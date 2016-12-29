Player Page

Weather | Roster

Carson Palmer | Quarterback | #3

Team: Arizona Cardinals
Age / DOB:  (37) / 12/27/1979
Ht / Wt:  6'5' / 235
College: USC
Drafted: 2003 / Rd. 1 (1) / CIN
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Carson Palmer completed 20-of-38 passes for 255 yards with three touchdowns and one interception Sunday in the Cardinals' Week 17 win over the Rams.
Palmer regressed in a big way this year coming off a near-MVP season in 2015. He threw for fewer touchdowns, fewer passing yards, recorded more interceptions and … well you get the idea. That’s not to say he wasn’t useful. In fact, Palmer played some of his best football down the stretch, piling up 11 touchdowns with only three interceptions over his last six games. Palmer lost his ability to throw deep but still had success feeding Larry Fitzgerald in the slot this season. It’s unclear what the future holds for Palmer, or Fitzgerald for that matter. Palmer will be a borderline QB1 in fantasy if he returns for a 15th season. Jan 1 - 8:48 PM
More Carson Palmer Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Current Season Stats
YearPassingRushingFumb.
YearTeamGCompAtt % YdsY/GY/A300+TDIntRushYdsY/GAvgTD100+Lost
2016ARZ1434455961.53978284.17.16231314382.72.7004
Career Stats
YearPassingRushingFumb.
YearTeamGCompAtt % YdsY/GY/A300+TDIntRushYdsY/GAvgTD100+Lost
2004CIN1426343260.92897206.96.72181818473.42.6102
2005CIN1634550967.83836239.87.53321234412.61.2102
2006CIN1632452062.34036252.37.82281326372.31.4007
2007CIN1637357564.94131258.27.2526202410.6.4001
2008CIN47512958.1731182.85.70346389.56.3000
2009CIN1628246660.53094193.46.61211339935.82.4302
2010CIN1636258661.83970248.16.84262032503.11.6003
2011OAK1019932860.72753275.38.44131616202.01.3101
2012OAK1534556561.14018267.97.16221418362.42.0105
2013ARZ1636257263.34274267.17.552422273.2.1003
2014ARZ614122462.91626271.07.321138254.23.1001
2015ARZ1634253863.64671291.98.79351125241.51.0102
Game Log
GamePassingRushingFumb.
WeekDateOppCompAtt % YdsY/ATDIntRushYdsAvgTDLost
1Sep 11NE243764.92717.32021.500
2Sep 18TB173056.730410.13000.000
3Sep 25@BUF265052.02875.70400.000
4Oct 2LAR233663.92888.01100.001
6Oct 17NYJ233467.62136.3103-1-.300
7Oct 23SEA294959.23427.000188.000
8Oct 30@CAR354676.13637.93100.001
10Nov 13SF304961.23767.71211616.001
11Nov 20@MIN203852.61985.22211111.000
12Nov 27@ATL254555.62896.42110.000
13Dec 4WAS304665.23006.5301-1-1.000
14Dec 11@MIA183354.51454.422351.701
15Dec 18NO284070.03188.02000.000
16Dec 24@SEA162661.528410.9101-1-1.000
17Jan 1@LAR203852.62556.73100.000

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Carson Palmer
2Drew Stanton
RB1David Johnson
2Andre Ellington
3Stepfan Taylor
4Kerwynn Williams
GLB1David Johnson
2Andre Ellington
3RB1David Johnson
2Andre Ellington
WR11Larry Fitzgerald
2John Brown
3Brittan Golden
WR21J.J. Nelson
2Marquis Bundy
3Jeremy Ross
WR31John Brown
TE1Jermaine Gresham
2Darren Fells
3Hakeem Valles
LT1D.J. Humphries
2Earl Watford
LG1Mike Iupati
2Taylor Boggs
C1A.Q. Shipley
2Evan Boehm
RG1John Wetzel
2Cole Toner
RT1Earl Watford
2Givens Price
K1Chandler Catanzaro
 

 