Tony Romo | Quarterback | #9

Team: Dallas Cowboys
Age / DOB:  (36) / 4/21/1980
Ht / Wt:  6'2' / 230
College: Eastern Illinois
Contract: view contract details
Latest News

Recent News

Jerry Jones said playing Tony Romo Week 17 is "not worth the risk."
"We don’t feel like we can gain anything from him running a few plays," Jones said. While the Cowboys might like to see Romo knock off the rust in a meaningless game Week 17, doing so could be problematic. First, Romo could suffer yet another injury, leaving Mark Sanchez as the only available backup. Second, Romo could light up a reeling Eagles defense, which would undoubtedly ignite a quarterback controversy during the bye week. Dak Prescott will almost certainly get the start this week, and Sanchez could be the one who comes in for mop-up duty. Dec 27 - 8:35 AM
Source: Ian Rapoport on Twitter
Current Season Stats
YearPassingRushingFumb.
YearTeamGCompAtt % YdsY/GY/A300+TDIntRushYdsY/GAvgTD100+Lost
Career Stats
YearPassingRushingFumb.
YearTeamGCompAtt % YdsY/GY/A300+TDIntRushYdsY/GAvgTD100+Lost
2004DAL600.00.0.000000.0.0000
2005DAL1600.00.0.00002-2-.1-1.0000
2006DAL1622033765.32903181.48.631913341026.43.0003
2007DAL1633552064.44211263.28.173619301298.14.3202
2008DAL1327645061.33448265.27.76261428413.21.5007
2009DAL1634755063.14483280.28.28269351056.63.0104
2010DAL614821369.51605267.57.521176386.36.3000
2011DAL1634652266.34184261.58.05311022462.92.1103
2012DAL1642564865.64903306.47.69281930493.11.6103
2013DAL1534253563.93828255.27.24311020382.51.9001
2014DAL1530443569.93705247.08.5134926614.12.3003
2015DAL48312168.6884221.07.31574133.33.3001
Game Log
GamePassingRushingFumb.
WeekDateOppCompAtt % YdsY/ATDIntRushYdsAvgTDLost
17Jan 1@PHIGame scheduled for 1/1 1:00 PM ET

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Dak Prescott
2Tony Romo
3Mark Sanchez
RB1Ezekiel Elliott
2Alfred Morris
3Lance Dunbar
4Darren McFadden
GLB1Ezekiel Elliott
2Alfred Morris
3RB1Ezekiel Elliott
2Lance Dunbar
FB1Keith Smith
WR11Dez Bryant
2Cole Beasley
3Lucky Whitehead
WR21Terrance Williams
2Brice Butler
WR31Cole Beasley
TE1Jason Witten
2Gavin Escobar
LT1Tyron Smith
LG1Ronald Leary
C1Travis Frederick
2Joe Looney
RG1Zack Martin
RT1Doug Free
2Chaz Green
K1Dan Bailey
 

 