Charles Tillman | Defensive Back | #31

Team: Chicago Bears
Age / DOB:  (36) / 2/23/1981
Ht / Wt:  6'2' / 210
College: Louisiana-Lafayette
Drafted: 2003 / Rd. 2 (35) / CHI
The Chicago Tribune reports ex-Bears and Panthers CB Charles "Peanut" Tillman is training to join the FBI.
The FBI wouldn't confirm it, but the Tribune's report is based on "multiple individuals, including a "high-ranking law enforcement source." Prospective agents must be no older than 37 upon the time of their appointment. Tillman turns 37 next February. We wish Tillman success in his career changeup. Sep 19 - 3:00 PM
Source: Chicago Tribune
Current Season Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
In-season stats are currently unavailable
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2003CHI16797861.033.042700011200000
2004CHI9337400.00.0000001500000
2005CHI158511961.01010.0517210041600000
2006CHI146912810.00.053201111400000
2007CHI15679760.00.032400041300000
2008CHI158112930.00.035210041700000
2009CHI156513780.00.02351106700000
2010CHI167111820.00.0512702031400000
2011CHI168117981.011.036622041200000
2012CHI167312850.00.0371320101600000
2013CHI8339420.00.03690003700000
2014CHI28080.00.0000000100000
2015CAR123619550.00.0200102700000
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
3Sep 24PITGame scheduled for 9/24 1:00 PM ET
4Sep 28@GBGame scheduled for 9/28 8:25 PM ET
5Oct 9MINGame scheduled for 10/9 8:30 PM ET
6Oct 15@BALGame scheduled for 10/15 1:00 PM ET
7Oct 22CARGame scheduled for 10/22 1:00 PM ET
8Oct 29@NOGame scheduled for 10/29 1:00 PM ET
10Nov 12GBGame scheduled for 11/12 1:00 PM ET
11Nov 19DETGame scheduled for 11/19 1:00 PM ET
12Nov 26@PHIGame scheduled for 11/26 1:00 PM ET
13Dec 3SFGame scheduled for 12/3 1:00 PM ET
14Dec 10@CINGame scheduled for 12/10 1:00 PM ET
15Dec 16@DETGame scheduled for 12/16 4:30 PM ET
16Dec 24CLEGame scheduled for 12/24 1:00 PM ET
17Dec 31@MINGame scheduled for 12/31 1:00 PM ET

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Mike Glennon
2Mitchell Trubisky
3Mark Sanchez
RB1Jordan Howard
2Tarik Cohen
3Benny Cunningham
4Taquan Mizzell
GLB1Jordan Howard
2Tarik Cohen
3RB1Tarik Cohen
2Benny Cunningham
FB1Mike Burton
WR11Kendall Wright
2Markus Wheaton
WR21Deonte Thompson
2Josh Bellamy
3Tre McBride
WR31Markus Wheaton
TE1Dion Sims
2Zach Miller
3Adam Shaheen
4Daniel Brown
LT1Charles Leno
2Bradley Sowell
LG1Kyle Long
C1Cody Whitehair
2Hroniss Grasu
RG1Josh Sitton
2Tom Compton
RT1Bobby Massie
2Tom Compton
K1Connor Barth
 

 