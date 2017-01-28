Ray Lewis | Linebacker | #52 Team: Baltimore Ravens Age / DOB: (42) / 5/15/1975 Ht / Wt: 6'1" / 240 College: Miami (FL) Drafted: 1996 / Rd. 1 (26) / BAL Share: Tweet

Ravens ILB Ray Lewis was one of five players elected into the 2018 Hall of Fame. Lewis is joined by WR Randy Moss, LB Brian Urlacher, SS Brian Dawkins, and WR Terrell Owens. The Senior and Contributor committees also elected former Packers OG Jerry Kramer, Oilers LB Robert Brazile, and Redskins/Chargers GM Bobby Beathard. Lewis, Moss, and Urlacher are all first ballot Hall of Famers. Notable snubs from this year's group were Jaguars OT Tony Boselli, Steelers OG Alan Faneca, and Bucs SS John Lynch. Tony Gonzalez, Champ Bailey and Ed Reed are eligible for the 2019 class.

Ray Lewis said he is "thinking about" becoming a coach. "My sons are in college, and I’m living a good life right now following them around, seeing the things that they’re doing," Lewis said. "I don’t know if I’ll go directly into it, but it’s something I’m definitely looking into." Lewis, who has done work for ESPN and FOX Sports One, does not sound like he is jumping into the fray right now, but it will not be surprising if we see him on the sidelines in the coming years. Former teammate Ed Reed made the jump to the coaching ranks in 2016. Source: baltimoreravens.com

Ravens placed ILB Ray Lewis and C Matt Birk on the reserve/retired list. With the move, the Ravens save $6.4 million against the salary cap, which is now officially set at $123.9 million, according to ESPN's Chris Mortensen. Birk announced his retirement last Friday, and Lewis made it known that he was retiring before the playoffs. Lewis is a sure-fire first-ballot Hall of Famer.