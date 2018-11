Phil Dawson | Place Kicker | #4 Team: Arizona Cardinals Age / DOB: (43) / 1/23/1975 Ht / Wt: 5'11' / 200 College: Texas Contract: view contract details [x] 3/9/2017: Signed a two-year, $6 million contract. The deal contains $1.5 million guaranteed, including a $1 million signing bonus. 2018: $2.5 million (+ $500,000 roster bonus), 2019: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Caridnals placed K Phil Dawson (hip) on injured reserve, ending his season. Zane Gonzalez has been promoted from the practice squad and will handle kicking duties for the final five games. 43-year-old Dawson had been battling his hip issue for several weeks, though he did kick against the Chargers in Week 12, where he converted just 1-of-2 field goal attempts. Dawson will be a free agent at season's end. Not particularly great the past two years, Dawson could be near the ned of the line.

Cardinals K Phil Dawson (hip) is questionable for Week 12 against the Chargers. Dawson will return from a one-game absence after getting in a limited week of practice. Matt McCrane handled kicking responsibilities for Arizona in last week's loss to the Raiders. Source: Mike Jurecki on Twitter

Cardinals K Phil Dawson (hip) is inactive for Week 11 against the Raiders. Matt McCrane is kicking in Dawson's absence. Also inactive for the Cardinals are WR Chad Williams, S Rudy Ford, S Budda Baker, LT D.J. Humphries, OL Colby Gossett and DT Robert Nkemdiche.