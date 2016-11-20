Jason Peters | Tackle | #71 Team: Philadelphia Eagles Age / DOB: (35) / 1/22/1982 Ht / Wt: 6'4' / 328 College: Arkansas Contract: view contract details [x] 2/26/2014: Signed a five-year, $48.3 million contract. The deal contains $19.55 million guaranteed, including a $5 million signing bonus. Another $3 million is available through Pro Bowl escalators. Peters is eligible for annual $500,000 per-game roster bonuses and $250,000 workout bonuses in years two through five. 2017: $9.995 million, 2018: $10 million, 2019: Free Agent Share: Tweet

ESPN's Adam Caplan reports the Eagles want LT Jason Peters to take a pay cut. The Eagles have touched base with Peters, but it's unclear where he's leaning on the matter. Peters carries a cap number of $11.7 million, and the Eagles want that number to come down as Peters turned 35 in January. Lane Johnson is the left tackle of the future in Philly and signed a mega-extension last offseason, but he was slapped with a 10-game PEDs ban and is on thin ice with the league. Peters has a ton of leverage, while the Eagles have minimal cap room. Source: ESPN.com

Eagles EVP Howie Roseman said the team "certainly" wants LT Jason Peters to return next season. "He has really ingrained himself as a leader of this football team," Roseman said. "Anyone who watched us play saw the impact he has on the game. We certainly want to have him back." While Peters, who will turn 35 later this month, is still a top-flight left tackle, money will be the primary sticking point in his return. Peters is owed a $9.95-million salary and will cost $11.2 million against the cap next year. While his play this season justifies that salary, the Eagles are already paying RT Lane Johnson like a left tackle, and they could use the cap space. Still, it sounds like Peters is in Philly's plans moving forward. Source: Philadelphia Inquirer & Daily News

Eagles LT Jason Peters exited Week 11 against the Seahawks with a forearm injury, but he returned in the second quarter. Peters was taken straight to the X-ray room after exiting the game with a left forearm injury in the first quarter, but he was later cleared to return to the game.