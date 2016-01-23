Welcome,
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Hockey
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Matt Bryant
(K)
Devin Fuller
(WR)
Mike Meyer
(K)
Matt Schaub
(QB)
Brian Vogler
(TE)
Tevin Coleman
(RB)
Taylor Gabriel
(WR)
Josh Perkins
(TE)
Jacob Tamme
(TE)
Terron Ward
(RB)
Anthony Dable
(WR)
Justin Hardy
(WR)
Aldrick Robinson
(WR)
D.J. Tialavea
(TE)
Eric Weems
(WR)
Patrick DiMarco
(RB)
Austin Hooper
(TE)
Matt Ryan
(QB)
Levine Toilolo
(TE)
Nick Williams
(WR)
Devonta Freeman
(RB)
Julio Jones
(WR)
Mohamed Sanu
(WR)
Marquand Manuel | Defensive Back
Team:
Atlanta Falcons
Age / DOB:
(
37
) / 7/11/1979
Ht / Wt:
6'0' / 213
College:
Florida
Drafted:
2002 / Rd. 6 (181) / CIN
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Falcons promoted DBs coach Marquand Manuel to defensive coordinator.
Manuel and LBs coach Jeff Ulbrich seemed to be the only options on Atlanta's radar after firing DC Richard Smith earlier in the week. Manuel is just 37 years old and played eight seasons in the league before jumping right into coaching. He's made a quick rise, helping develop the Legion of Boom in Seattle before coming over to Atlanta with coach Dan Quinn when he got the job in 2015.
Feb 10 - 9:39 AM
Source:
ESPN.com
ESPN Falcons reporter Vaughn McClure reports Atlanta is "strongly considering" promoting DBs coach Marquand Manuel to defensive coordinator.
Manuel, 37, is a rising star in the coaching ranks. He interviewed for the Jaguars' defensive-coordinator vacancy last offseason before ultimately choosing to remain in Atlanta. The Falcons fired DC Richard Smith late Tuesday night, and the plan is to stay in house for his successor. Manuel did a tremendous job developing CBs Jalen Collins and Brian Poole and SS Keanu Neal.
Feb 8 - 9:57 AM
Source:
ESPN.com
Marquand Manuel will stay on as the Falcons DBs coach next season.
Manuel was interviewed for the Jaguars' defensive coordinator position and was ultimately offered a passing-game coordinator job with the team, but he decided to stay in Atlanta. Having coached up Desmond Trufant and Robert Alford, Manuel should be on the short list for coordinator jobs in the next cycle.
Sat, Jan 23, 2016 10:42:00 AM
Source:
Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Falcons DBs coach Marquand Manuel will interview for the Jaguars defensive coordinator vacancy.
Jacksonville fired Bob Babich last week. Manuel played safety for eight seasons in the NFL before joining the coaching ranks in 2012. Manuel coached with Jags coach Gus Bradley for a year in Seattle and has been in the same defensive system his entire coaching career. With Bradley expected to take on a bigger role on defense next season, he can afford to hire a less experienced coordinator like Manuel.
Sat, Jan 9, 2016 12:26:00 PM
Source:
Ian Rapoport on Twitter
Falcons promoting Marquand Manuel to DC
Feb 10 - 9:39 AM
Falcons expected to promote from within at DC
Feb 8 - 9:57 AM
Marquand Manuel staying with Falcons
Sat, Jan 23, 2016 10:42:00 AM
Marquand Manuel will interview with Jagaurs
Sat, Jan 9, 2016 12:26:00 PM
More Marquand Manuel Player News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Atlanta Falcons Tickets
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Matt Ryan
RB
1
Devonta Freeman
2
Tevin Coleman
Sidelined
Tevin Coleman (ankle) is expected to avoid surgery.
Coleman was sporting a walking boot following Super Bowl LI, but seems to have escaped with a garden-variety sprain. Coleman briefly dealt with an ankle issue in September. Coleman will be back to form a dynamic 1-2 punch with Devonta Freeman in 2017.
Feb 7
3
Terron Ward
GLB
1
Devonta Freeman
2
Tevin Coleman
3RB
1
Devonta Freeman
2
Tevin Coleman
WR1
1
Julio Jones
2
Taylor Gabriel
3
Devin Fuller
4
Anthony Dable
WR2
1
Mohamed Sanu
2
Justin Hardy
3
Nick Williams
WR3
1
Taylor Gabriel
TE
1
Austin Hooper
2
Josh Perkins
3
D.J. Tialavea
4
Brian Vogler
LT
1
Jake Matthews
LG
1
Andy Levitre
2
Wes Schweitzer
C
1
Alex Mack
Sidelined
Falcons coach Dan Quinn expects C Alex Mack (broken leg) to avoid surgery.
It was reported the day after the Super Bowl that Mack would likely go under the knife, but Quinn had a better update. Even though it's apparently a minor break, it's remarkable that Mack was able to play every snap against the Patriots. Mack proved to be worth every penny of his five-year, $45 million contract during his first season in Atlanta.
Feb 7
2
Trevor Robinson
RG
1
Ben Garland
RT
1
Ryan Schraeder
Sidelined
Falcons RT Ryan Schraeder tore a ligament in his ankle in Super Bowl 51.
Schraeder hopped off the field late in the game. He was able to walk around on the sideline, but remained in clear pain. Schraeder is expected to avoid surgery and be all systems go in "probably a good month," per beat writer Vaughn McClure. Turning 29 in May, Schraeder has emerged as one of the NFL's sturdiest right tackles since going undrafted out of Valdosta State in 2013.
Feb 6
K
1
Matt Bryant
2
Mike Meyer
