Player Page

Weather | Roster

Vince Wilfork | Defensive Lineman | #75

Team: Houston Texans
Age / DOB:  (35) / 11/4/1981
Ht / Wt:  6'2' / 325
College: Miami (FL)
Drafted: 2004 / Rd. 1 (21) / NE
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Vince Wilfork will consider retirement this offseason.
That means Saturday could be Wilfork's final game in the NFL. Wilfork has been a liability for Houston this year but was one of the league's best nose tackles during his prime. He appeared in four Super Bowls during his 11-year stay in New England, winning two of them. The 35-year-old's contract with Houston runs out after this season. Jan 3 - 12:30 PM
Source: Brian Smith on Twitter
More Vince Wilfork Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Current Season Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2016HOU15912210.00.0000000100000
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2004NE 162715422.0115.5000200300000
2005NE 164013530.00.0000100100000
2006NE 134010501.033.0000100100000
2007NE 163612482.0189.0000100200000
2008NE 164521662.0136.5000000100000
2009NE 133112430.00.0000001300000
2010NE 164611572.0168.0000100200000
2011NE 162923523.5174.92470211300000
2012NE 162820483.03210.7000402600000
2013NE 44590.00.0000000000000
2014NE 162423470.00.0110000200000
2015HOU16616220.00.0000000000000
2016HOU15912210.00.0000000100000
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 11CHI1010.00.0000000100000
2Sep 18KC0220.00.0000000000000
3Sep 22@NE2570.00.0000000000000
4Oct 2TEN1230.00.0000000000000
5Oct 9@MIN1120.00.0000000000000
6Oct 16IND0000.00.0000000000000
7Oct 24@DEN0000.00.0000000000000
8Oct 30DET1010.00.0000000000000
11Nov 21@OAK0000.00.0000000000000
12Nov 27SD0000.00.0000000000000
13Dec 4@GB1010.00.0000000000000
14Dec 11@IND1120.00.0000000000000
15Dec 18JAC0110.00.0000000000000
16Dec 24CIN1010.00.0000000000000
17Jan 1@TEN0000.00.0000000000000

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Brock Osweiler
2Tom Savage
3Brandon Weeden
RB1Lamar Miller
2Alfred Blue
3Tyler Ervin
4Jonathan Grimes
GLB1Lamar Miller
2Alfred Blue
3RB1Lamar Miller
2Tyler Ervin
FB1Jay Prosch
WR11DeAndre Hopkins
2Keith Mumphery
WR21Will Fuller
2Wendall Williams
WR31Keith Mumphery
TE1C.J. Fiedorowicz
2Ryan Griffin
3Stephen Anderson
LT1Duane Brown
2Kendall Lamm
LG1Xavier Su'a-Filo
C1Greg Mancz
2Tony Bergstrom
RG1Jeff Allen
2Oday Aboushi
RT1Chris Clark
K1Nick Novak
 

 