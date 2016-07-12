Wes Welker | Wide Receiver | #19 Team: Houston Texans Age / DOB: (35) / 5/1/1981 Ht / Wt: 5'9' / 185 College: Texas Tech Contract: view contract details [x] 2016: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Texans hired former NFL WR Wes Welker as an offensive assistant. Welker spent five years with coach Bill O'Brien in New England, so this is a natural fit for him to begin his coaching career. Welker is, unsurprisingly, expected to help out with the receivers as well as special teams. Perhaps he can be a mentor of sorts for quarterback-turned-slot-receiver Braxton Miller. Source: John McClain on Twitter

Free agent WR Wes Welker admitted there's a "small percentage" of him that wants to keep playing, though it would have to be the "right situation and team." Welker said he would need about 2-3 weeks to get in playing shape. The 35 year old was a dominant slot receiver during his six-year stay in New England, but a string of injuries — including several concussions — sapped his post-Patriot effectiveness. Welker was a non-factor in eight games for the Rams last year, hauling in just 13 catches for 102 yards and zero touchdowns. Even as a camp body, he's not going to attract much interest. Source: Sirius XM NFL Radio on Twitter

Free agent WR Wes Welker stopped by the Dolphins facility to work with the team's receivers Monday. Welker played for coach Adam Gase in Denver and lives "minutes" away from the facility. He may be a semi-regular guest at practices this summer as another mind for the receivers to bounce questions off and learn from. Welker, 35, said last month he was undecided if he wanted to continue his playing career. Source: Palm Beach Post