Ray Lewis | Linebacker | #52

Team: Baltimore Ravens
Age / DOB:  (42) / 5/15/1975
Ht / Wt:  6'1" / 240
College: Miami (FL)
Drafted: 1996 / Rd. 1 (26) / BAL
Ravens ILB Ray Lewis was one of five players elected into the 2018 Hall of Fame.
Lewis is joined by WR Randy Moss, LB Brian Urlacher, SS Brian Dawkins, and WR Terrell Owens. The Senior and Contributor committees also elected former Packers OG Jerry Kramer, Oilers LB Robert Brazile, and Redskins/Chargers GM Bobby Beathard. Lewis, Moss, and Urlacher are all first ballot Hall of Famers. Notable snubs from this year's group were Jaguars OT Tony Boselli, Steelers OG Alan Faneca, and Bucs SS John Lynch. Tony Gonzalez, Champ Bailey and Ed Reed are eligible for the 2019 class. Feb 3 - 8:46 PM
Current Season Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
1999BAL16131371685.0224.43970000010000
2000BAL16107301373.5339.4210300000000
2001BAL16114481623.5267.431150100000000
2002BAL54315580.00.0240101300000
2003BAL16121421631.5117.369902021400000
2004BAL15101461471.099.0000201600000
2005BAL7398471.011.0100100200000
2006BAL1480231035.0367.22270101800000
2007BAL1482381202.073.523511021000000
2008BAL1684321163.5329.13430201900000
2009BAL1694391333.0165.3090102700000
2010BAL16102371392.084.02261302400000
2011BAL127223952.0168.0140002700000
2012BAL64413571.00.0000101100000
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD

