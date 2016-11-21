Welcome,
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Hockey
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Roster
Rashaun Allen
(TE)
Tyler Ervin
(RB)
DeAndre Hopkins
(WR)
Keith Mumphery
(WR)
Tom Savage
(QB)
Stephen Anderson
(TE)
C.J. Fiedorowicz
(TE)
Akeem Hunt
(RB)
Nick Novak
(K)
Jaelen Strong
(WR)
Tyrell Blanks
(WR)
Will Fuller
(WR)
Braxton Miller
(WR)
Brock Osweiler
(QB)
Brandon Weeden
(QB)
Alfred Blue
(RB)
Ryan Griffin
(TE)
Lamar Miller
(RB)
Jay Prosch
(RB)
Wendall Williams
(WR)
Cory Carter
(K)
Jonathan Grimes
(RB)
Vince Wilfork | Defensive Lineman | #75
Team:
Houston Texans
Age / DOB:
(
35
) / 11/4/1981
Ht / Wt:
6'2' / 325
College:
Miami (FL)
Drafted:
2004 / Rd. 1 (21) / NE
Contract:
view contract details
3/16/2015: Signed a two-year, $9 million contract. The deal contains $5 million guaranteed -- a $3 million signing bonus, all of Wilfork's first-year base salary, and an initial roster bonus of $1 million. 2016: $4 million, 2017: Free Agent
Latest News
Recent News
Vince Wilfork will consider retirement this offseason.
That means Saturday could be Wilfork's final game in the NFL. Wilfork has been a liability for Houston this year but was one of the league's best nose tackles during his prime. He appeared in four Super Bowls during his 11-year stay in New England, winning two of them. The 35-year-old's contract with Houston runs out after this season.
Jan 3 - 12:30 PM
Source:
Brian Smith on Twitter
Vince Wilfork (groin) is active for Week 11 against the Raiders.
He was listed questionable but is ready for his run-plugging role up front.
Mon, Nov 21, 2016 07:22:00 PM
Texans NT Vince Wilfork (groin) is listed as questionable for Week 11.
Wilfork missed his first game in three years last week. Coach Bill O'Brien said he's likely to play Monday night against the Raiders. Wilfork's return downgrades Latavius Murray's matchup.
Sat, Nov 19, 2016 03:11:00 PM
Source:
Aaron Wilson on Twitter
Texans NT Vince Wilfork (groin) returned to practice on Wednesday.
Wilfork missed his first game in almost three years Sunday versus Jacksonville. The veteran nose tackle should be ready to roll Monday night against Oakland. That game will be played in Mexico City.
Wed, Nov 16, 2016 06:20:00 PM
Source:
Houston Chronicle
Report: Vince Wilfork considering retirement
Jan 3 - 12:30 PM
Vince Wilfork active for MNF
Mon, Nov 21, 2016 07:22:00 PM
Texans NT Wilfork likely to play in Week 11
Sat, Nov 19, 2016 03:11:00 PM
Wilfork (groin) back at practice Wednesday
Wed, Nov 16, 2016 06:20:00 PM
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Houston Texans Tickets
Current Season Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2016
HOU
15
9
12
21
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
Career Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2004
NE
16
27
15
42
2.0
11
5.5
0
0
0
2
0
0
3
0
0
0
0
0
2005
NE
16
40
13
53
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
1
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
2006
NE
13
40
10
50
1.0
3
3.0
0
0
0
1
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
2007
NE
16
36
12
48
2.0
18
9.0
0
0
0
1
0
0
2
0
0
0
0
0
2008
NE
16
45
21
66
2.0
13
6.5
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
2009
NE
13
31
12
43
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
1
3
0
0
0
0
0
2010
NE
16
46
11
57
2.0
16
8.0
0
0
0
1
0
0
2
0
0
0
0
0
2011
NE
16
29
23
52
3.5
17
4.9
2
47
0
2
1
1
3
0
0
0
0
0
2012
NE
16
28
20
48
3.0
32
10.7
0
0
0
4
0
2
6
0
0
0
0
0
2013
NE
4
4
5
9
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2014
NE
16
24
23
47
0.0
0
.0
1
1
0
0
0
0
2
0
0
0
0
0
2015
HOU
16
6
16
22
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2016
HOU
15
9
12
21
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
Game Log
Game
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
1
Sep 11
CHI
1
0
1
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
2
Sep 18
KC
0
2
2
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
Sep 22
@NE
2
5
7
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
4
Oct 2
TEN
1
2
3
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
5
Oct 9
@MIN
1
1
2
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
6
Oct 16
IND
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
7
Oct 24
@DEN
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
8
Oct 30
DET
1
0
1
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
11
Nov 21
@OAK
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
12
Nov 27
SD
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
13
Dec 4
@GB
1
0
1
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
14
Dec 11
@IND
1
1
2
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
15
Dec 18
JAC
0
1
1
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
16
Dec 24
CIN
1
0
1
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
17
Jan 1
@TEN
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Brock Osweiler
2
Tom Savage
Sidelined
Texans QB Tom Savage has been diagnosed with a concussion, and is week to week.
Savage was initially cleared, still benched, re-named starter and then mysteriously absent for the start of the second half. The end result was a Brock Osweiler touchdown pass on fourth down of the Texans' opening drive of the second half. Savage only has six days to get cleared for next week's Wild Card game. The Texans could very well be forced to turn back to Osweiler. Savage was struggling mightily, anyways.
Jan 1
3
Brandon Weeden
RB
1
Lamar Miller
Questionable
The Houston Chronicle confirms Lamar Miller (ankle) is "set to return" for Saturday's Wild Card game against the Raiders after missing Weeks 16-17.
This was the Texans' plan all along. "He's feeling better," coach Bill O'Brien said. "I think it will be great. It will be good to have him back. He's been a very productive player for us this year." Miller ran for 104 yards and a touchdown on 24 carries when the Texans faced the Raiders in Mexico City earlier this year. He should return as Houston's workhorse and will be squarely in play for playoff DFS.
Jan 2
2
Alfred Blue
3
Tyler Ervin
Questionable
Texans rookie RB Tyler Ervin (ribs) returned to practice Wednesday.
Ervin was just limited, but the practice puts him on track to return this week. The rookie should handle kick and punt return duties once he gets back on the field.
Dec 15
4
Jonathan Grimes
GLB
1
Lamar Miller
2
Alfred Blue
3RB
1
Lamar Miller
2
Tyler Ervin
FB
1
Jay Prosch
WR1
1
DeAndre Hopkins
2
Keith Mumphery
WR2
1
Will Fuller
2
Wendall Williams
WR3
1
Keith Mumphery
TE
1
C.J. Fiedorowicz
2
Ryan Griffin
3
Stephen Anderson
Questionable
Texans TE Stephen Anderson (hamstring) expects to play this week.
Anderson has not played since injuring his hamstring Week 3 against the Patriots. With Ryan Griffin (neck) questionable, the Texans could certainly use some help at tight end. C.J. Fiedorowicz will likely get the start even if Anderson suits up.
Oct 10
LT
1
Duane Brown
Questionable
Texans LT Duane Brown (quad) is expected to start against the Vikings.
He practiced all week and should be all systems go. Brown's presence is very much needed on Brock Osweiler's blind side against the new era Purple People Eaters. The Vikings have been ferocious in the front seven through four weeks.
Oct 7
2
Kendall Lamm
LG
1
Xavier Su'a-Filo
C
1
Greg Mancz
2
Tony Bergstrom
RG
1
Jeff Allen
Sidelined
Texans RG Jeff Allen suffered a concussion in Week 14 against the Colts.
He was ruled out in the second half. The concussion is Allen's second of the season. Xavier Su'a-Filo is Allen's backup.
Dec 11
2
Oday Aboushi
RT
1
Chris Clark
K
1
Nick Novak
