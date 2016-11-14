Player Page

Andy Lee | Punter | #8

Team: Unsigned Free Agent
Age / DOB:  (35) / 8/11/1982
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 185
College: Pittsburgh
Drafted: 2004 / Rd. 6 (188) / SF
Contract: view contract details
Latest News

Recent News

Panthers released P Andy Lee.
Lee, 35, was a first-team All-Pro selection in 2007, 2011, and 2012 with the 49ers. The Panthers had been trying to trade him. The move saves Carolina $1.9 million. Michael Palardy has tentatively won the punting job. Sep 2 - 10:25 AM
Career Stats
YearPuntsField GoalsPat.
YearTeamGPuntsYardsTBsFGMFGA % XPMXPA %
2004SF16963545800.000.0
2005SF161073976300.000.0
2006SF16813163900.000.0
2007SF1610545661300.000.0
2008SF16662791900.000.0
2009SF16994216800.000.0
2010SF169137201200.000.0
2011SF16783655900.000.0
2012SF16672977400.000.0
2013SF16793474900.000.0
2014SF16723033700.000.0
2015CLE16702889400.000.0
2016CAR9361533400.000.0
Game Log
YearPuntsField GoalsPat.
YearTeamGPuntsYardsTBsFGMFGA % XPMXPA %

