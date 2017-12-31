Player Page

Weather | Roster

DeAngelo Hall | Defensive Back | #23

Team: Washington Redskins
Age / DOB:  (34) / 11/19/1983
Ht / Wt:  5'10' / 200
College: Virginia Tech
Drafted: 2004 / Rd. 1 (8) / ATL
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Redskins DB DeAngelo Hall retired after 14 seasons in the NFL.
The No. 8 overall pick of the 2004 draft, Hall was a Falcon for his first four seasons, earning Pro-Bowl nods in 2005 and 2006, and had a brief and ill-fated stay with the Raiders, but he will be remembered as a Redskin. Hall spent the final 10 seasons of his career in Washington, earning an additional Pro-Bowl honor in 2010 and recording 23 interceptions from 2008-13. Injuries limited Hall to just 22 games over his final four seasons, but he still put together a quality career. Hall is reportedly mulling TV and front office job offers. May 14 - 11:51 AM
Source: Adam Schefter on Twitter
More DeAngelo Hall Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2004ATL10306360.50.025010016048000
2005ATL15597660.00.061770211100450820
2006ATL16517580.00.0412811001600000
2007ATL16637700.00.0580011116000410
2008WAS156311740.50.053702002100000
2009WAS134612580.00.0411401009000-20
2010WAS166530950.00.069212121600000
2011WAS166525900.00.034600011700000
2012WAS166727941.077.0462010014043000
2013WAS165721780.00.044921131300000
2014WAS3124160.00.0000101000000
2015WAS11399480.00.0000111200000
2016WAS3106160.00.0000000100000
2017WAS5113140.00.0000000200070
DeAngelo Hall's 2018 Draft Rank and Projections
View DeAngelo Hall's 2018 Draft Rank and Projections. View DeAngelo Hall's complete fantasy player profile, which has..

  • - Complete stat projections
  • - Outlooks
  • - Tiered rankings
  • - Fantasy point values
  • -

Go to DeAngelo Hall's player profile.
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
9Nov 5@SEA4150.00.0000000200070
10Nov 12MIN2130.00.0000000000000
11Nov 19@NO5160.00.0000000000000
13Nov 30@DAL0000.00.0000000000000
14Dec 10@LAC0000.00.0000000000000
 

 