Steve Smith Sr. | Wide Receiver | #89 Team: Baltimore Ravens Age / DOB: (37) / 5/12/1979 Ht / Wt: 5'9' / 195 College: Utah Drafted: 2001 / Rd. 3 (74) / CAR Contract: view contract details 3/14/2014: Signed a three-year, $10.5 million contract. The deal included a $3.5 million signing bonus. Another $1 million is available through incentives based on playing time. 2016: $3 million, 2017: Free Agent

Steve Smith Sr. (thigh) is active for Week 16 against the Steelers. There was never much doubt about Smith's status after he got in a full practice Friday. He is a solid WR3 even in a tough matchup. Baltimore declared CB Jimmy Smith (ankle), RB Buck Allen, OL Alex Lewis (ankle), TE Crockett Gillmore, OL Ryan Jensen, LB Lamar Louis, and LB Brennen Beyer inactive for Week 16.

Steve Smith Sr. (thigh) is questionable for Week 16 against the Steelers. Smith was a full participant at Friday's practice after putting in a limited session on Thursday. His status for Week 16 has never been in doubt. Smith Sr. will be a borderline WR3 against Pittsburgh. Source: Jamison Hensley on Twitter

Steve Smith Sr. (thigh) is practicing on Friday. Smith was added to the injury report on Thursday, but he'll be fine for the Christmas Day game against the Steelers. He's more of a WR3/4 this week. Source: ESPN.com