Terence Newman | Defensive Back | #23

Team: Minnesota Vikings
Age / DOB:  (38) / 9/4/1978
Ht / Wt:  5'10' / 197
College: Kansas State
Drafted: 2003 / Rd. 1 (5) / DAL
Contract: view contract details
Vikings re-signed CB Terence Newman.
The No. 5 overall pick Newman, Carson Palmer, Jason Witten, Terrell Suggs, and Anquan Boldin are the only five players left in the league from the 2003 draft. Newman turns 39 later this year but is still playing at a high level thanks to, what he says, is red wine. Newman was Pro Football Focus' No. 9 cover corner out of 120 qualifiers last season. He should again handle left corner. Mar 15 - 12:32 PM
Current Season Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2016MIN15335380.00.0100000800000
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2003DAL166610761.00.042301002000000
2004DAL16664700.00.0431000215000130
2005DAL16573601.066.0316010117000550
2006DAL165310630.00.01120000120002021
2007DAL13446500.00.04129100112000260
2008DAL10325370.00.04201001100000
2009DAL16525570.00.0336100318000-110
2010DAL16772790.00.05160100909000
2011DAL14468540.00.04801100800000
2012CIN155222740.00.02002011000000
2013CIN13457520.00.02800101400000
2014CIN134624700.00.01300001400000
2015MIN165210620.00.03400001200000
2016MIN15335380.00.0100000800000
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 11@TEN6170.00.0000000000000
2Sep 18GB2020.00.0000000200000
3Sep 25@CAR3140.00.0100000100000
4Oct 3NYG3140.00.0000000000000
5Oct 9HOU0000.00.0000000200000
7Oct 23@PHI1010.00.0000000000000
8Oct 31@CHI2020.00.0000000000000
9Nov 6DET2020.00.0000000100000
10Nov 13@WAS1010.00.0000000100000
11Nov 20ARZ1120.00.0000000000000
13Dec 1DAL1010.00.0000000000000
14Dec 11@JAC6060.00.0000000000000
15Dec 18IND2130.00.0000000100000
16Dec 24@GB3030.00.0000000000000
17Jan 1CHI0000.00.0000000000000

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Sam Bradford
2Teddy Bridgewater
3Taylor Heinicke
RB1Jerick McKinnon
2C.J. Ham
3Bishop Sankey
GLB1Jerick McKinnon
2C.J. Ham
3RB1Jerick McKinnon
2C.J. Ham
WR11Stefon Diggs
2Jarius Wright
3Isaac Fruechte
4Moritz Bohringer
WR21Adam Thielen
2Laquon Treadwell
3Cayleb Jones
WR31Jarius Wright
TE1Kyle Rudolph
2David Morgan
3Kyle Carter
LT1Riley Reiff
2T.J. Clemmings
3Rashod Hill
LG1Alex Boone
2Willie Beavers
C1Joe Berger
2Nick Easton
RG1Zac Kerin
2Austin Shepherd
RT1Mike Remmers
2Jeremiah Sirles
3Reid Fragel
4Marquis Lucas
K1Kai Forbath
2Marshall Koehn
 

 