Charles Tillman | Defensive Back | #31 Team: Chicago Bears Age / DOB: (36) / 2/23/1981 Ht / Wt: 6'2' / 210 College: Louisiana-Lafayette Drafted: 2003 / Rd. 2 (35) / CHI

The Chicago Tribune reports ex-Bears and Panthers CB Charles "Peanut" Tillman is training to join the FBI. The FBI wouldn't confirm it, but the Tribune's report is based on "multiple individuals, including a "high-ranking law enforcement source." Prospective agents must be no older than 37 upon the time of their appointment. Tillman turns 37 next February. We wish Tillman success in his career changeup. Source: Chicago Tribune

Former Bears and Panthers CB Charles Tillman announced his retirement from the NFL after 13 seasons. Drafted 35th overall by the Bears in 2003, Tillman spent his first 12 seasons in Chicago before inking a one-year deal with Carolina and going to the Super Bowl last season. Tillman made one Pro Bowl and was named a first-team All-Pro in 2012. He recorded 38 career interceptions, but was probably best known for the "Peanut Punch" with 44 forced fumbles. Tillman turned 35 back in February but suffered a torn ACL in Week 17 last year and was questionable to be ready for the start of 2016. He said the only team he'd play for is the Panthers. Source: Charles Tillman on Twitter

Free agent CB Charles Tillman (knee) said the Panthers are "the only team I really want to play for." Tillman, 35, is recovering from a torn ACL suffered late last season. "It's Carolina," Tillman said. "It's a great group of men. A great group of coaches. The front-office guys are great. To me it was no surprise they were, or we were, 17-2." Realistically, Tillman may have already played his final snap. Source: New Orleans Times-Picayune