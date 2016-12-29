Carson Palmer | Quarterback | #3 Team: Arizona Cardinals Age / DOB: (37) / 12/27/1979 Ht / Wt: 6'5' / 235 College: USC Drafted: 2003 / Rd. 1 (1) / CIN Contract: view contract details [x] 8/5/2016: Signed a three-year, $43.5 million contract. The deal contains $22.5 million guaranteed, including a $6.75 million signing bonus. 2016-2018: Under Contract, 2019: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Carson Palmer completed 20-of-38 passes for 255 yards with three touchdowns and one interception Sunday in the Cardinals' Week 17 win over the Rams. Palmer regressed in a big way this year coming off a near-MVP season in 2015. He threw for fewer touchdowns, fewer passing yards, recorded more interceptions and … well you get the idea. That’s not to say he wasn’t useful. In fact, Palmer played some of his best football down the stretch, piling up 11 touchdowns with only three interceptions over his last six games. Palmer lost his ability to throw deep but still had success feeding Larry Fitzgerald in the slot this season. It’s unclear what the future holds for Palmer, or Fitzgerald for that matter. Palmer will be a borderline QB1 in fantasy if he returns for a 15th season.

Cardinals coach Bruce Arians thinks Carson Palmer's 2016 struggles were mostly due to "injuries and things," and that he's played "extremely well" over the past month. Palmer has regressed sharply from 2015, both statistically and on film. His YPA has plummeted from 8.70 to 7.12, with his TD:INT ratio checking in at 23:13 compared to 35:11 a year ago. His arm drive has noticeably slackened. Arians is correct that Palmer somewhat stabilized after a mid-season meltdown, but even the Cardinals' website admits the team could still draft its "quarterback of the future" this spring. Palmer turned 37 on Monday, but has given zero indication he's considering retirement. Source: azcardinals.com

Carson Palmer completed 16-of-26 passes for 284 yards and a touchdown in the Cardinals' Week 16 win over the Seahawks. His big play occurred on an 80-yard bomb to J.J. Nelson. Palmer also hit Larry Fitzgerald and David Johnson for critical gains, but this game largely belonged to Johnson, who scored three touchdowns and dominated in the receiving game. Palmer will be a lower-end DFS option in Week 17 at the Rams. Late in a lost season, the Cardinals' main focus is on getting Johnson records.