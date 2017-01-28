Welcome,
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
COLUMNS
The Week Ahead: Week 17
Feb 3
Saturday Waiver Wire Podcast
Feb 3
Dose: Night of the 40s
Feb 3
Stew: Rubio Renaissance
Feb 2
Trade Deadline Predictions
Feb 2
More Waiver Wire Talk Pod
Feb 2
Mirotic to NOP, Monroe next?
Feb 2
NBA Season Pass Sampler
Feb 1
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Dwight Powell effective in Saturday's win
Will Barton scores 25 in thrilling win vs. GS
Kevin Durant scores 31 in loss to the Nuggets
Ricky Rubio posts career-high 34 points at SA
Stephen Curry scores 24 points in loss to DEN
Nikola Mirotic double-doubles in debut for NO
Anthony Davis scores 38 in loss to Minny
Chris Paul double-doubles in 27 minutes
Victor Oladipo scores 19 points in victory
Joel Embiid scores 24 points with 10 boards
Andre Drummond posts a monster stat line
Ish Smith scores season-high 25 points
Player Page
Roster
Quincy Adeboyejo
(WR)
John Crockett
(RB)
Ryan Mallett
(QB)
Patrick Ricard
(RB)
Terrance West
(RB)
Buck Allen
(RB)
Kenneth Dixon
(RB)
Vince Mayle
(TE)
Justin Tucker
(K)
Tim White
(WR)
Nick Boyle
(TE)
Joe Flacco
(QB)
Chris Moore
(WR)
Mike Wallace
(WR)
Maxx Williams
(TE)
Michael Campanaro
(WR)
Crockett Gillmore
(TE)
Ricky Ortiz
(RB)
Darren Waller
(TE)
Danny Woodhead
(RB)
Alex Collins
(RB)
Jeremy Maclin
(WR)
Breshad Perriman
(WR)
Ben Watson
(TE)
Josh Woodrum
(QB)
Ray Lewis | Linebacker | #52
Team:
Baltimore Ravens
Age / DOB:
(
42
) / 5/15/1975
Ht / Wt:
6'1" / 240
College:
Miami (FL)
Drafted:
1996 / Rd. 1 (26) / BAL
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Ravens ILB Ray Lewis was one of five players elected into the 2018 Hall of Fame.
Lewis is joined by WR Randy Moss, LB Brian Urlacher, SS Brian Dawkins, and WR Terrell Owens. The Senior and Contributor committees also elected former Packers OG Jerry Kramer, Oilers LB Robert Brazile, and Redskins/Chargers GM Bobby Beathard. Lewis, Moss, and Urlacher are all first ballot Hall of Famers. Notable snubs from this year's group were Jaguars OT Tony Boselli, Steelers OG Alan Faneca, and Bucs SS John Lynch. Tony Gonzalez, Champ Bailey and Ed Reed are eligible for the 2019 class.
Feb 3 - 8:46 PM
Ray Lewis said he is "thinking about" becoming a coach.
"My sons are in college, and I’m living a good life right now following them around, seeing the things that they’re doing," Lewis said. "I don’t know if I’ll go directly into it, but it’s something I’m definitely looking into." Lewis, who has done work for ESPN and FOX Sports One, does not sound like he is jumping into the fray right now, but it will not be surprising if we see him on the sidelines in the coming years. Former teammate Ed Reed made the jump to the coaching ranks in 2016.
Sat, Jan 28, 2017 09:49:00 AM
Source:
baltimoreravens.com
Ravens placed ILB Ray Lewis and C Matt Birk on the reserve/retired list.
With the move, the Ravens save $6.4 million against the salary cap, which is now officially set at $123.9 million, according to ESPN's Chris Mortensen. Birk announced his retirement last Friday, and Lewis made it known that he was retiring before the playoffs. Lewis is a sure-fire first-ballot Hall of Famer.
Thu, Feb 28, 2013 07:01:00 PM
Ray Lewis strongly denied banned substance allegations Wednesday.
In a Sports Illustrated report, the owner of a company called Sports With Alternatives to Steroids says Lewis took a deer-antler spray that included IGF-1. "I never ever took what he says. The guy has no credibility," said Lewis, who went on to call Mitch Ross a "coward." We'll never know the truth here. The only way IGF-1 is detectable is through a blood test, and there's currently no blood testing for that in the NFL. The bottom line is that Lewis is in no danger of missing Sunday's Super Bowl and will then ride off into the sunset.
Wed, Jan 30, 2013 12:22:00 PM
Source:
Manish Mehta on Twitter
Ray Lewis headlines 2018 Hall Of Fame class
Feb 3 - 8:46 PM
Ray Lewis 'thinking about' becoming a coach
Sat, Jan 28, 2017 09:49:00 AM
Ravens place Lewis and Birk on retired list
Thu, Feb 28, 2013 07:01:00 PM
Ray Lewis: I never, ever took what he says
Wed, Jan 30, 2013 12:22:00 PM
More Ray Lewis Player News
Current Season Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
In-season stats are currently unavailable
Career Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
1999
BAL
16
131
37
168
5.0
22
4.4
3
97
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
2000
BAL
16
107
30
137
3.5
33
9.4
2
1
0
3
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2001
BAL
16
114
48
162
3.5
26
7.4
3
115
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2002
BAL
5
43
15
58
0.0
0
.0
2
4
0
1
0
1
3
0
0
0
0
0
2003
BAL
16
121
42
163
1.5
11
7.3
6
99
0
2
0
2
14
0
0
0
0
0
2004
BAL
15
101
46
147
1.0
9
9.0
0
0
0
2
0
1
6
0
0
0
0
0
2005
BAL
7
39
8
47
1.0
1
1.0
1
0
0
1
0
0
2
0
0
0
0
0
2006
BAL
14
80
23
103
5.0
36
7.2
2
27
0
1
0
1
8
0
0
0
0
0
2007
BAL
14
82
38
120
2.0
7
3.5
2
35
1
1
0
2
10
0
0
0
0
0
2008
BAL
16
84
32
116
3.5
32
9.1
3
43
0
2
0
1
9
0
0
0
0
0
2009
BAL
16
94
39
133
3.0
16
5.3
0
9
0
1
0
2
7
0
0
0
0
0
2010
BAL
16
102
37
139
2.0
8
4.0
2
26
1
3
0
2
4
0
0
0
0
0
2011
BAL
12
72
23
95
2.0
16
8.0
1
4
0
0
0
2
7
0
0
0
0
0
2012
BAL
6
44
13
57
1.0
0
.0
0
0
0
1
0
1
1
0
0
0
0
0
Game Log
Game
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Joe Flacco
2
Josh Woodrum
RB
1
Alex Collins
2
Danny Woodhead
3
Buck Allen
4
Kenneth Dixon
Sidelined
Ravens coach John Harbaugh expects Kenneth Dixon (knee) to be ready for OTAs.
Dixon suffered a torn meniscus which required a full repair last summer. The injury cost him the season, but he should be close to full health by this point. Dixon also was suspended for six games last season -- he served it while on injured reserve -- and watched Alex Collins take over as the lead back. Even healthy, Dixon is not a lock for a big role.
Jan 4
5
John Crockett
GLB
1
Alex Collins
2
Buck Allen
3RB
1
Danny Woodhead
2
Buck Allen
FB
1
Patrick Ricard
2
Ricky Ortiz
WR1
1
Jeremy Maclin
2
Quincy Adeboyejo
3
Tim White
WR2
1
Chris Moore
2
Breshad Perriman
WR3
1
Breshad Perriman
TE
1
Nick Boyle
2
Maxx Williams
3
Vince Mayle
4
Darren Waller
Suspended
NFL suspended Ravens TE Darren Waller at least one year for violating the league's substance abuse policy.
It's his second substance abuse suspension in as many years. A converted wide receiver, Waller logged 10 catches for 85 yards and two touchdowns over 238 snaps last year. Waller was also suspended for a drug violation during his time at Georgia Tech. If the 24-year-old plans on continuing his career, he'll eventually have to file for reinstatement.
Jun 30
LT
1
Ronnie Stanley
2
Stephane Nembot
LG
1
Alex Lewis
2
Maurquice Shakir
3
Nico Siragusa
Sidelined
Ravens fourth-round OG Nico Siragusa has been diagnosed with a torn left ACL, MCL and PCL, and is done for the season.
Devastating. The No. 122 overall pick had been getting some first-team reps at the Ravens' unsettled left guard position. Now he'll be settling in for what will probably be a year-long rehab. Siragusa has impressive college film and measurables, but was old for a rookie. He will be a 24-year-old sophomore with a shredded knee in 2018. Enduring an unfathomable run of injuries, the Ravens have lost
seven
players for the season since June 1.
Aug 1
C
1
Matt Skura
2
Brandon Kublanow
RG
1
Marshal Yanda
Sidelined
Ravens RG Marshal Yanda (ankle) is expected to be ready for training camp.
Yanda suffered a fractured ankle in Week 2. He will likely be healthy before camp, but the Ravens will likely take it slow with their All-Pro guard. Yanda returning will be a big boost, but the Ravens could still use more help on the offensive line.
Jan 4
2
Jermaine Eluemunor
RT
1
Austin Howard
2
Andrew Donnal
3
Steven Moore
K
1
Justin Tucker
