[X]
Player Results
Article Results
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Hockey
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Roster
Kamar Aiken
(WR)
Kenneth Dixon
(RB)
Chris Matthews
(WR)
Steve Smith Sr.
(WR)
Darren Waller
(TE)
Buck Allen
(RB)
Joe Flacco
(QB)
Chris Moore
(WR)
Lorenzo Taliaferro
(RB)
Ben Watson
(TE)
Nick Boyle
(TE)
Crockett Gillmore
(TE)
Breshad Perriman
(WR)
Justin Tucker
(K)
Terrance West
(RB)
Michael Campanaro
(WR)
Kyle Juszczyk
(RB)
Dennis Pitta
(TE)
Mike Wallace
(WR)
Maxx Williams
(TE)
Kaelin Clay
(WR)
Ryan Mallett
(QB)
Tauren Poole
(RB)
Steve Smith Sr. | Wide Receiver | #89
Team:
Baltimore Ravens
Age / DOB:
(
37
) / 5/12/1979
Ht / Wt:
5'9' / 195
College:
Utah
Drafted:
2001 / Rd. 3 (74) / CAR
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
3/14/2014: Signed a three-year, $10.5 million contract. The deal included a $3.5 million signing bonus. Another $1 million is available through incentives based on playing time. 2016: $3 million, 2017: Free Agent
Latest News
Recent News
Steve Smith Sr. (thigh) is active for Week 16 against the Steelers.
There was never much doubt about Smith's status after he got in a full practice Friday. He is a solid WR3 even in a tough matchup. Baltimore declared CB Jimmy Smith (ankle), RB Buck Allen, OL Alex Lewis (ankle), TE Crockett Gillmore, OL Ryan Jensen, LB Lamar Louis, and LB Brennen Beyer inactive for Week 16.
Dec 25 - 3:02 PM
Steve Smith Sr. (thigh) is questionable for Week 16 against the Steelers.
Smith was a full participant at Friday's practice after putting in a limited session on Thursday. His status for Week 16 has never been in doubt. Smith Sr. will be a borderline WR3 against Pittsburgh.
Dec 23 - 3:30 PM
Source:
Jamison Hensley on Twitter
Steve Smith Sr. (thigh) is practicing on Friday.
Smith was added to the injury report on Thursday, but he'll be fine for the Christmas Day game against the Steelers. He's more of a WR3/4 this week.
Dec 23 - 12:16 PM
Source:
ESPN.com
Steve Smith Sr. (thigh) was limited at Thursday's practice.
It's his first appearance on the injury report this week. Barring a setback, Smith Sr. should be a go for Sunday's game at Pittsburgh. Smith Sr. nabbed four-of-seven targets for 47 yards when these teams met in Week 5.
Dec 22 - 3:57 PM
Source:
Jamison Hensley on Twitter
Steve Smith Sr. officially active Week 16
Dec 25 - 3:02 PM
Smith Sr. (thigh) questionable for Week 16
Dec 23 - 3:30 PM
Steve Smith Sr. practicing on Friday
Dec 23 - 12:16 PM
Steve Smith Sr. (thigh) added to injury report
Dec 22 - 3:57 PM
More Steve Smith Sr. Player News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Baltimore Ravens Tickets
Current Season Stats
Year
Receiving
Rushing
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Rec
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2016
BAL
12
60
686
57.2
11.4
1
4
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Career Stats
Year
Receiving
Rushing
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Rec
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2001
CAR
15
10
154
10.3
15.4
0
0
4
43
2.9
10.8
0
0
3
1431
0
364
0
2002
CAR
15
54
872
58.1
16.1
2
3
1
-4
-.3
-4.0
0
0
2
571
0
470
0
2003
CAR
16
88
1110
69.4
12.6
3
7
11
42
2.6
3.8
0
0
0
309
0
439
1
2004
CAR
1
6
60
60.0
10.0
0
0
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2005
CAR
16
103
1563
97.7
15.2
9
12
4
25
1.6
6.3
0
1
1
61
0
286
0
2006
CAR
14
83
1166
83.3
14.0
4
8
8
61
4.4
7.6
0
1
0
-1
0
30
0
2007
CAR
15
87
1002
66.8
11.5
4
7
9
66
4.4
7.3
0
0
1
0
0
7
0
2008
CAR
14
78
1421
101.5
18.2
8
6
5
40
2.9
8.0
0
0
1
0
0
10
0
2009
CAR
15
65
982
65.5
15.1
2
7
5
22
1.5
4.4
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2010
CAR
14
46
554
39.6
12.0
0
2
1
9
.6
9.0
0
0
2
0
0
46
0
2011
CAR
16
79
1394
87.1
17.6
6
7
6
56
3.5
9.3
0
0
2
0
0
0
0
2012
CAR
16
73
1174
73.4
16.1
5
4
3
27
1.7
9.0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
2013
CAR
15
64
745
49.7
11.6
0
4
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2014
BAL
16
79
1065
66.6
13.5
4
6
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
2015
BAL
7
46
670
95.7
14.6
3
3
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
32
0
Game Log
Game
Receiving
Rushing
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Rec
Yds
Avg
TD
Rush
Yds
Avg
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
1
Sep 11
BUF
5
19
3.8
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
Sep 18
@CLE
3
64
21.3
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
Sep 25
@JAC
8
87
10.9
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
4
Oct 2
OAK
8
111
13.9
1
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
5
Oct 9
WAS
3
29
9.7
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
9
Nov 6
PIT
4
47
11.8
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
10
Nov 10
CLE
5
60
12.0
1
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
11
Nov 20
@DAL
8
99
12.4
1
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
12
Nov 27
CIN
4
20
5.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
13
Dec 4
MIA
6
53
8.8
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
14
Dec 12
@NE
4
57
14.3
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
15
Dec 18
PHI
2
40
20.0
1
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
16
Dec 25
@PIT
6
75
12.5
1
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
17
Jan 1
@CIN
Game scheduled for 1/1 1:00 PM ET
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Joe Flacco
2
Ryan Mallett
RB
1
Terrance West
2
Buck Allen
3
Kenneth Dixon
GLB
1
Terrance West
2
Buck Allen
3RB
1
Buck Allen
2
Terrance West
FB
1
Kyle Juszczyk
WR1
1
Steve Smith Sr.
Questionable
Steve Smith Sr. (thigh) is active for Week 16 against the Steelers.
There was never much doubt about Smith's status after he got in a full practice Friday. He is a solid WR3 even in a tough matchup. Baltimore declared CB Jimmy Smith (ankle), RB Buck Allen, OL Alex Lewis (ankle), TE Crockett Gillmore, OL Ryan Jensen, LB Lamar Louis, and LB Brennen Beyer inactive for Week 16.
Dec 25
2
Kamar Aiken
3
Breshad Perriman
WR2
1
Mike Wallace
2
Chris Moore
WR3
1
Kamar Aiken
TE
1
Dennis Pitta
2
Crockett Gillmore
Doubtful
Ravens TE Crockett Gillmore (thigh) is doubtful for Week 12 against the Bengals.
He's going to miss his fourth straight game. Darren Waller will continue to play opposite Dennis Pitta in two tight ends sets.
Nov 25
3
Darren Waller
LT
1
Ronnie Stanley
Questionable
Ravens LT Ronnie Stanley (foot) is listed as questionable for Week 7.
Stanley practiced fully and will start after missing the last three games. His return comes at a good time with Joe Flacco (questionable, shoulder) at less than 100 percent. The Ravens will be without RG Marshal Yanda (doubtful, shoulder) against the Jets.
Oct 21
2
James Hurst
LG
1
Alex Lewis
Questionable
Ravens LG Alex Lewis (ankle) is questionable for Week 15.
Lewis practiced fully all week and should play for the first time since Week 10. His return is an upgrade to Baltimore's run game.
Dec 16
2
John Urschel
C
1
Jeremy Zuttah
2
Ryan Jensen
RG
1
Marshal Yanda
2
Vlad Ducasse
RT
1
Rick Wagner
K
1
Justin Tucker
