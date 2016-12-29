Carson Palmer | Quarterback | #3

Welcome,
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Blue Jays not in active talks with Bautista
Rangers still seen as the favorite for Napoli
Jason Hammel only getting one-year offers
Twins want best and final offers for Dozier
Diamondbacks inquire on Vazquez, Swihart
Posey and 10 others confirmed for Team USA
Murphy, Goldschmidt on Team USA for WBC
Red Sox not concerned about E-Rod's knee
Tigers ink Edward Mujica to minors contract
Nationals interested in catcher Matt Wieters
Rangers closing in on deal with Mike Napoli?
Rockies have checked in on Greg Holland
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Michael Thomas ends rookie year at 92-1,136-9
Ingram has first 1,000-yard year with 5.1 YPC
Carson Palmer slings 3 TDs in season finale
Devonta Freeman totals 177 yards, TD in win
Tyreek Hill scores his 12th touchdown Week 17
Fitzgerald reaches 1,000 yards for eighth time
Chargers fire Mike McCoy after 5-11 campaign
Jared Goff falls to 0-7 as Rams' starter
Crowder finishes breakout year at 67/847/7
Vernon Davis revives career with 583 yards
Contract year: Garcon comes alive for 1,041
Matt Ryan throws for 331 yards, 4 TDs in win
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Jeff Teague OK after left ankle injury Sunday
Aron Baynes (sprained ankle) in walking boot
Jeff Teague (ankle) starts 2nd half Sunday
Alec Burks (ankle) questionable for Monday
George Hill, Dante Exum out Monday vs. BKN
Patrick Beverley (wrist) questionable Monday
Report: ATL 'listening' to offers for Millsap
Goran Dragic (back) targeting Tuesday vs. PHX
Jeremy Lin (hamstring) won't play on Monday
Damian Lillard (ankle) ruled out for Sunday
Kawhi Leonard (gastroenteritis) will play Sun
Ellington, Reed starting Sunday vs. Detroit
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
DeAngelo gets three games for official abuse
Matthews lands winner for Leafs in Centennial
Mantha with huge game in Centennial Classic
Wings tab Jared Coreau for Centennial Classic
Flyers get Matt Read back Sunday vs Ducks
Jets waive Alexander Burmistrov
Subban won't play Tuesday v Habs
Centennial Classic pushed back 30 minutes
Granlund white hot for Wild
Cam Atkinson has 29 points in last 23 games
Jeff Carter becomes second player to hit 20G
Brian Elliott wins his fourth game in a row
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Pinty's (Honorable Mention): Alex Tagliani
Pinty's Top Driver: Cayden Lapcevich
K&N East Breakthrough Driver: Spencer Davis
K&N West Top Breakthrough Driver: Landauer
K&N West (Honorable Mention): Ryan Partridge
NKNPS-West Top Driver: Todd Gilliland
Mike Basham: 10th in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
K&N East (Honorable Mention): Kyle Benjamin
NKNPS-East Top Driver: Justin Haley
A.J. Fike: 9th in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
Sargeant: 8th in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
Weatherman: 7th in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Willett one (of six) to opt out of SBS TOC
Loupe (thumb) targets Palm Springs for return
Van Pelt (labrum) remains quiet ahead of 2017
Mickelson (hernia) recovers over the holidays
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Penn lands four-star 2018 S Isaiah Humphries
Davon Godchaux leaving LSU for the NFL
Clemson intercepts Barrett twice as OSU falls
Clemson into title tilt behind Watson's 3 TD
Myles Garrett opts to enter 2017 NFL Draft
Report: Jake Butt needs surgery to repair ACL
Jake Browning picked twice in Peach Bowl loss
Bama rolls to title game behind Bo's 180 yrds
Boom Williams to join loaded '17 class of RBs
Reports: UM DC Brown receives five-year ext.
Lamar Jackson completely shut down by LSU
Guice scores twice in bowl win over L-Ville
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Olivier Giroud may have sealed goal of 2017
Sam Allardyce has a lot of work to do
Coutinho, Matip ruled out for GW20
Henderson to be assessed following injury
West Brom locks down winger McClean
Spurs open 2017 in superb fashion, win 1-4
Hornets make a bad start to the New Year, 1-4
Wijnaldum heads Liverpool to big victory
Willian scores a brace for 13th straight
Sweet end to 2016 for Cherries with 0-3 win
Crouch scores but Stoke fall to Blues
Martial's magic decisive in Utd late comeback
Weather
Weather |
Roster
Jaron Brown
(WR)
Zac Dysert
(QB)
Jermaine Gresham
(TE)
J.J. Nelson
(WR)
Drew Stanton
(QB)
John Brown
(WR)
Andre Ellington
(RB)
Travis Harvey
(WR)
Troy Niklas
(TE)
Stepfan Taylor
(RB)
Marquis Bundy
(WR)
Darren Fells
(TE)
Chris Johnson
(RB)
Carson Palmer
(QB)
Hakeem Valles
(TE)
Chandler Catanzaro
(K)
Larry Fitzgerald
(WR)
David Johnson
(RB)
Jeremy Ross
(WR)
Kerwynn Williams
(RB)
Jake Coker
(QB)
Brittan Golden
(WR)
Carson Palmer | Quarterback | #3
Team:
Arizona Cardinals
Age / DOB:
(
37
) / 12/27/1979
Ht / Wt:
6'5' / 235
College:
USC
Drafted:
2003 / Rd. 1 (1) / CIN
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
8/5/2016: Signed a three-year, $43.5 million contract. The deal contains $22.5 million guaranteed, including a $6.75 million signing bonus. 2016-2018: Under Contract, 2019: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Carson Palmer completed 20-of-38 passes for 255 yards with three touchdowns and one interception Sunday in the Cardinals' Week 17 win over the Rams.
Palmer regressed in a big way this year coming off a near-MVP season in 2015. He threw for fewer touchdowns, fewer passing yards, recorded more interceptions and … well you get the idea. That’s not to say he wasn’t useful. In fact, Palmer played some of his best football down the stretch, piling up 11 touchdowns with only three interceptions over his last six games. Palmer lost his ability to throw deep but still had success feeding Larry Fitzgerald in the slot this season. It’s unclear what the future holds for Palmer, or Fitzgerald for that matter. Palmer will be a borderline QB1 in fantasy if he returns for a 15th season.
Jan 1 - 8:48 PM
Cardinals coach Bruce Arians thinks Carson Palmer's 2016 struggles were mostly due to "injuries and things," and that he's played "extremely well" over the past month.
Palmer has regressed sharply from 2015, both statistically and on film. His YPA has plummeted from 8.70 to 7.12, with his TD:INT ratio checking in at 23:13 compared to 35:11 a year ago. His arm drive has noticeably slackened. Arians is correct that Palmer somewhat stabilized after a mid-season meltdown, but even the Cardinals' website admits the team could still draft its "quarterback of the future" this spring. Palmer turned 37 on Monday, but has given zero indication he's considering retirement.
Thu, Dec 29, 2016 02:42:00 PM
Source:
azcardinals.com
Carson Palmer completed 16-of-26 passes for 284 yards and a touchdown in the Cardinals' Week 16 win over the Seahawks.
His big play occurred on an 80-yard bomb to J.J. Nelson. Palmer also hit Larry Fitzgerald and David Johnson for critical gains, but this game largely belonged to Johnson, who scored three touchdowns and dominated in the receiving game. Palmer will be a lower-end DFS option in Week 17 at the Rams. Late in a lost season, the Cardinals' main focus is on getting Johnson records.
Sat, Dec 24, 2016 08:45:00 PM
Carson Palmer said, "I expect to play in 2017."
GM Steve Keim said he "would be surprised" if Palmer retired earlier this week, but it is nice to hear it straight from the horse's mouth. Palmer has had an up-and-down season, but the Cardinals do not have an heir apparent in the pipeline. Finding that quarterback should be one of their top priorities this offseason.
Sun, Dec 18, 2016 08:37:00 PM
Source:
Mike Jurecki on Twitter
Carson Palmer slings 3 TDs in season finale
Jan 1 - 8:48 PM
Bruce Arians defends Carson Palmer's 2016
Thu, Dec 29, 2016 02:42:00 PM
Palmer throws 80-yard TD bomb to Nelson
Sat, Dec 24, 2016 08:45:00 PM
Carson Palmer: 'I expect to play in 2017'
Sun, Dec 18, 2016 08:37:00 PM
More Carson Palmer Player News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Current Season Stats
Year
Passing
Rushing
Fumb.
Year
Team
G
Comp
Att
%
Yds
Y/G
Y/A
300+
TD
Int
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
TD
100+
Lost
2016
ARZ
14
344
559
61.5
3978
284.1
7.1
6
23
13
14
38
2.7
2.7
0
0
4
Career Stats
Year
Passing
Rushing
Fumb.
Year
Team
G
Comp
Att
%
Yds
Y/G
Y/A
300+
TD
Int
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
TD
100+
Lost
2004
CIN
14
263
432
60.9
2897
206.9
6.7
2
18
18
18
47
3.4
2.6
1
0
2
2005
CIN
16
345
509
67.8
3836
239.8
7.5
3
32
12
34
41
2.6
1.2
1
0
2
2006
CIN
16
324
520
62.3
4036
252.3
7.8
2
28
13
26
37
2.3
1.4
0
0
7
2007
CIN
16
373
575
64.9
4131
258.2
7.2
5
26
20
24
10
.6
.4
0
0
1
2008
CIN
4
75
129
58.1
731
182.8
5.7
0
3
4
6
38
9.5
6.3
0
0
0
2009
CIN
16
282
466
60.5
3094
193.4
6.6
1
21
13
39
93
5.8
2.4
3
0
2
2010
CIN
16
362
586
61.8
3970
248.1
6.8
4
26
20
32
50
3.1
1.6
0
0
3
2011
OAK
10
199
328
60.7
2753
275.3
8.4
4
13
16
16
20
2.0
1.3
1
0
1
2012
OAK
15
345
565
61.1
4018
267.9
7.1
6
22
14
18
36
2.4
2.0
1
0
5
2013
ARZ
16
362
572
63.3
4274
267.1
7.5
5
24
22
27
3
.2
.1
0
0
3
2014
ARZ
6
141
224
62.9
1626
271.0
7.3
2
11
3
8
25
4.2
3.1
0
0
1
2015
ARZ
16
342
538
63.6
4671
291.9
8.7
9
35
11
25
24
1.5
1.0
1
0
2
Game Log
Game
Passing
Rushing
Fumb.
Week
Date
Opp
Comp
Att
%
Yds
Y/A
TD
Int
Rush
Yds
Avg
TD
Lost
1
Sep 11
NE
24
37
64.9
271
7.3
2
0
2
1
.5
0
0
2
Sep 18
TB
17
30
56.7
304
10.1
3
0
0
0
.0
0
0
3
Sep 25
@BUF
26
50
52.0
287
5.7
0
4
0
0
.0
0
0
4
Oct 2
LAR
23
36
63.9
288
8.0
1
1
0
0
.0
0
1
6
Oct 17
NYJ
23
34
67.6
213
6.3
1
0
3
-1
-.3
0
0
7
Oct 23
SEA
29
49
59.2
342
7.0
0
0
1
8
8.0
0
0
8
Oct 30
@CAR
35
46
76.1
363
7.9
3
1
0
0
.0
0
1
10
Nov 13
SF
30
49
61.2
376
7.7
1
2
1
16
16.0
0
1
11
Nov 20
@MIN
20
38
52.6
198
5.2
2
2
1
11
11.0
0
0
12
Nov 27
@ATL
25
45
55.6
289
6.4
2
1
1
0
.0
0
0
13
Dec 4
WAS
30
46
65.2
300
6.5
3
0
1
-1
-1.0
0
0
14
Dec 11
@MIA
18
33
54.5
145
4.4
2
2
3
5
1.7
0
1
15
Dec 18
NO
28
40
70.0
318
8.0
2
0
0
0
.0
0
0
16
Dec 24
@SEA
16
26
61.5
284
10.9
1
0
1
-1
-1.0
0
0
17
Jan 1
@LAR
20
38
52.6
255
6.7
3
1
0
0
.0
0
0
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Carson Palmer
2
Drew Stanton
RB
1
David Johnson
Sidelined
According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, initial tests on David Johnson's injured left knee showed meniscus damage, though his ACL remains intact.
It's shockingly good news for Johnson, who was all smiles when he returned to the sidelines wearing street clothes in the second half. He was carted off after Eugene Sims landed awkwardly on his left knee, though early reports suggest Johnson was able to avoid an ACL tear. We won't know Johnson's exact diagnosis until he undergoes his MRI, which is scheduled for Monday. Meniscus injuries are still significant but if that's all it is, Johnson would have a good chance to be ready by the start of training camp.
Jan 1
2
Andre Ellington
3
Stepfan Taylor
4
Kerwynn Williams
GLB
1
David Johnson
2
Andre Ellington
3RB
1
David Johnson
2
Andre Ellington
WR1
1
Larry Fitzgerald
2
John Brown
3
Brittan Golden
WR2
1
J.J. Nelson
2
Marquis Bundy
3
Jeremy Ross
WR3
1
John Brown
TE
1
Jermaine Gresham
2
Darren Fells
Sidelined
Cardinals declared TE Darren Fells, TE Gerald Christian, WR Chris Hubert, OLB Alex Okafor, G/T Cole Toner, DT Olsen Pierre, DT Xavier Williams, and DT Ed Stinson inactive for Week 8 at Carolina.
Jermaine Gresham will be a full-time tight end with Fells (shoulder) down.
Oct 30
3
Hakeem Valles
LT
1
D.J. Humphries
Sidelined
Cardinals LT D.J. Humphries (concussion) won't return for Week 17.
The No. 24 overall pick of the 2015 draft heads into the offseason having missed the final three games. Humphries, who was a healthy scratch his entire rookie year, began the season at right tackle before filling in for Jared Veldheer (triceps) for three games. Veldheer will re-gain blindside control in 2017.
Dec 27
2
Earl Watford
LG
1
Mike Iupati
Questionable
Cardinals LG Mike Iupati (ankle) returned to practice Wednesday.
It's his first practice since going down in Week 5. Coach Bruce Arians said Iupati "looked good" and is trending toward playing. Barring any setbacks, Iupati should return for Sunday night's game against Seattle.
Oct 19
2
Taylor Boggs
Sidelined
Bears waived C Taylor Boggs and DB Marcus Trice.
The Chicago Tribune's Brad Biggs says Boggs is a "strong possibility" for the practice squad. An undrafted rookie out of North Texas, Trice had five tackles this preseason.
Aug 30
C
1
A.Q. Shipley
2
Evan Boehm
RG
1
John Wetzel
2
Cole Toner
RT
1
Earl Watford
2
Givens Price
K
1
Chandler Catanzaro
