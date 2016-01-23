Marquand Manuel | Defensive Back Team: Atlanta Falcons Age / DOB: (37) / 7/11/1979 Ht / Wt: 6'0' / 213 College: Florida Drafted: 2002 / Rd. 6 (181) / CIN Share: Tweet

Falcons promoted DBs coach Marquand Manuel to defensive coordinator. Manuel and LBs coach Jeff Ulbrich seemed to be the only options on Atlanta's radar after firing DC Richard Smith earlier in the week. Manuel is just 37 years old and played eight seasons in the league before jumping right into coaching. He's made a quick rise, helping develop the Legion of Boom in Seattle before coming over to Atlanta with coach Dan Quinn when he got the job in 2015. Source: ESPN.com

ESPN Falcons reporter Vaughn McClure reports Atlanta is "strongly considering" promoting DBs coach Marquand Manuel to defensive coordinator. Manuel, 37, is a rising star in the coaching ranks. He interviewed for the Jaguars' defensive-coordinator vacancy last offseason before ultimately choosing to remain in Atlanta. The Falcons fired DC Richard Smith late Tuesday night, and the plan is to stay in house for his successor. Manuel did a tremendous job developing CBs Jalen Collins and Brian Poole and SS Keanu Neal. Source: ESPN.com

Marquand Manuel will stay on as the Falcons DBs coach next season. Manuel was interviewed for the Jaguars' defensive coordinator position and was ultimately offered a passing-game coordinator job with the team, but he decided to stay in Atlanta. Having coached up Desmond Trufant and Robert Alford, Manuel should be on the short list for coordinator jobs in the next cycle. Source: Atlanta Journal-Constitution