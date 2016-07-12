Player Page

Wes Welker | Wide Receiver | #19

Team: Houston Texans
Age / DOB:  (35) / 5/1/1981
Ht / Wt:  5'9' / 185
College: Texas Tech
Contract: view contract details
Texans hired former NFL WR Wes Welker as an offensive assistant.
Welker spent five years with coach Bill O'Brien in New England, so this is a natural fit for him to begin his coaching career. Welker is, unsurprisingly, expected to help out with the receivers as well as special teams. Perhaps he can be a mentor of sorts for quarterback-turned-slot-receiver Braxton Miller. Jan 30 - 6:48 PM
Source: John McClain on Twitter
Current Season Stats
YearReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
Career Stats
YearReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2004MIA1500.0.00000.0.0001141514640
2005MIA162943427.115.00015.35.0001137903900
2006MIA166768742.910.30100.0.0001106403780
2007NE16112117573.410.5484342.18.500017602490
2008NE16111116572.810.5433261.68.70012602370
2009NE14123134896.311.0645362.67.20004503380
2010NE158684856.59.91700.0.000000360
2011NE16122156998.112.9894301.97.500000820
2012NE16118135484.611.5562201.310.00013302430
2013DEN137377859.810.701000.0.000100700
2014DEN144946433.19.50200.0.000000740
2015LAR81310212.87.80000.0.000000230
Game Log
GameReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
