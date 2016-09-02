Player Page

Shayne Graham | Place Kicker | #17

Team: Unsigned Free Agent
Age / DOB:  (39) / 12/9/1977
Ht / Wt:  6'0' / 197
College: Virginia Tech
Ex-Bengals K Shayne Graham has announced his retirement after 17 seasons.
A 2000 UDFA, Graham made 178 career appearances, the majority of them with the Bengals. A career 85.5 percent kicker, Graham's Achilles' heel was his lack of a "deep ball." He converted just 17-of-32 kicks of 50 yards or longer. Graham turned 39 in December. Feb 6 - 3:28 PM
Source: Katherine Terrell on Twitter
Career Stats
YearRangesField GoalsPat.Misc.
YearTeamG0-29
M/A		30-39
M/A		40-49
M/A		50+
M/A		FGMFGA % XPMXPA % TBs
2001BUF64 - 40 - 02 - 40 - 06875.077100.00
2002CAR113 - 52 - 36 - 82 - 2131872.22121100.00
2003CIN165 - 510 - 107 - 80 - 2222588.04040100.04
2004CIN167 - 710 - 127 - 83 - 4273187.14141100.02
2005CIN1611 - 1110 - 117 - 90 - 1283287.54747100.02
2006CIN169 - 98 - 96 - 82 - 4253083.3404295.213
2007CIN1612 - 1313 - 136 - 70 - 1313491.23737100.08
2008CIN146 - 66 - 79 - 110 - 0212487.51515100.08
2009CIN1610 - 118 - 103 - 32 - 4232882.1282996.68
2010NE96 - 65 - 51 - 10 - 01212100.0394195.13
2011BAL34 - 40 - 02 - 30 - 06785.788100.01
2012HOU169 - 911 - 117 - 94 - 9313881.64545100.028
2013NO21 - 10 - 01 - 10 - 022100.077100.00
2014NO166 - 69 - 93 - 51 - 2192286.4464797.91
2015ATL52 - 24 - 42 - 43 - 3111384.688100.00
