Steve Smith Sr. | Wide Receiver | #89

Team: Baltimore Ravens
Age / DOB:  (37) / 5/12/1979
Ht / Wt:  5'9' / 195
College: Utah
Drafted: 2001 / Rd. 3 (74) / CAR
Contract: view contract details
Steve Smith Sr. (thigh) is active for Week 16 against the Steelers.
There was never much doubt about Smith's status after he got in a full practice Friday. He is a solid WR3 even in a tough matchup. Baltimore declared CB Jimmy Smith (ankle), RB Buck Allen, OL Alex Lewis (ankle), TE Crockett Gillmore, OL Ryan Jensen, LB Lamar Louis, and LB Brennen Beyer inactive for Week 16. Dec 25 - 3:02 PM
Current Season Stats
YearReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2016BAL126068657.211.41400.0.00000000
Career Stats
YearReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2001CAR151015410.315.4004432.910.8003143103640
2002CAR155487258.116.1231-4-.3-4.000257104700
2003CAR1688111069.412.63711422.63.800030904391
2004CAR166060.010.00000.0.00000000
2005CAR16103156397.715.29124251.66.30116102860
2006CAR1483116683.314.0488614.47.6010-10300
2007CAR1587100266.811.5479664.47.30010070
2008CAR14781421101.518.2865402.98.000100100
2009CAR156598265.515.1275221.54.40000000
2010CAR144655439.612.00219.69.000200460
2011CAR1679139487.117.6676563.59.30020000
2012CAR1673117473.416.1543271.79.00010000
2013CAR156474549.711.60400.0.00000000
2014BAL1679106566.613.54600.0.00010000
2015BAL74667095.714.63300.0.000000320
Game Log
GameReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppRecYdsAvgTDRushYdsAvgTDLostYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 11BUF5193.8000.0000000
2Sep 18@CLE36421.3000.0000000
3Sep 25@JAC88710.9000.0000000
4Oct 2OAK811113.9100.0000000
5Oct 9WAS3299.7000.0000000
9Nov 6PIT44711.8000.0000000
10Nov 10CLE56012.0100.0000000
11Nov 20@DAL89912.4100.0000000
12Nov 27CIN4205.0000.0000000
13Dec 4MIA6538.8000.0000000
14Dec 12@NE45714.3000.0000000
15Dec 18PHI24020.0100.0000000
16Dec 25@PIT67512.5100.0000000
17Jan 1@CINGame scheduled for 1/1 1:00 PM ET

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Joe Flacco
2Ryan Mallett
RB1Terrance West
2Buck Allen
3Kenneth Dixon
GLB1Terrance West
2Buck Allen
3RB1Buck Allen
2Terrance West
FB1Kyle Juszczyk
WR11Steve Smith Sr.
2Kamar Aiken
3Breshad Perriman
WR21Mike Wallace
2Chris Moore
WR31Kamar Aiken
TE1Dennis Pitta
2Crockett Gillmore
3Darren Waller
LT1Ronnie Stanley
2James Hurst
LG1Alex Lewis
2John Urschel
C1Jeremy Zuttah
2Ryan Jensen
RG1Marshal Yanda
2Vlad Ducasse
RT1Rick Wagner
K1Justin Tucker
 

 