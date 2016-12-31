Terence Newman | Defensive Back | #23 Team: Minnesota Vikings Age / DOB: (38) / 9/4/1978 Ht / Wt: 5'10' / 197 College: Kansas State Drafted: 2003 / Rd. 1 (5) / DAL Contract: view contract details [x] 2017: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Vikings re-signed CB Terence Newman. The No. 5 overall pick Newman, Carson Palmer, Jason Witten, Terrell Suggs, and Anquan Boldin are the only five players left in the league from the 2003 draft. Newman turns 39 later this year but is still playing at a high level thanks to, what he says, is red wine. Newman was Pro Football Focus' No. 9 cover corner out of 120 qualifiers last season. He should again handle left corner.

Free agent CB Terence Newman said he plans to play in 2017. As of earlier this month, Newman had yet to announce if he wanted to continue his career. Newman, 38, was the second-oldest defensive player last season, behind James Harrison. Both continue to play at an extremely high level, with Newman grading out as Pro Football Focus' No. 9 cover corner out of 120 qualifiers. He appeared in 15 games and should be able to find a home. Source: Sirius XM NFL Radio

Free agent Terence Newman has yet to officially announce if he will play in 2017. Vikings coach Mike Zimmer believes Newman wants to return for a 15th season, but added "I don’t think we’ve totally decided on anything." Newman is the second-oldest defensive player in football behind James Harrison, but remained effective in 2017. He turns 39 in September. Source: Matt Vensel on Twitter