DeAngelo Hall | Defensive Back | #23 Team: Washington Redskins Age / DOB: (34) / 11/19/1983 Ht / Wt: 5'10' / 200 College: Virginia Tech Drafted: 2004 / Rd. 1 (8) / ATL

Redskins DB DeAngelo Hall retired after 14 seasons in the NFL. The No. 8 overall pick of the 2004 draft, Hall was a Falcon for his first four seasons, earning Pro-Bowl nods in 2005 and 2006, and had a brief and ill-fated stay with the Raiders, but he will be remembered as a Redskin. Hall spent the final 10 seasons of his career in Washington, earning an additional Pro-Bowl honor in 2010 and recording 23 interceptions from 2008-13. Injuries limited Hall to just 22 games over his final four seasons, but he still put together a quality career. Hall is reportedly mulling TV and front office job offers. Source: Adam Schefter on Twitter

Redskins declared DB DeAngelo Hall, LB Zach Brown (illness, knee, Achilles), OLB Ryan Anderson (knee), WR Robert Davis (concussion), DL Ziggy Hood (elbow), OG Kyle Kalis, and C Demetrius Rhaney inactive for Week 17 against the Giants. Hall opened the season on the PUP because of an ACL tear he suffered in 2016, and he quickly fell out of the rotation after returning in Week 9. 34 and with several serious leg injuries in his past, this could be the end of the road for Hall. He is scheduled to be a free agent.

Redskins S DeAngelo Hall (knee, PUP) confirmed he'll make his season debut Week 9 against the Seahawks. He hasn't played since suffering a torn ACL early last season. Hall began his career at cornerback before pivoting to safety a few years ago. The 33-year-old will probably be eased in after missing so much time, though the slumping Redskins could certainly use a lift in the secondary. Source: Carol Maloney on Twitter