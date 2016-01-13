Welcome,
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Dan Arnold
(WR)
Trey Edmunds
(RB)
Josh Hill
(TE)
John Kuhn
(RB)
John Phillips
(TE)
Drew Brees
(QB)
Alex Ellis
(TE)
Taysom Hill
(QB)
Daniel Lasco
(RB)
Willie Snead
(WR)
Austin Carr
(WR)
Coby Fleener
(TE)
Michael Hoomanawanui
(TE)
Tommylee Lewis
(WR)
Michael Thomas
(WR)
Brandon Coleman
(WR)
Ted Ginn
(WR)
Mark Ingram
(RB)
Zach Line
(RB)
Paul Turner
(WR)
Chase Daniel
(QB)
Garrett Griffin
(TE)
Alvin Kamara
(RB)
Wil Lutz
(K)
Jonathan Williams
(RB)
Travin Dural
(WR)
Clay Harbor
(TE)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Dan Campbell | Center
Team:
New Orleans Saints
Age / DOB:
(
41
) / 4/13/1976
Ht / Wt:
6'5" / 262
College:
Texas A&M
Drafted:
1999 / Rd. 3 (79) / NYG
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
ESPN reports Saints TEs coach Dan Campbell will interview for the Vikings' offensive coordinator vacancy.
The Vikings will also conduct an interview with in-house QBs coach Kevin Stefanski. That's in addition to ex-Seahawks OC Darrell Bevell and Texans QBs coach Sean Ryan. A TEs coach since 2011, Campbell served as the Dolphins' interim head coach in 2015, overseeing a 5-7 record.
Jan 25 - 8:10 PM
Source:
ESPN.com
Saints hired Dan Campbell as assistant head coach/tight ends.
Campbell was in the mix for San Diego's offensive-coordinator job before Ken Whisenhunt was hired. He'll return to the position-coach ranks after his interim status with Miami. The Saints also brought back ex-Lions OC Joe Lombardi as quarterbacks coach.
Wed, Jan 13, 2016 05:48:00 PM
Source:
ESPN.com
The National Football Post reports the Vikings, Cowboys and Chargers have expressed interest in ex-Dolphins coach Dan Campbell.
The Dolphins' tight ends coach from 2011 to early 2015, Campbell went 5-7 as interim head man after replacing Joe Philbin. The Chargers need an offensive coordinator, a role that could suit Campbell especially if coach Mike McCoy takes over play-calling duties, as has been speculated. In Minnesota or Dallas he'd likely be a TEs coach/assistant head coach.
Tue, Jan 12, 2016 02:36:00 PM
Source:
National Football Post
Former Dolphins interim coach Dan Campbell has decided to leave the organization.
His future is unclear, but The Palm Beach Post reports "he has options and plans to coach in the league next season." Owner Stephen Ross wanted to keep him on staff, but Campbell made the decision to walk away. Campbell was 5-7 as the interim head coach this season.
Tue, Jan 12, 2016 09:56:00 AM
Source:
Palm Beach Post
Dan Campbell to interview for Vikes OC job
Jan 25 - 8:10 PM
Saints hire Dan Campbell
Wed, Jan 13, 2016 05:48:00 PM
Report: Three teams have contacted Campbell
Tue, Jan 12, 2016 02:36:00 PM
Dan Campbell decides to move on from Dolphins
Tue, Jan 12, 2016 09:56:00 AM
More Dan Campbell Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Current Season Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
In-season stats are currently unavailable
Career Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2000
NYG
8
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2001
NYG
11
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
8
0
0
0
2002
NYG
13
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
6
0
0
0
2003
DAL
16
1
0
1
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2004
DAL
3
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2005
DAL
16
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
14
0
0
0
2006
DET
16
2
0
2
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2007
DET
2
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2008
DET
1
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Game
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Taysom Hill
RB
1
Mark Ingram
2
Alvin Kamara
3
Trey Edmunds
4
Jonathan Williams
5
Daniel Lasco
Sidelined
Saints RB Daniel Lasco is out for the season with a bulging disc in his spine.
Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the injury will end Lasco's season but is not considered career threatening. Mainly a special teamer, Lasco suffered the injury in kickoff coverage during New Orleans' Week 10 win over Buffalo.
Nov 13
GLB
1
Mark Ingram
2
Alvin Kamara
3RB
1
Alvin Kamara
2
Mark Ingram
WR1
1
Michael Thomas
2
Tommylee Lewis
3
Austin Carr
4
Dan Arnold
WR2
1
Ted Ginn
2
Brandon Coleman
3
Willie Snead
4
Travin Dural
5
Paul Turner
WR3
1
Brandon Coleman
TE
1
Josh Hill
2
Coby Fleener
3
Michael Hoomanawanui
4
Garrett Griffin
5
Alex Ellis
LT
1
Terron Armstead
2
Nate Theaker
LG
1
Andrus Peat
Sidelined
Saints placed LG Andrus Peat on injured reserve with a broken fibula and a high-ankle sprain, ending his season.
According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the ligament damage in Peat's ankle isn't as bad as originally feared, and he'll make a full recovery. Expect the Saints to take it easy on Peat in spring work, but he should be 100% well before training camp. Senio Kelemete will handle left guard the rest of the way.
Jan 10
2
John Fullington
C
1
Max Unger
2
Cameron Tom
3
Jack Allen
RG
1
Larry Warford
2
Landon Turner
3
Gabe Ikard
RT
1
Ryan Ramczyk
2
Zach Strief
Sidelined
Saints RT Zach Strief is considering retirement.
Strief is recovering from November ACL surgery. He's signed through 2018 but there's concerns about his health and role with Ryan Ramczyk locked in as the Saints' right tackle. Strief would likely have to settle for swing duties if he returns.
Jan 19
K
1
Wil Lutz
Dose: Dan The Man
Jan 23
Jesse Pantuosco reflects on Danny Amendola's clutch performance in the AFC title game in Tuesday's Daily Dose.
