
Alex Lewis
Questionable
Ravens LG Alex Lewis (ankle) is questionable for Week 15.
Lewis practiced fully all week and should play for the first time since Week 10. His return is an upgrade to Baltimore's run game.
Dec 16
2
John Urschel
C
1
Jeremy Zuttah
2
Ryan Jensen
RG
1
Marshal Yanda
2
Vlad Ducasse
RT
1
Rick Wagner
Sidelined
Ravens RT Rick Wagner exited Week 16 against the Steelers with a concussion.
Wagner was ruled out in the fourth quarter after suffering a head injury earlier in the half. James Hurst replaced him at right tackle.
Dec 25
K
1
Justin Tucker
Dose: AFC Playoffs Set
Dec 26
Ryan McDowell discusses the final AFC playoff spots being locked up and the latest fantasy football developments in Monday's Daily Dose.
