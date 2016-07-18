Welcome,
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Cardinals activate Adam Wainwright from DL
Arrieta (hamstring) to throw another bullpen
Harper (knee) participates in simulated game
Dustin Pedroia (nose) not in Tuesday's lineup
Amed Rosario (stomach) out again Tuesday
Corey Seager back in Dodgers lineup Tuesday
Severino to start Wed., Tanaka pushed back
Marcell Ozuna sitting out Tuesday vs. Mets
Dee Gordon out of Tuesday's lineup vs. NYM
Gyorko (hamstring) in Cards lineup Tuesday
Eugenio Suarez not in Reds lineup Tuesday
Kris Bryant out of Tuesday's lineup vs. Rays
Player Page
Roster
Connor Barth
(K)
Tarik Cohen
(RB)
Tre McBride
(WR)
Mark Sanchez
(QB)
Mitchell Trubisky
(QB)
Josh Bellamy
(WR)
Benny Cunningham
(RB)
Cameron Meredith
(WR)
Adam Shaheen
(TE)
Markus Wheaton
(WR)
Daniel Brown
(TE)
Mike Glennon
(QB)
Zach Miller
(TE)
Dion Sims
(TE)
Kevin White
(WR)
Mike Burton
(RB)
Jordan Howard
(RB)
Taquan Mizzell
(RB)
Deonte Thompson
(WR)
Kendall Wright
(WR)
Charles Tillman | Defensive Back | #31
Team:
Chicago Bears
Age / DOB:
(
36
) / 2/23/1981
Ht / Wt:
6'2' / 210
College:
Louisiana-Lafayette
Drafted:
2003 / Rd. 2 (35) / CHI
Latest News
Recent News
The Chicago Tribune reports ex-Bears and Panthers CB Charles "Peanut" Tillman is training to join the FBI.
The FBI wouldn't confirm it, but the Tribune's report is based on "multiple individuals, including a "high-ranking law enforcement source." Prospective agents must be no older than 37 upon the time of their appointment. Tillman turns 37 next February. We wish Tillman success in his career changeup.
Sep 19 - 3:00 PM
Source:
Chicago Tribune
Former Bears and Panthers CB Charles Tillman announced his retirement from the NFL after 13 seasons.
Drafted 35th overall by the Bears in 2003, Tillman spent his first 12 seasons in Chicago before inking a one-year deal with Carolina and going to the Super Bowl last season. Tillman made one Pro Bowl and was named a first-team All-Pro in 2012. He recorded 38 career interceptions, but was probably best known for the "Peanut Punch" with 44 forced fumbles. Tillman turned 35 back in February but suffered a torn ACL in Week 17 last year and was questionable to be ready for the start of 2016. He said the only team he'd play for is the Panthers.
Mon, Jul 18, 2016 06:43:00 PM
Source:
Charles Tillman on Twitter
Free agent CB Charles Tillman (knee) said the Panthers are "the only team I really want to play for."
Tillman, 35, is recovering from a torn ACL suffered late last season. "It's Carolina," Tillman said. "It's a great group of men. A great group of coaches. The front-office guys are great. To me it was no surprise they were, or we were, 17-2." Realistically, Tillman may have already played his final snap.
Sun, Jun 19, 2016 11:50:00 AM
Source:
New Orleans Times-Picayune
Impending free agent CB Charles Tillman (ACL) will have surgery Wednesday.
He plans to go through the rehab process before deciding his football future. Tillman turns 35 in February, but he was a solid contributor for Carolina this season. If he wants to play, the Panthers will likely welcome him back on a short-term deal.
Mon, Jan 11, 2016 12:37:00 PM
Source:
Joe Person on Twitter
Report: Peanut Tillman training to join FBI
Sep 19 - 3:00 PM
Longtime Bears CB Tillman hangs up his cleats
Mon, Jul 18, 2016 06:43:00 PM
Charles Tillman only wants to play for CAR
Sun, Jun 19, 2016 11:50:00 AM
Charles Tillman will have surgery Wednesday
Mon, Jan 11, 2016 12:37:00 PM
More Charles Tillman Player News
Current Season Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
In-season stats are currently unavailable
Career Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2003
CHI
16
79
7
86
1.0
3
3.0
4
27
0
0
0
1
12
0
0
0
0
0
2004
CHI
9
33
7
40
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
1
5
0
0
0
0
0
2005
CHI
15
85
11
96
1.0
10
10.0
5
172
1
0
0
4
16
0
0
0
0
0
2006
CHI
14
69
12
81
0.0
0
.0
5
32
0
1
1
1
14
0
0
0
0
0
2007
CHI
15
67
9
76
0.0
0
.0
3
24
0
0
0
4
13
0
0
0
0
0
2008
CHI
15
81
12
93
0.0
0
.0
3
52
1
0
0
4
17
0
0
0
0
0
2009
CHI
15
65
13
78
0.0
0
.0
2
35
1
1
0
6
7
0
0
0
0
0
2010
CHI
16
71
11
82
0.0
0
.0
5
127
0
2
0
3
14
0
0
0
0
0
2011
CHI
16
81
17
98
1.0
1
1.0
3
66
2
2
0
4
12
0
0
0
0
0
2012
CHI
16
73
12
85
0.0
0
.0
3
71
3
2
0
10
16
0
0
0
0
0
2013
CHI
8
33
9
42
0.0
0
.0
3
69
0
0
0
3
7
0
0
0
0
0
2014
CHI
2
8
0
8
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
2015
CAR
12
36
19
55
0.0
0
.0
2
0
0
1
0
2
7
0
0
0
0
0
Game Log
Game
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
3
Sep 24
PIT
Game scheduled for 9/24 1:00 PM ET
4
Sep 28
@GB
Game scheduled for 9/28 8:25 PM ET
5
Oct 9
MIN
Game scheduled for 10/9 8:30 PM ET
6
Oct 15
@BAL
Game scheduled for 10/15 1:00 PM ET
7
Oct 22
CAR
Game scheduled for 10/22 1:00 PM ET
8
Oct 29
@NO
Game scheduled for 10/29 1:00 PM ET
10
Nov 12
GB
Game scheduled for 11/12 1:00 PM ET
11
Nov 19
DET
Game scheduled for 11/19 1:00 PM ET
12
Nov 26
@PHI
Game scheduled for 11/26 1:00 PM ET
13
Dec 3
SF
Game scheduled for 12/3 1:00 PM ET
14
Dec 10
@CIN
Game scheduled for 12/10 1:00 PM ET
15
Dec 16
@DET
Game scheduled for 12/16 4:30 PM ET
16
Dec 24
CLE
Game scheduled for 12/24 1:00 PM ET
17
Dec 31
@MIN
Game scheduled for 12/31 1:00 PM ET
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Mike Glennon
2
Mitchell Trubisky
3
Mark Sanchez
RB
1
Jordan Howard
Sidelined
Jordan Howard rushed nine times for seven yards in the Bears' Week 2 loss to the Bucs, and was spotted afterward with his arm in a sling.
Howard declined to talk to the media. Things basically couldn't have gone worse for Howard in Tampa, as he was held without a catch on one target in the passing game while rookie Tarik Cohen out-touched him 15-9. The sling is ominous because Howard was already dealing with a shoulder issue. Coach John Fox is a Venus flytrap of injury information, so we might not really get an update on Howard's status until Wednesday's injury report. If he suits up, Howard will have a rough Week 3 matchup in the Steelers. He's tumbling toward low-end RB2 status.
Sep 17
2
Tarik Cohen
3
Benny Cunningham
Sidelined
Bears RB Benny Cunningham has been diagnosed with a high-ankle sprain.
Even with Jordan Howard and Tarik Cohen locked in atop the depth chart, it's a not insignificant injury for the Bears, who are going to have to rely on their backfield with a depleted receiver corps. Cunningham could miss anywhere from 4-6 weeks.
Sep 11
4
Taquan Mizzell
GLB
1
Jordan Howard
2
Tarik Cohen
3RB
1
Tarik Cohen
2
Benny Cunningham
FB
1
Mike Burton
WR1
1
Kendall Wright
2
Markus Wheaton
Sidelined
Bears WR Markus Wheaton (finger) is inactive for Week 2 against the Bucs.
Wheaton appeared to be on track to return until late in the week. His continued absence leaves the Bears direly thin at receiver. Also inactive for the Bears are QB Mark Sanchez, CB Prince Amukamara, DB Deon Bush, RB Benny Cunnigham, DL John Jenkins and LG Kyle Long.
Sep 17
WR2
1
Deonte Thompson
2
Josh Bellamy
3
Tre McBride
WR3
1
Markus Wheaton
TE
1
Dion Sims
2
Zach Miller
3
Adam Shaheen
4
Daniel Brown
LT
1
Charles Leno
2
Bradley Sowell
LG
1
Kyle Long
Questionable
Bears LG Kyle Long (ankle) has been ruled out for Week 2.
He was listed as questionable, but didn't make the trip to Tampa. Long got in some limited reps in practice and looks on track to return next week. Tom Compton will continue to start in his absence.
Sep 16
C
1
Cody Whitehair
2
Hroniss Grasu
RG
1
Josh Sitton
Sidelined
Bears RG Josh Sitton was forced from Sunday's game against the Bears with a rib injury, and will not return.
Fellow starter Kyle Long was already sidelined with an ankle issue, while fill-in Tom Compson (hip) was knocked out earlier on Sunday. The Bears are apparently down to their "last reserve" offensive lineman.
Sep 17
2
Tom Compton
Sidelined
Bears LG Tom Compton suffered a hip injury in Sunday's game against the Bucs, and will not return.
Compton was filling in for Kyle Long (ankle). C Cody Whitehair has slid to the left slide, with Hroniss Grasu checking in at center.
Sep 17
RT
1
Bobby Massie
2
Tom Compton
K
1
Connor Barth
