ProBasketballTalk
Roster
Kapri Bibbs
(RB)
Josh Doctson
(WR)
Dustin Hopkins
(K)
Samaje Perine
(RB)
Paul Richardson
(WR)
Simmie Cobbs
(WR)
Manasseh Garner
(TE)
Rob Kelley
(RB)
Brian Quick
(WR)
Alex Smith
(QB)
Jamison Crowder
(WR)
Derrius Guice
(RB)
Byron Marshall
(RB)
Trey Quinn
(WR)
Jeremy Sprinkle
(TE)
Robert Davis
(WR)
Maurice Harris
(WR)
Keith Marshall
(RB)
Jordan Reed
(TE)
Chris Thompson
(RB)
Vernon Davis
(TE)
Kevin Hogan
(QB)
Colt McCoy
(QB)
DeAngelo Hall | Defensive Back | #23
Team:
Washington Redskins
Age / DOB:
(
34
) / 11/19/1983
Ht / Wt:
5'10' / 200
College:
Virginia Tech
Drafted:
2004 / Rd. 1 (8) / ATL
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2018: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Redskins DB DeAngelo Hall retired after 14 seasons in the NFL.
The No. 8 overall pick of the 2004 draft, Hall was a Falcon for his first four seasons, earning Pro-Bowl nods in 2005 and 2006, and had a brief and ill-fated stay with the Raiders, but he will be remembered as a Redskin. Hall spent the final 10 seasons of his career in Washington, earning an additional Pro-Bowl honor in 2010 and recording 23 interceptions from 2008-13. Injuries limited Hall to just 22 games over his final four seasons, but he still put together a quality career. Hall is reportedly mulling TV and front office job offers.
May 14 - 11:51 AM
Source:
Adam Schefter on Twitter
Redskins declared DB DeAngelo Hall, LB Zach Brown (illness, knee, Achilles), OLB Ryan Anderson (knee), WR Robert Davis (concussion), DL Ziggy Hood (elbow), OG Kyle Kalis, and C Demetrius Rhaney inactive for Week 17 against the Giants.
Hall opened the season on the PUP because of an ACL tear he suffered in 2016, and he quickly fell out of the rotation after returning in Week 9. 34 and with several serious leg injuries in his past, this could be the end of the road for Hall. He is scheduled to be a free agent.
Sun, Dec 31, 2017 11:33:00 AM
Redskins S DeAngelo Hall (knee, PUP) confirmed he'll make his season debut Week 9 against the Seahawks.
He hasn't played since suffering a torn ACL early last season. Hall began his career at cornerback before pivoting to safety a few years ago. The 33-year-old will probably be eased in after missing so much time, though the slumping Redskins could certainly use a lift in the secondary.
Wed, Nov 1, 2017 05:14:00 PM
Source:
Carol Maloney on Twitter
Redskins S DeAngelo Hall (knee, PUP) could return next week.
Hall hasn't had any setbacks in his recovery from 2016 knee surgery. He's on track to be activated in the next two weeks. With Washington not getting much from their safeties, Hall should have a role when healthy.
Fri, Oct 27, 2017 08:10:00 PM
Source:
Rich Tandler on Twitter
DeAngelo Hall retires after 14 seasons in NFL
May 14 - 11:51 AM
DeAngelo Hall among Week 17 inactives
Sun, Dec 31, 2017 11:33:00 AM
DeAngelo Hall (knee, PUP) to return in Week 9
Wed, Nov 1, 2017 05:14:00 PM
DeAngelo Hall (knee) could return next week
Fri, Oct 27, 2017 08:10:00 PM
More DeAngelo Hall Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
M. Ingram
NO
(3084)
2
A. Peterson
FA
(2522)
3
A. Luck
IND
(2360)
4
D. Bryant
FA
(2314)
5
N. Hines
IND
(2146)
6
C. Anderson
CAR
(2041)
7
T. Austin
DAL
(2031)
8
O. Beckham
NYG
(2021)
9
C. Wentz
PHI
(1996)
10
D. Murray
FA
(1962)
Washington Redskins Tickets
Career Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2004
ATL
10
30
6
36
0.5
0
.0
2
50
1
0
0
1
6
0
48
0
0
0
2005
ATL
15
59
7
66
0.0
0
.0
6
177
0
2
1
1
10
0
45
0
82
0
2006
ATL
16
51
7
58
0.0
0
.0
4
128
1
1
0
0
16
0
0
0
0
0
2007
ATL
16
63
7
70
0.0
0
.0
5
80
0
1
1
1
16
0
0
0
41
0
2008
WAS
15
63
11
74
0.5
0
.0
5
37
0
2
0
0
21
0
0
0
0
0
2009
WAS
13
46
12
58
0.0
0
.0
4
114
0
1
0
0
9
0
0
0
-2
0
2010
WAS
16
65
30
95
0.0
0
.0
6
92
1
2
1
2
16
0
0
0
0
0
2011
WAS
16
65
25
90
0.0
0
.0
3
46
0
0
0
1
17
0
0
0
0
0
2012
WAS
16
67
27
94
1.0
7
7.0
4
62
0
1
0
0
14
0
43
0
0
0
2013
WAS
16
57
21
78
0.0
0
.0
4
49
2
1
1
3
13
0
0
0
0
0
2014
WAS
3
12
4
16
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
1
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
2015
WAS
11
39
9
48
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
1
1
1
2
0
0
0
0
0
2016
WAS
3
10
6
16
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
2017
WAS
5
11
3
14
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
0
0
0
7
0
Game Log
Game
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
9
Nov 5
@SEA
4
1
5
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
0
0
0
7
0
10
Nov 12
MIN
2
1
3
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
11
Nov 19
@NO
5
1
6
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
13
Nov 30
@DAL
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
14
Dec 10
@LAC
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
DE
1
Jonathan Allen
2
Matt Ioannidis
3
Stacy McGee
4
Anthony Lanier
5
Tim Settle
NT
1
Da'Ron Payne
2
Ziggy Hood
3
Phil Taylor
4
Ondre Pipkins
ILB
1
Zach Brown
2
Mason Foster
3
Zach Vigil
4
Martrell Spaight
5
Shaun Dion Hamilton
OLB
1
Ryan Kerrigan
2
Preston Smith
3
Ryan Anderson
4
Pernell McPhee
5
Alex McCalister
CB
1
Josh Norman
2
Quinton Dunbar
3
Orlando Scandrick
4
Fabian Moreau
5
Greg Stroman
FS
1
D.J. Swearinger
2
Troy Apke
3
Kenny Ladler
SS
1
Montae Nicholson
2
Deshazor Everett
3
Fish Smithson
P
1
Tress Way
2
Sam Irwin-Hill
NFL Headlines
»
NFL wants 'regulatory framework' for betting
»
DeAngelo Hall retires after 14 seasons in NFL
»
Ereck Flowers at Giants' facility Monday
»
Colts meeting with Kenny Vaccaro, Tre Boston
»
O'Brien not worried about J.J. Watt's health
»
O'Brien says Deshaun Watson on track for camp
»
Cowboys possible landng spot for Hankins
»
Colts 'impressed' with Hines' pass-catching
»
Bills sign rookie MLB Tremaine Edmunds
»
Dolphins planning to feature TE Mike Gesicki?
»
496 days later: Andrew Luck not throwing yet
»
Devontae Booker likely to see first-team reps
