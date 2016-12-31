Welcome,
Terence Newman | Defensive Back | #23
Team:
Minnesota Vikings
Age / DOB:
(
38
) / 9/4/1978
Ht / Wt:
5'10' / 197
College:
Kansas State
Drafted:
2003 / Rd. 1 (5) / DAL
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2017: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Vikings re-signed CB Terence Newman.
The No. 5 overall pick Newman, Carson Palmer, Jason Witten, Terrell Suggs, and Anquan Boldin are the only five players left in the league from the 2003 draft. Newman turns 39 later this year but is still playing at a high level thanks to, what he says, is red wine. Newman was Pro Football Focus' No. 9 cover corner out of 120 qualifiers last season. He should again handle left corner.
Mar 15 - 12:32 PM
Free agent CB Terence Newman said he plans to play in 2017.
As of earlier this month, Newman had yet to announce if he wanted to continue his career. Newman, 38, was the second-oldest defensive player last season, behind James Harrison. Both continue to play at an extremely high level, with Newman grading out as Pro Football Focus' No. 9 cover corner out of 120 qualifiers. He appeared in 15 games and should be able to find a home.
Mar 14 - 10:28 PM
Source:
Sirius XM NFL Radio
Free agent Terence Newman has yet to officially announce if he will play in 2017.
Vikings coach Mike Zimmer believes Newman wants to return for a 15th season, but added "I don’t think we’ve totally decided on anything." Newman is the second-oldest defensive player in football behind James Harrison, but remained effective in 2017. He turns 39 in September.
Mar 2 - 2:12 PM
Source:
Matt Vensel on Twitter
Vikings CB Terence Newman has not decided if he will return for 2017.
The second-oldest defender in the league behind Steelers OLB James Harrison, Newman is about to finish his 14th season in the NFL. Newman thinks his body could handle the rigors of an NFL season at 39, but he is not sure the "situation" will be right for him to return. Newman played this season on a one-year, $2.5-million deal.
Sat, Dec 31, 2016 12:39:00 PM
Source:
St. Paul Pioneer Press
Vikings re-sign 38-year-old CB Terence Newman
Mar 15 - 12:32 PM
Free agent CB Newman plans to play in 2017
Mar 14 - 10:28 PM
Terence Newman's status remains up in the air
Mar 2 - 2:12 PM
Terence Newman has not decided on his future
Sat, Dec 31, 2016 12:39:00 PM
More Terence Newman Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
T. Romo
DAL
(4221)
2
B. Osweiler
CLE
(3606)
3
D. Hightower
FA
(3592)
4
E. Lacy
SEA
(3574)
5
B. Cooks
NE
(3574)
6
A. Peterson
FA
(3374)
7
M. Butler
NE
(3295)
8
J. Cook
FA
(3000)
9
D. Poe
FA
(2839)
10
A. Jeffery
PHI
(2788)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Minnesota Vikings Tickets
Current Season Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2016
MIN
15
33
5
38
0.0
0
.0
1
0
0
0
0
0
8
0
0
0
0
0
Career Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2003
DAL
16
66
10
76
1.0
0
.0
4
23
0
1
0
0
20
0
0
0
0
0
2004
DAL
16
66
4
70
0.0
0
.0
4
31
0
0
0
2
15
0
0
0
13
0
2005
DAL
16
57
3
60
1.0
6
6.0
3
16
0
1
0
1
17
0
0
0
55
0
2006
DAL
16
53
10
63
0.0
0
.0
1
12
0
0
0
0
12
0
0
0
202
1
2007
DAL
13
44
6
50
0.0
0
.0
4
129
1
0
0
1
12
0
0
0
26
0
2008
DAL
10
32
5
37
0.0
0
.0
4
2
0
1
0
0
11
0
0
0
0
0
2009
DAL
16
52
5
57
0.0
0
.0
3
36
1
0
0
3
18
0
0
0
-11
0
2010
DAL
16
77
2
79
0.0
0
.0
5
16
0
1
0
0
9
0
9
0
0
0
2011
DAL
14
46
8
54
0.0
0
.0
4
80
1
1
0
0
8
0
0
0
0
0
2012
CIN
15
52
22
74
0.0
0
.0
2
0
0
2
0
1
10
0
0
0
0
0
2013
CIN
13
45
7
52
0.0
0
.0
2
8
0
0
1
0
14
0
0
0
0
0
2014
CIN
13
46
24
70
0.0
0
.0
1
3
0
0
0
0
14
0
0
0
0
0
2015
MIN
16
52
10
62
0.0
0
.0
3
4
0
0
0
0
12
0
0
0
0
0
2016
MIN
15
33
5
38
0.0
0
.0
1
0
0
0
0
0
8
0
0
0
0
0
Game Log
Game
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
1
Sep 11
@TEN
6
1
7
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
Sep 18
GB
2
0
2
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
0
0
0
0
0
3
Sep 25
@CAR
3
1
4
0.0
0
.0
1
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
4
Oct 3
NYG
3
1
4
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
5
Oct 9
HOU
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
0
0
0
0
0
7
Oct 23
@PHI
1
0
1
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
8
Oct 31
@CHI
2
0
2
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
9
Nov 6
DET
2
0
2
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
10
Nov 13
@WAS
1
0
1
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
11
Nov 20
ARZ
1
1
2
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
13
Dec 1
DAL
1
0
1
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
14
Dec 11
@JAC
6
0
6
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
15
Dec 18
IND
2
1
3
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
16
Dec 24
@GB
3
0
3
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
17
Jan 1
CHI
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Sam Bradford
2
Teddy Bridgewater
Sidelined
Appearing on
PFT Live
, Vikings GM Rick Spielman said there is no way to "put a timeline" on Teddy Bridgewater's knee injury.
Bridgewater suffered a catastrophic knee injury last August which included a torn ACL, dislocated knee, and "other structural damage." The fact the Vikings do not have a timetable six months later speaks to the severity. Last week, Spielman said he hopes Bridgewater will be able to resume his career.
Mar 2
3
Taylor Heinicke
RB
1
Jerick McKinnon
2
C.J. Ham
3
Bishop Sankey
GLB
1
Jerick McKinnon
2
C.J. Ham
3RB
1
Jerick McKinnon
2
C.J. Ham
WR1
1
Stefon Diggs
2
Jarius Wright
3
Isaac Fruechte
4
Moritz Bohringer
WR2
1
Adam Thielen
2
Laquon Treadwell
3
Cayleb Jones
WR3
1
Jarius Wright
TE
1
Kyle Rudolph
2
David Morgan
3
Kyle Carter
LT
1
Riley Reiff
2
T.J. Clemmings
3
Rashod Hill
LG
1
Alex Boone
2
Willie Beavers
C
1
Joe Berger
2
Nick Easton
RG
1
Zac Kerin
2
Austin Shepherd
RT
1
Mike Remmers
2
Jeremiah Sirles
3
Reid Fragel
4
Marquis Lucas
K
1
Kai Forbath
2
Marshall Koehn
