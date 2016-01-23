Player Page

Marquand Manuel | Defensive Back

Team: Atlanta Falcons
Age / DOB:  (37) / 7/11/1979
Ht / Wt:  6'0' / 213
College: Florida
Drafted: 2002 / Rd. 6 (181) / CIN
Falcons promoted DBs coach Marquand Manuel to defensive coordinator.
Manuel and LBs coach Jeff Ulbrich seemed to be the only options on Atlanta's radar after firing DC Richard Smith earlier in the week. Manuel is just 37 years old and played eight seasons in the league before jumping right into coaching. He's made a quick rise, helping develop the Legion of Boom in Seattle before coming over to Atlanta with coach Dan Quinn when he got the job in 2015. Feb 10 - 9:39 AM
Source: ESPN.com
Current Season Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
In-season stats are currently unavailable
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2002CIN9268340.00.0000001200000
2003CIN13124160.00.0000000100000
2004SEA15127190.00.0000000000000
2005SEA165913720.00.0000101200000
2006GB 166219810.00.01291000300000
2007CAR16162181.01111.0140001200000
2008DEN166122830.00.0000000400000
2009DET9306360.00.0000001200000
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD

