Tony Romo | Quarterback | #9 Team: Dallas Cowboys Age / DOB: (36) / 4/21/1980 Ht / Wt: 6'2' / 230 College: Eastern Illinois Contract: view contract details 3/29/2013: Signed a seven-year, $119.5 million contract. The deal contains $55 million guaranteed, including a $25 million signing bonus. 2016: $8.5 million, 2017: $14 million, 2018: $19.5 million, 2019: $20.5 million, 2020: Free Agent

Latest News Recent News

Jerry Jones said playing Tony Romo Week 17 is "not worth the risk." "We don’t feel like we can gain anything from him running a few plays," Jones said. While the Cowboys might like to see Romo knock off the rust in a meaningless game Week 17, doing so could be problematic. First, Romo could suffer yet another injury, leaving Mark Sanchez as the only available backup. Second, Romo could light up a reeling Eagles defense, which would undoubtedly ignite a quarterback controversy during the bye week. Dak Prescott will almost certainly get the start this week, and Sanchez could be the one who comes in for mop-up duty. Source: Ian Rapoport on Twitter

Speaking Monday, Cowboys coach Jason Garrett said there have been "no conversations" about playing Tony Romo in Week 17, but admitted that could change. The Cowboys have already wrapped up home-field advantage throughout the postseason, so starter Dak Prescott probably won't play all four quarters in Week 17. Garrett would be opening a potential pandora's box by letting Romo play, however. Third-stringer Mark Sanchez (yes, he's still on the Cowboys) is the more likely mop-up man. Source: Ed Werder on Twitter

Jerry Jones said "you'll know it when you see it" is time for Tony Romo. This quote does not mean much of anything, but it is a shift from the Cowboys' previous stance on the quarterback situation. Even as recently as Sunday, Jerry had been adamant Dak Prescott would remain the starter barring injury. This at least opens the door for Romo to start over a healthy Prescott if the rookie continues to struggle. Even with the No. 1 seed basically locked up, there always seems to be drama in Big D. Source: Jon Machota on Twitter