Player Page

Weather | Roster

Jason Peters | Tackle | #71

Team: Philadelphia Eagles
Age / DOB:  (35) / 1/22/1982
Ht / Wt:  6'4' / 328
College: Arkansas
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

ESPN's Adam Caplan reports the Eagles want LT Jason Peters to take a pay cut.
The Eagles have touched base with Peters, but it's unclear where he's leaning on the matter. Peters carries a cap number of $11.7 million, and the Eagles want that number to come down as Peters turned 35 in January. Lane Johnson is the left tackle of the future in Philly and signed a mega-extension last offseason, but he was slapped with a 10-game PEDs ban and is on thin ice with the league. Peters has a ton of leverage, while the Eagles have minimal cap room. Feb 7 - 10:20 PM
Source: ESPN.com
More Jason Peters Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Current Season Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2016PHI160000.00.0000000000000
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2004BUF52240.00.0000100000000
2005BUF163250.00.0000000000000
2006BUF160000.00.0000000000000
2007BUF150000.00.0000000000000
2008BUF132020.00.0000000000000
2009PHI153030.00.0000000000000
2010PHI132020.00.0000000000000
2011PHI141010.00.0000000000000
2013PHI163030.00.0000000000000
2014PHI160000.00.0000000000000
2015PHI141010.00.0000000000000
2016PHI160000.00.0000000000000
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Carson Wentz
2Chase Daniel
RB1Darren Sproles
2Ryan Mathews
3Wendell Smallwood
4Kenjon Barner
5Byron Marshall
GLB1Ryan Mathews
2Darren Sproles
3RB1Darren Sproles
2Wendell Smallwood
FB1Andrew Bonnet
WR11Jordan Matthews
2Paul Turner
3Bryce Treggs
4Marcus Johnson
5David Watford
WR21Dorial Green-Beckham
2Nelson Agholor
3Dom Williams
4Rasheed Bailey
WR31Nelson Agholor
TE1Zach Ertz
2Brent Celek
3Trey Burton
4Anthony Denham
LT1Jason Peters
2Matt Tobin
3Dillon Gordon
LG1Allen Barbre
2Isaac Seumalo
3Josh LeRibeus
C1Jason Kelce
2Josh Andrews
3Aaron Neary
RG1Brandon Brooks
2Darrell Greene
3Dallas Thomas
RT1Lane Johnson
2Halapoulivaati Vaitai
3Taylor Hart
K1Caleb Sturgis
 

 