Dan Campbell | Center

Team: New Orleans Saints
Age / DOB:  (41) / 4/13/1976
Ht / Wt:  6'5" / 262
College: Texas A&M
Drafted: 1999 / Rd. 3 (79) / NYG
ESPN reports Saints TEs coach Dan Campbell will interview for the Vikings' offensive coordinator vacancy.
The Vikings will also conduct an interview with in-house QBs coach Kevin Stefanski. That's in addition to ex-Seahawks OC Darrell Bevell and Texans QBs coach Sean Ryan. A TEs coach since 2011, Campbell served as the Dolphins' interim head coach in 2015, overseeing a 5-7 record. Jan 25 - 8:10 PM
Source: ESPN.com
Current Season Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
In-season stats are currently unavailable
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2000NYG80000.00.0000000000000
2001NYG110000.00.0000000008000
2002NYG130000.00.0000000006000
2003DAL161010.00.0000000000000
2004DAL30000.00.0000000000000
2005DAL160000.00.00000000014000
2006DET162020.00.0000000000000
2007DET20000.00.0000000000000
2008DET10000.00.0000000000000
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Taysom Hill
RB1Mark Ingram
2Alvin Kamara
3Trey Edmunds
4Jonathan Williams
5Daniel Lasco
GLB1Mark Ingram
2Alvin Kamara
3RB1Alvin Kamara
2Mark Ingram
WR11Michael Thomas
2Tommylee Lewis
3Austin Carr
4Dan Arnold
WR21Ted Ginn
2Brandon Coleman
3Willie Snead
4Travin Dural
5Paul Turner
WR31Brandon Coleman
TE1Josh Hill
2Coby Fleener
3Michael Hoomanawanui
4Garrett Griffin
5Alex Ellis
LT1Terron Armstead
2Nate Theaker
LG1Andrus Peat
2John Fullington
C1Max Unger
2Cameron Tom
3Jack Allen
RG1Larry Warford
2Landon Turner
3Gabe Ikard
RT1Ryan Ramczyk
2Zach Strief
K1Wil Lutz
 

 