Jason Peters | Tackle | #71

Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
Report: Napoli getting 1 year, $8.5M from TEX
Twins agree to minors deal with Drew Stubbs
Diamondbacks, Descalso ink one-year deal
Nationals acquire lefty Enny Romero from TB
Rays re-sign LoMo to one-year, $2.5M pact
Gary Sanchez will not play for D.R. in WBC
Padres sign SS Erick Aybar to minors deal
Indians finalize deal with LHP Boone Logan
Yankees to sign Chris Carter to one-year deal
Romo to sign with Dodgers, pending physical
Nats and White Sox discussing Robertson trade
Royals and Jason Hammel agree to $16M deal
Le'Veon seeking 3rd opinion on groin surgery
Eagles want LT Jason Peters to take pay cut
Browns cut free agent bust Tramon Williams
McCown released, plans to continue playing
Mike Kafka joining Chiefs' coaching staff
Joseph: We're committed to Lynch, Siemian
Pack release James Starks after seven seasons
Falcons expect Trufant extension 'very soon'
Dimitroff optimistic about extending Freeman
Tevin Coleman (ankle) likely to avoid surgery
Alex Mack (leg) not expected to need surgery
Rams expected to name Matt LaFleur OC
Seth Curry suffers shoulder injury in loss
Damian Lillard (ankle) scores 29 points
C.J. McCollum hits game-winner, scores 32
Aaron Gordon's foot is in a walking boot
Evan Turner fractures his right hand Tuesday
Avery Bradley (Achilles) out next four games
Evan Turner (hand) goes to locker room
Brook Lopez scores 20 points w/ 4 blocks
Frank Kaminsky starts at C, double-doubles
Aaron Gordon (sore foot) doubtful to return
Damian Lillard (ankle) will play on Tuesday
Damian Lillard (ankle) warming up to play
Calvin Pickard blanks Habs for 2nd season SO
Mikko Rantanen scores 1st career hat trick
Jason Pominville nets 4 pts in win over WPG
Ben Bishop collects first shutout of 2016-17
Nikita Kucherov picks up 2G in win over LAK
Brandon Dubinsky scores 1G, 2A in OT win
Jake Allen shuts out Senators on Tuesday
Vladimir Tarasenko scores 2 in win over OTT
Tyler Seguin scores PPG in loss to Leafs
Jake Gardiner nets 2 points in win over Stars
Brent Burns picks up 2 assists in OTL to BUF
Evander Kane scores OT winner vs. Sharks
Rhodes full-time in XFINITY Series in 2017
Smithley in JDM's No. 0 Camaro in 2017
Chastain back with JD Motorsports in 2017
Chris Eggleston back to contend for 2nd title
Ben Kennedy to share RCR's No. 2 Chevy Camaro
Watkins Glen segments revealed
Brad Keselowski 3rd-best at Texas
Jimmie Johnson 2nd-best at Bristol
2016 segmentation?: Matt Kenseth 4th
Jamie McMurray 5th-best at Richmond
Kyle Busch, Erik Jones to run Winter Showdown
Kevin Harvick best at Talladega
Reifers backs out of AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
Els OUT; Hoge IN at the Pebble Beach Pro-Am
Coletta set for PGA TOUR debut @ Pebble Beach
Two-time Malaysian winner Westwood returns
Schwartzel dusting off cobwebs for Maybank
Patrick Cantlay returns from 816-day hiatus
Fraser with low key prep for Maybank defense
Simpson closes with 64; loses 4-hole playoff
Matsuyama wins back-to-back playoffs at WMPO
Spaun career-best T4; back-to-back top 10s
Oosthuizen wraps WMPO debut w/ bogey-free 65
Garcia wins 2017 Omega Dubai Desert Classic
Report: LSU swipes USC RB coach Robinson
Four-star 2018 ATH Woodbey commits to OSU
SBN: Saban, Sark's relationship deteriorated
Army fines Bateman for Wakeyleaks involvement
Schultz: Sarkisian to be Falcons next OC
Jarrad Davis will sit out NFL Combine drills
NFL exec: Bama's Reuben Foster is not a MLB
Trubisky is a big fan of the Cleveland Browns
Attorney may bring lawsuit against Minnesota
Mixon didn't receive Rd. 1 grade from board
Report: Asiasi seeks transfer to West Coast
Feldman: Hoke expected to be Tenn DL coach
Watford midfielder ruled out for ROS
Aguero unsure over Manchester City future
Caballero ready for goalkeeper battle
Pantilimon progressing nicely from injury
Amartey available for FA Cup replay
FA Cup too soon for Slimani and Ulloa
Fraser thanks Howe for helping him mature
Howe defiant that the Cherries will improve
Saints seek Caceres to cover VVD's injury
Chambers quells injury worries for Boro
Hazard reaches statistical landmark
Fuchs calls for bouncebackability at Swansea
Jason Peters | Tackle | #71
Team:
Philadelphia Eagles
Age / DOB:
(
35
) / 1/22/1982
Ht / Wt:
6'4' / 328
College:
Arkansas
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2/26/2014: Signed a five-year, $48.3 million contract. The deal contains $19.55 million guaranteed, including a $5 million signing bonus. Another $3 million is available through Pro Bowl escalators. Peters is eligible for annual $500,000 per-game roster bonuses and $250,000 workout bonuses in years two through five. 2017: $9.995 million, 2018: $10 million, 2019: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
ESPN's Adam Caplan reports the Eagles want LT Jason Peters to take a pay cut.
The Eagles have touched base with Peters, but it's unclear where he's leaning on the matter. Peters carries a cap number of $11.7 million, and the Eagles want that number to come down as Peters turned 35 in January. Lane Johnson is the left tackle of the future in Philly and signed a mega-extension last offseason, but he was slapped with a 10-game PEDs ban and is on thin ice with the league. Peters has a ton of leverage, while the Eagles have minimal cap room.
Feb 7 - 10:20 PM
Source:
ESPN.com
Eagles EVP Howie Roseman said the team "certainly" wants LT Jason Peters to return next season.
"He has really ingrained himself as a leader of this football team," Roseman said. "Anyone who watched us play saw the impact he has on the game. We certainly want to have him back." While Peters, who will turn 35 later this month, is still a top-flight left tackle, money will be the primary sticking point in his return. Peters is owed a $9.95-million salary and will cost $11.2 million against the cap next year. While his play this season justifies that salary, the Eagles are already paying RT Lane Johnson like a left tackle, and they could use the cap space. Still, it sounds like Peters is in Philly's plans moving forward.
Jan 10 - 10:02 AM
Source:
Philadelphia Inquirer & Daily News
Eagles LT Jason Peters exited Week 11 against the Seahawks with a forearm injury, but he returned in the second quarter.
Peters was taken straight to the X-ray room after exiting the game with a left forearm injury in the first quarter, but he was later cleared to return to the game.
Sun, Nov 20, 2016 04:57:00 PM
Eagles coach Doug Pederson said LT Jason Peters' back has not been an issue this offseason.
34-year-old Peters' back was problematic all last season, costing him two games and hurting his pass protection. "We can’t, as a staff, be on the field with our players," Pederson acknowledged. "But what I’ve seen in the weight room and talked to our strength and conditioning staff, he’s done a good job." Peters was not present at the first week of voluntary workouts, but he is expected to participate in the upcoming minicamp. After adding Brandon Brooks and Stefen Wisniewski in free agency, Philadelphia's offensive line should be much improved this season.
Tue, Apr 19, 2016 10:37:00 AM
Source:
Philadelphia Inquirer & Daily News
Eagles want LT Jason Peters to take pay cut
Feb 7 - 10:20 PM
Eagles 'certainly' want Jason Peters back
Jan 10 - 10:02 AM
Jason Peters briefly exits with arm injury
Sun, Nov 20, 2016 04:57:00 PM
Jason Peters' back has not been an issue
Tue, Apr 19, 2016 10:37:00 AM
More Jason Peters Player News
Current Season Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2016
PHI
16
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Career Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2004
BUF
5
2
2
4
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2005
BUF
16
3
2
5
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2006
BUF
16
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2007
BUF
15
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2008
BUF
13
2
0
2
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2009
PHI
15
3
0
3
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2010
PHI
13
2
0
2
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2011
PHI
14
1
0
1
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2013
PHI
16
3
0
3
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2014
PHI
16
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2015
PHI
14
1
0
1
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2016
PHI
16
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Game Log
Game
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Carson Wentz
2
Chase Daniel
RB
1
Darren Sproles
2
Ryan Mathews
Sidelined
Philly Voice's Jimmy Kempski considers Ryan Mathews a candidate to be released or asked to take a pay cut.
Mathews is entering the final year of his contract, and his $4 million base salary is currently ninth-highest among all running backs. In no way is Mathews a top-10 back in this league, and he's coming off a serious neck injury suffered in Week 16. Cutting Mathews would clear $4 million in cap space.
Jan 18
3
Wendell Smallwood
4
Kenjon Barner
5
Byron Marshall
GLB
1
Ryan Mathews
2
Darren Sproles
3RB
1
Darren Sproles
2
Wendell Smallwood
FB
1
Andrew Bonnet
WR1
1
Jordan Matthews
2
Paul Turner
3
Bryce Treggs
4
Marcus Johnson
5
David Watford
WR2
1
Dorial Green-Beckham
2
Nelson Agholor
3
Dom Williams
4
Rasheed Bailey
WR3
1
Nelson Agholor
TE
1
Zach Ertz
2
Brent Celek
3
Trey Burton
4
Anthony Denham
LT
1
Jason Peters
2
Matt Tobin
3
Dillon Gordon
LG
1
Allen Barbre
2
Isaac Seumalo
3
Josh LeRibeus
C
1
Jason Kelce
2
Josh Andrews
3
Aaron Neary
RG
1
Brandon Brooks
2
Darrell Greene
3
Dallas Thomas
RT
1
Lane Johnson
2
Halapoulivaati Vaitai
3
Taylor Hart
K
1
Caleb Sturgis
NFL Transactions Tracker
Feb 7
Nick Mensio keeps track of every offseason move for all 32 teams.
